So, Spring 66 I already had an almost full ARVN, one which would be almost totally effective on any effectiveness roll except a 6.
I rolled a 6. That was not pretty. But before that, on Spring, I had rolled a snake-eyes, which undermined my ARVN leader position. -3 to all "B". Meaning I would no longer have a theoretically effective ARVN after the last turn.
So, last season did not go well. I was only saved by a random population spike from random province rolls here at the start of Summer 66. It went to 210, averting a catastrophe.
But the situation was untenable, I had to increase commitment, thus allowing Offensives. I went to 199 US commitment.
Happily my leaders mostly did not becomre rebellious, so I would get at least this turn of almost fully effective ARVN.
Except that I rolled another 6, making it mostly useless. And the Offensive was launched.
Now, I am not going to include full maps, but see this: This thing appeared out of nowhere in the interphase.
It doomed a capital and two US units. A large part of it must be political sections and supply conduits, placed there to isolate the area from strategic moves, reserves, and to prevent evacuation.
It worked beautifully.
The only spot of light was where Claudio forgot to move a mechanized regiment, and I was able to attack it at the border of NVN, it went poof in a maximum casualty column attack (and cost me only an ac battalion).
Otherwise the Offensive went as the Offensives tend to go, much of VC presence was exchanged for attacks.
The total losses over the season were:
16 ARVN repl. 1 US repl, 1 Air, 1 Trans, 1 US 155mm Artillery, 1 US infantry battalion, 1 ARVN regiment, 1 ARVN ac
76 VC repl, 5 NVA repl, 1 NVA infantry regiment, 1 NVA mechanized regiment, 5 political sections, 3 supply conduits, 37 VC battalions
There were 96 attacks, and 2 captured capitals.
At the end of the Season, the stats were:
SVN Population 210
SVN Morale 110
US Morale 483 (after -6 for lost units)
US Commitment 199
NVA Morale (estimated) 99
So did the US lose that surrounded unit? Usually air power saves the day on those until defensive reserves can arrive.
Yep, lost.
The problem was that it was a sitting duck, so well isolated from the rest of the country that reserves would not be able to reach it. That deployment was just his initial one, more VC would pour in from further away.
The major attack in the first turn, which was obviously intended to kill it was beaten back with a large number of air points in support, but then Claudio changed tactics, and started to repeatedly hit it with small amounts of VC battalions, allowing safe conversion of VC repls into attacks.
I had to take those units as casualties to prevent the attack count from increasing too far.
Brilliant!
I assume the VC moved so you couldn't Air-mobile retreat from the surrounded hex? From what I saw there was at least one path (moving inland) that would have gotten you away from the mass of Blue.
-
Yes, this initial deployment blocked escape/meaningful help by strategic moves, Then he completed the encirclement by operations. When the attacks came, there was no more air mobile chance for retreat.
