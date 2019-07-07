|
Just picked this game up this week and decided to fit in a small game before my vacation ended. Although it was just one propaganda card, I really enjoyed certain aspects of the game and have some thoughts on others. I've broken this up into a narrative section about the gameplay and then some thoughts on how the game developed in my play through. Onto the narrative!
Narrative:
Mountbatten Viceroyalty: The Jails are overflowing
Gandhi and activists, both Muslim and INC, are arrested in East Bengal after they moved from Bihar to the restive province (Revolutionary triggered unshaded event). Sarojini Naidu was subsequently arrested in Punjab as many would be activists retreated back into their daily lives, downtrodden at the prospects for more responsive government (British play of event and activists to out of play). The British Royal Army sends Her Majesty’s Troops to the Bombay Presidency to support the local population who are pro-British (passive support) and providing intelligence about violent guerrilla propaganda being spread. Bose meanwhile conspired with activists abroad to arm Indian separatists and princely state militias who might be inclined to be receptive toward an expansionist Japanese foreign policy. (guerrillas placed in Central Indian Agency, Bombay Presidency, and Mysore). Protests meanwhile break out in Punjab by the INC who find renewed vigor to rally against colonial oppression. The British almost immediately crack down by arresting thousands of INC activists, the second major crackdown since 1917. The Punjab opinion of colonial administration dips into one of neutrality (British play of Quit India Movement). The Bengali nationalist movement started causing unrest in East Bengal causing fights and tensions between the Muslim majority and the British colonial administration (Unrest by myself playing as the Rev). A lone assassin murders a British officer in charge of the Royal Army detachment in the province. British troop activity takes a pause in the region (Assassinate). It was at this point that Lord Mountbatten was recalled to London as he clearly failed in the governance of India (Campaign card).
Thoughts:
In a 1-player game I feel that jailed activists have to have some kind of effect on the Raj's ability to move troops around. The bot was able to basically crush the INC this round by taking in 7 activists and Gandhi without any repercussions to gameplay. My idea would be to lose one troop or two sepoys from the map for every three activists in jail to represent the colonial administration and force necessary to hold thousands of people.
Protests should also prevent the RAJ and the NV factions from being able to move support/opposition until it's removed. It didn't make a lot of sense to me from a narrative or gameplay perspective as to why a population that is in protest would have their opinion moved like that while the protests are still ongoing. From a gameplay POV, protests seem underpowered, especially when the RAJ is a bot and resources don't count.
The Arjuna bots were very tough however on me. Playing as the Revs, I found it difficult to maneuver effectively around the board. Even with everything breaking for me on the campaign round, I still only managed to get 6/14 towards my goal to win with an almost guaranteed loss of a base and unrest coming in East Bengal in the next round. This is a great system and I hope other COIN games implement it or can retrofitted to play with this option in addition to the charts.
Cool narrative! Though I had some qualms with your interpretation here when I read it:
Try living in Iowa after the last presidential election. I live in a very rural area in the state, and protests can have quite the opposite of the effect the people who started it would have intended. A LOT of people who aren’t effected (or don’t care about) what’s being protested may be tipped in the opposite direction by how they interpret what’s going on. I think this part of the game was done in a very realistic manner.
Last edited Sun Jul 7, 2019 10:34 pm
Posted Sun Jul 7, 2019 10:33 pm
Cool narrative! Though I had some qualms with your interpretation here when I read it:
Try living in Iowa after the last presidential election. I live in a very rural area in the state, and protests can have quite the opposite of the effect the people who started it would have intended. A LOT of people who aren’t effected (or don’t care about) what’s being protested may be tipped in the opposite direction by how they interpret what’s going on. I think this part of the game was done in a very realistic manner.
That's fair! My thought is also to boost the protest and make it a real threat for the NV factions to use. In the game I played it really seemed to have no impact other than cube movement which the Arjuna RAJ wasn't very interested in to begin with.
That’s interesting. I was left with the same impression my first game too (I played Raj in my first game and didn’t really have a deep understanding of how the NV factions worked). My impression of it changed in my second game though. Maybe the same will happen for you.
Protests do a lot more than just impact Raj movement:
a) They are additional spaces that can be targeted in all the Non Violent Operations.
b) They enable the Non Cooperation Operation, which is important for both NV factions victory.
c) By causing all Activists to go to Active they impact Raj Control which has cascading impacts especially on the Govern Special Activity.
