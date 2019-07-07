Reimius wrote:

Protests should also prevent the RAJ and the NV factions from being able to move support/opposition until it's removed. It didn't make a lot of sense to me from a narrative or gameplay perspective as to why a population that is in protest would have their opinion moved like that while the protests are still ongoing. From a gameplay POV, protests seem underpowered, especially when the RAJ is a bot and resources don't count.

Cool narrative! Though I had some qualms with your interpretation here when I read it:Try living in Iowa after the last presidential election. I live in a very rural area in the state, and protests can have quite the opposite of the effect the people who started it would have intended. A LOT of people who aren’t effected (or don’t care about) what’s being protested may be tipped in the opposite direction by how they interpret what’s going on. I think this part of the game was done in a very realistic manner.