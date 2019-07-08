Quote:

According to Gildas, after the betrayal of the Saxon mercenaries by Vortigern, the Saxons ravaged the island of Britain. Evidently, Vortigern, with the help of his son Vortimer, eventually got a handle on the situation. Nennius tells us that Vortimer fought heroically and expelled the Saxons to the Island of Thanet. A few years later, these “Saxons”(archeological evidence suggests that the tribe Vortimer faced in Kent were actually Jutes; the term “Saxon” was often used as a blanket term) were on the move again, and Vortimer met them in three battles. While both sides claimed victory in these battles, each engagement was successively farther westward, suggesting some degree of success on the part of the Jutes.



Ayelsford was the frst of these three engagements, and was probably representative. Both Horsa, one of the Saxon leaders, and (according to Nennius) Catigern, another of Vortigern’s sons, were killed at the battle. Vortigern is not mentioned as necessarily being present at the battle, although this means little. However, the fact that Nennius states explicitly that it was Vortimer who battled vigorously and expelled the Saxons, rather than Vortigern, suggests that Vortimer was acting as leader of battles by this time. Even had Vortigern been present, he may have been supernumerary.



Battles for Prydain Scenario Book

Play Note wrote:

Initially the Jutes had each cavalry threatened through a different flank. Refacing the cavalry allowed to refuse one of these flanks entirely, forcing the Jutish player to decide which of the two units to flank with the remaining threat.