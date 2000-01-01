|
Aaron Sibley
United Kingdom
Ramsgate
Kent
A solo play through of the first scenario (not including the tutorial)in the scenario book.
The Americans do not have enough strength to do the task given to them.
The HE against the Improved positions was ineffectual (two fire missions used causing one disruption total, which was rallied when the Germans did their free activation).
The Germans receive a free activation first, and the 88 took out one armoured unit straight away (eliminated). One US Infantry unit was eliminated by the Flak ( stacked with the German HQ giving it an extra 2 dice) and mortar. This is all before the first formation card is drawn.
The US Infantry activate. The engineer places smoke and is then disrupted by a HMG. The rest move up with no cover as the tanks have smoke but they have no activated yet. The Germans op fire and cause a few step losses and disruptions.
Then the Germans get their activation. The 88 eliminates another tank. The Infantry eliminate two more US Infantry. The 50mm AT gun reduces another US tank.
The American armour activates and moves forward to get away from the 88 and move up to the hill. Not enough movement to fire as well.
This is turn 1. The Americans have lost three Infantry units and over half their armour. The Germans are unscathed, dug in and have not even used their mines yet.
Turn 2 begins with the P47 turning up and manages to disrupt the 88. Then the US Armour activates and gets up the hill and overruns the 50mm AT gun.
Germans then activate. 88 recovers and eliminates the reduced M4. US armoured HQ reduced. Flak, mortar and HMG's eliminate another US Infantry platoon and reduce another.
Then both end turns are drawn. US use two fate points to put one back to draw again in the hope that their Infantry can activate this round. 50% chance... nope, US Infantry do nothing turn 2.
Turn 3 Germans activate first ... game over.
I then did an analysis. In the DYO rules, the attacker is given three times the defender in points.
In this scenario the Germans have 194 points worth of units. This does not include the four improved positions and two mine fields (which there is no point value given in the DYO charts...Why not?)
The Americans have 362 points. For a 3:1 odds they need another 220 points worth of units etc.
The sequencing could have been better for the Americans, but they lost two units before the first card draw. If the HE fire missions could have been smoke that would have helped too.
From a solo view point the game was fun. I would not want to play this scenario as the Americans as it is against an opponent.
My real issue with this and Desert Heat is that the scenarios seem so unbalanced, so far. This is only my first WSR scenario and I have played 4 DH scenarios. I really want to introduce the game to my club and get them to play it, but if I had introduced them to the game with this scenario, they would have walked away going "never again".
Sean Druelinger
United States
Joppa
Maryland
Hi Aaron
The DYO was designed with the 2nd edition rules and not 1st edition. Most of the scenarios from DH and WSR are from 1st edition. They were playtested and again I will state, this is a game where buckets of dice are thrown and activations are picked randomly; there is a lot of luck involved.
Mine and barriers should be in the DYO and will work to add those into the DYO section.
Thank you
Sean Druelinger
LnL Publishing
