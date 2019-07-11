M St wrote:

This game remains excellent, a very compact game that nonetheless shows the mobility of a hard hitting fight and the desperation of the "fire brigade" trying to stop breakthroughs all over the map. Combat results in constant attrition and the nerve-wracking decisions whether to take the losses in the teeth or fall back and give the other side positional advantages. The system is also excellent at showing the implications of combined arms attacks (or lack of the same).