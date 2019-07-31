|
Just some information on how I do my overviews/reviews:
1. I am not going to rate games. For the most part I will say what I like/dislike and point out who may enjoy this game. I feel reviews no matter what are purely subjective and everyone is entitled to their own opinion.
2. Components: I won't spend much time here, for the most part wargames are wargames and each company has their style of components. Most in our hobby know what to expect when purchasing from said company.
3. Weight: If you wonder how I rate this to similar games/series
1-Command and color series/Axis and allies
2-Great Battles of American Revolution Series/SCS
3-Mark Simmonitch ('40) Series/Liberty or Death
4-Paths of Glory/GBOH
5-Empire of the Sun/OCS/Next war series/ASL
Publisher: GMT
Designer: Mark Mokszycki
Similar Titles: Red Winter
Scale: Grand Tactical, Company size units
Getting into the wargame scene Operation Dauntless has shown up on many lists as a must play/purchase, so when I was able to make a trade for this, one of my first, it was a no brainer. Now when I first popped the top and flipped through the rulebook and scenario book it made my head spin and the game got shelved for nearly 2 years. The one thing that probably got me was how many tutorials there were before starting the game, which told me that this game is going to be heavy. Now that I have some more games under my belt, not that I am a pro or anything, I wanted to play something with some more meat and that would actually fit on my desk and Operation Dauntless was staring me in the eye. So I busted it out and set up the game then started reading.
Weight 4 out of 5, I would say not as difficult as Empire of the Sun but the game has a lot of chrome and optional rules that can make this game a little difficult.
Components:
Box, this is the nice thick box from GMT about the same size as Twilight struggle, might be a little bit bigger. I love these boxes, they're heavy duty and you can actually fit counter trays in these.
Rulebooks: for the most part I would not say much about this but there are FOUR books that come with this game. The main rulebook, Scenario book which also contains optional rules, play book that show in detail how to do many of the concepts in the game and a reference book that is jam packed with designer notes.
Map, So I like and dislike the map, first I will say what I dislike. The whole map is green, and at times light bocage and heavy bocage can blend together. I have very good eye sight and have aced the color blindness test and this map still gave me trouble at times. BUT the hexes are large hexes. I love this about this game, you can easily put 4 counters in a hex and limit the stacking of units. I really wish more games had these larger hexes.
Units, nothing spectacular here, high GMT quality as usual.
Gameplay: This game has a pretty simple sequence of play; your typical reset phase with a couple of extra options. Your action phase allows you to move/assault, this phase also has some extra options and combat opportunities depending on the circumstance. A combat phase where several options are available to you and a VP phase to check for game end. Now the sequence of play is simple to follow but during each phase, especially in combat you have many choices and steps to follow.
Combat: You can assualt and/or combat, Range attack, AT(anti-tank)fire, defensive/offensive support and Friction Fire. Each type of combat has specific requirements and while going down the sequence other requirement may initiate another type of combat before even resolving the original combat that you intended. Let's break down an assault quickly. During an assault you will determine your overall combat strength and there is a sequence of checks to determine +/- to your overall strength. Then you go down a list +/- any combat shifts depending on certain circumstances, BUT if one side has all armored vehicles you must perform an AT attack first which has its own list to follow, and let's not forget tank on tank combat and the ARC which is a whole different thing. Now in no way are any of these things very difficult, the player aids and the unit identifiers make it really easy to follow. Where the difficulty comes in is that there are so many options and knowing when to use certain combat types can sometimes leave you exhausted. I can see people playing this game leaving things out just to speed up combat and knock the learning curve down a bit; such as not using support and only performing range attacks with artillery and big guns.
Taking Losses: This is one of the most interesting ideas I have seen in a war game. When taking losses the defender can instead retreat hexes instead of taking step losses, with some exceptions. But attackers when failing attacks will often have to take step losses before even thinking about retreating. This makes the players think about their strategy more carefully instead of hoping to roll high on the dice. Three times I tried to attack a strong point and all three times used a different strategy. First attempted with a mixed infantry and mobile units and was easily repelled taking losses. Second a stack of tanks, no losses but could not even dent the enemy. Third I used an small stack of assault tanks and obliterated the strong point and didn't take any losses. Knowing what your units can do in what situation is important in this game.
Chrome: There is so much in this game, special units with their own strengths and weaknesses, types of combat, Tank on Tank rules, recon capabilities, special LOS rules, artillery, air support and a bunch of special rules that add a historical/realistic tone.
Pros: Many options, deep game, charts are easy to follow, a realistic feel, big map hexes, 11 tutorial scenarios with some optional setups AND 16 scenarios; some of these scenarios are not just rehashes of the campaign but demonstrate several days of fighting that did not necessarily combine into one battle.
Cons: Green map, can make it hard for those with poor eyes/colorblindness. The sheer number of options could cause confusion and slow down gameplay. Campaign game takes 40+ hrs to complete.
Final thoughts: I really enjoyed this game. I put it up there with Empire of the Sun, in the way that these games are complex and can often times boggle the mind but once you get them down you can enjoy them and all the little bits make sense. I think those that do like a more complex game and time constraint is not an issue, this game is a must buy/play. I would not suggest this for newer gamers, even with the tutorials; putting everything together can be a little daunting. Thank you for spending the time in reading my thoughts and feel free to leave comments.
Thanks brian!
Interesting analyses, have the game on my scope.
Just not sure if I would have time to invest/play it
but your review is appreciated...
