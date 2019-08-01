|
Bryan Laird
The 509th Play By Forum restarted. Currently flying with some house rules for the 9th Air Force, and for this particular mission, for night missions, this particular mission started night and turned to day, out of formation. Flown with the 509th Play By Forum
B-17: Tinker Belle
Commander: 1LT Brian Jeffries
Squadron 79th Squadron
MISSION DATE: 12 June 1942
MISSION NBR. 1
TARGET: Ploesti Romania - Astra Oil Refinery
Pilot: 1LT Brian Jefferis (1)
Co-Pilot: 2LT Dylan O'Connor (1)
Bombardier: 2LT Robert Dale (1) [0] Bf-109
Navigator: 2LT George Lancaster (1) [0]
Engineer: MSG Aden Drake (1) [0] HE-112
Radio Operator: SGT Jeremy Januski (1) [0]
Ball Gunner: SGT Joe McEwing (1) [0]
PWG: SGT Tim Lynn (1) [0]
SWG: SGT Matt Allen (1) [0]
Tail: SGT Howard Quinn (1) [0]
Bomb Run
On Target 20%
Damage
Oxygen System Failed
Superficial x1
Casualties
None
Peckham Points
11
Landing:
Safe at Fayid
Awards:
None
AAR
Zone 2-5:
Nothing to report
Zone 6
"The Tarnished Angel is turning for home, good luck to them." Januski says over the intercom
Zone 7
Nothing to Report
Zone 8
"Oxygen Check"
"Bombardier Check, getting hard to breath"
"Navigator Check"
"Top Turret Check"
Radio.....
"Waist check"
"Ball check"
"Tail Check"
"someone check on Januski."
"Putting Januski on a walk around bottle, the lines are frozen, we need to get below 10,00 feet or everyone is going to be in trouble" Lynn replies
Zone 9-10
Nothing to report
Zone 11
we had a pair of Bf-109's come in after us, one a green pilot, LT Dale hit the green pilot and it went down trailing fire and smoke. The other 109 missed us and broke off. Then the flak started The flak missed us and we got over the target, LT Dale dropped our bombs right onto the refinery and they let off a beautiful orange glow.
Turning for home, the flak was lighter, but at our lower altitude we were well within range and we took a hit, but it was superficial. We had a 109 and a IAR-80 come in after the Tinker Belle, we missed both and both of them missed us and broke off.
Zone 10
Nothing to report
Zone 9
Four HE-112's came in after the Tinker Belle. One a new pilot and another diving out of the sun, was an ace from the Phoney War. Drake got one of the 112's but we missed the other 3. The other three fighters all missed the Tinker Belle.
Zone 8-2
Nothing to report
Fayid Egypt
We came in for a safe landing.
Jonathan Wisner
Used to love this game , but have not played in ages nice walk through
Nice AAR. If you left formation, aren't German fighters supposed to attack you for 3 rounds before breaking off?
Gil Hansen
Always fun AARs, BL! I am currently reading "The Forgotten 500" by Gregory Freeman about the real life rescue of B-17 crewman who bailed out over Yugoslavia after bombing the Ploesti oil fields. If Tinker Belle goes down, the crew will at least have friends in Mihailovich and his loyalist guerillas if they can limp over Yugoslavia.
|