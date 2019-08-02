|
Combat Commander
I'd invited my old friend - and ex-bridge partner - Rob, to try Combat Commander, just once, to see if he liked it. I didn't expect him to take me up on the offer as soon as Thursday night, but he did. So there I was, back at Fat Lipki. I know that people think that Fat Lipki is a dull scenario, unsuited as someone's first game of CC, but I beg to differ. If you're playing with a beginner, the best way to play is with open hands, so that you can explain orders and actions as they come out. This minimises pre-game rules explanations quite significantly, as was proved in my game with Rob tonight. After digesting unit and weapon stats, he confronted an essentially mandated Russian setup (always give the newb the Russians), which he wasted no time in executing:
Fat Lipki setup: what are the Germans doing with Lt von Karsties?
With each objective worth 1VP, except #2, which was worth 2VP, and double Exit VP in play, I was planning to build a melee stack with von Karsties, and take out Cpl Krylov's platoon before it could exit. Cpl Winkler would just have to hold the centre as best he could. Setting up that squad outside Winkler's command radius was just a dumb mistake.
Rob had a Move, so a quick run-through of the mechanics, and he was off, bringing Sgt Kovalev's MMG platoon forward. Rob was pleased immediately to notch up 2VP for his first ever order in CC. Then it was an Advance, bringing them ever forward. Meanwhile, von Karsties moved up to just outside the orchard house, and did the requisite overstack - another VP for Rob. Winkler also moved up and grabbed the objective right in front of him. By this point, Rob's MMG platoon was out in the road, from where it began laying down some steady fire on Winkler. Over on my right, von Karsties was sniping at the Russian squad in range of his team, which only resulted in suppressions, from which Rob was able easily to Recover.
The turning point was twofold. On my right, Rob moved Krylov's platoon. I OpFired, breaking the first unit dead in its tracks with a Crossfire. As the next unit came forward, it was caught in a Spray Fire, which eliminated the already broken unit. Krylov broke, and failed to recover. I had an Advance in hand, so von Karsties went in against a lone squad; with an Ambush to boot, it was no contest. With Krylov right in front of me, I was almost there, all the more so when Krylov's squad routed off the map. Meanwhile, over on my left, with Kovalev's MMG platoon far more advanced than I would've expected, Rob was laying down heavy fire on Winkler, who was eventually eliminated, along with his squad. The game was open, with everything to play for. Krylov finally fell to fire from von Karsties; the way to 12 exit VP was open. And still Kovalev's MMG platoon cane foward.
Rob fired a piddling little fire attack at my squad on the left. My draw emptied my deck - Time Trigger! Now von Karsties' stack could't exit and return immediately, and all that was left to defend my left was a lone squad. But then: reinforcements! A Command-2 leader - Sgt Grein - just what I needed! His battlefield career was ignominious however. Under fire from Kovalev, he first suppressed, then broke, and finally, I advanced him out of LOS, where he remained till the end of the game, which wasn't long in coming.
Fat Lipki endgame: von Karsties has done his job - eliminated the enemy platoon; look how far forward the Russians are!
This was when Rob played his masterstroke: a Move, with which he exited Kovalev's platoon, except the leaderless MMG, which didn't have enough MP to get off the map, even down the road. It went and grabbed Winkler's objective off me instead. That gave him 23 VP, for a lead of 21. I took von Karsties off, which put a knock in that, but Rob had another Move, and his remaining squad exited the map, to end the game. He won with 9 VP.
Loser's lesson learned: don't forget about command radius when you set up.
Afterthoughts
That was a lot of fun, and a good teaching experience. Rules explanation was less than ten minutes, and then it was straight into hands on, with Rob not having to worry about his setup when he didn't even know how things worked. (This is the primary merit of Fat Lipki as an introduction for newbs: it doesn't matter how little or much they know about games like CC, they don't have to know anything about how the game works to get set up.) The cards focussed Rob's attention on what he could do at any given moment, so it was easy for him to decide for himself what he wanted to do. A wide variety of orders were played, and both fire and melee combat were demonstrated. And the newb won a great victory, completely catching me out, as he did, with the speed of Kovalev's advance. Rob couldn't quite believe he'd won so handsomely, putting it all down to my assistance, but all I did was explain the rules, remind him of things, and handle the firepower calculations - he made all the decisions. He did tell me that he felt a bit confused by all the numbers, but admitted that that's the sort of thing he could get used to.
Agreed.
Fat Lipki is still a very good way for a new player to learn the game while not getting bogged down with the entire rule set right off the bat.
It has to be easily the most played scenario of all time as so many players are taught the game and get their first taste of how awesome Combat Commander is with it. It's also the scenario used most often when a new player is learning to play when doing so on VASSAL. Hell, You Tube is inundated with a zillion videos using this very one!
It's the gateway drug for Combat Commander and when it get its hooks into you, it's usually been after playing this intro classic!
Wow, seems like that was a PERFECT introduction !
A legitimate first-game win of Fat Lipki encouraged Donna to love this game, so many years back.
You did a good job, John.
