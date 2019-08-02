|
-
Chris Baylis
United Kingdom
Unspecified
-
Although the photo is of the 3rd Printing box (only the edition changes, the box remains the same) this feature is about the 4th Printing, which is identical to the 3rd Printing, except that all known errata is corrected.
COMPONENTS:
One 22" x 34" Mounted Map (7 fold typical hard-card silk-style-print board)
156 counters (155 + 1 blank in various sizes. 68 'larger' counters have rounded corners 2 sizes of small square tokens)
120 playing cards (60 USA numbered 1-60 and 60 Jihadist numbered 61-120)
15 tan wooden cubes (US Troops, cubed, no markings)
15 black wooden cylinders (Jihadi Cells, hex shaped with the Star & Moon in glossy green on one end)
Rules Booklet (16 pages - 2011 2nd edition revised March 2016)
Play Booklet (24 pages - 2011 2nd edition)
Two Player Aid cards (both are folding card and have an identical Jihadist Activities flow chart for solo play)
Four six-sided dice (3 black 1 white)
The third and fourth printing box sizes have been changed so that players who own the Labyrinth: The Awakening expansion will be able to store it in the main Labyrinth game box.
To make it to a FOURTH printing a game has to be more than just popular, it also has to have what is known as the 'X' Factor, that something which is hard to put a finger on and yet raises the game above others in the same/similar genre.
This is a 1 or 2 player game that is low on complexity, high on solo playability and even higher on historical realism. Bin Laden, Terrorism and the Two Towers is still very current in people's minds, it's still very close to home, so to take on the rôle of the Jihadi Terrorist Factions in a game and try to win is a mite uncomfortable, which is rather weird because we are always happy to take control of Germany, Japan or Italy (or all three) against Allied forces without batting an eyelid. For the one-player version the USA take on the Jihadis via the rules, but there are no rules to allow a player control of the Terrorists. There is a feeling of accomplishment and achievement when playing solo or 2-player in a variety of other wargames, like, for instance, if the South beats the North in the US Civil War or if Napoleon wins at Waterloo but can you claim the same sense of satisfaction if you steer Terrorists to victory?
Right from the start it is clear that this game is going to conclude in a most similar manner to the real life war on terror; no one actually wins and the Middle-East continue in uncertainty. Yes there are winning conditions, many of them in fact, so that players have to try to remember the 'ifs' and 'thens' and the 'if-thens' etc. The war on terror is never really won! Sadly, the Middle-East in reality, is filled with lovely places and wonderfully friendly people, the true number of folk there that actually hate the West are few and far between.
The game revolves around the different countries involved; Muslims, non-Muslims and Iran which, for the purpose of this game, is 'special'. There are four scenarios on the back page of the Rules Booklet. One is an Alternative History ("You Can Call Me Al") whilst the other three are all post 911; the first beginning the day after, on September 12th 2001, when it is time for the USA to respond to Al Qaeda's devastating attack, as I said it's an unusual position for a player to be in, having to quantify and defend the perpetrators of bringing down the Towers.
The Playbook is where to begin unless you have previously played one of the earlier editions. It is a walkthrough tutorial of how to play the 2-player game so if this is your first time or you are trying to explain the game to a new player ensure you have the board laid out on a table and the other components close by. The deck is shuffled after any necessary cards are removed, then players are dealt a hand of cards the size of which is determined by the Troops & Funding tracks of the current scenario. The game lasts 1 Deck (standard), 2 Decks (tournament) or 3 Decks (campaign) depending on how long the players wish to play for, though of course this should be decided prior to beginning play - only the 'Mission Accomplished?' scenario recommends an actual game length and even then it is 2 or 3 decks, thus not specifically specific!
LABYRINTH is card driven with the cards being Jihadist or USA associated or unassociated. As players draw cards from the same deck it is obvious that the players will at times draw cards associated with the opposition. The Operations Value (the number in the top left corner) comes into play if the card player is not of the faction associated with the card or is the aforementioned faction but has decided not to action the event and instead selects a type of Operation using their faction reference card. There are certain situations where a player may actually activate an opponent's event depending on the situation, it is also often just as favourable to use the Operations Value than the event, though if you can link events - playing an event that affects or is affected by another event already in play. To be able to use them as you'd like to some cards require certain conditions to be in place, or they may have demands on them, such as Lapsing, Mark or Remove which come into effect after the card's event (not the Operation's Value) has been activated. Lapsing means that the card's effect only lasts until the end of the turn; a card with 'Mark' is lingering (not lapsing) and it's effect can be in place for a while. Cards with 'Remove' are taken out of the game permanently which (unless we have misread the rules) means that the card is back in the box so it will not be shuffled into the discards when a deck is exhausted during a 2 or 3 deck game (this how we play it).
Play is sort of cat and mouse, bat & ball strategy play. One player makes a move by playing a card, using the event or selecting an Operation then the other player attempts to foil, negate, prevent or constrain (as best as possible) that strategy with one of their own, while at the same time creating their own offensive. Being a cards and dice game there is a lot of randomness and this is possibly the biggest, probably only, real drawback to LABYRINTH. All, well maybe not all but certainly a lot, of your scheming, planning and ruthless actions can be kyboshed if the dice roll against you.
LABYRINTH is subtitled "The War on Terror" and that places it in the genre of tabletop war games. However it isn't a war game, well not in the manner of boots on the ground, planes in the air, stacks of counters on hexes or even numerical odds deciding the offence versus defence results. It's a unique situation for a war if truth be told (and it mostly never is). It's not a 'hot' war with bullets and missiles flying and it's not a cold war concerning spies and their like, it's sort of inbetween those.
It's all about shifting the alliances and governments, locating and removing terrorist cells, gaining prestige and turning other powers and governments to the way of the West (at least in its thinking) and changing Regime's and Leaders in Middle-Eastern countries to keep a peaceful balance while operating on their soil against known terrorists, virtually all put into place by strategic card play and decided by, if you have played your cards right, modified to your advantage dice rolls, or luck!
Of course it isn't all luck and dice rolls, though these are quite high on any list made to describe this game's mechanics.
The rules in the booklets are set out in the usual war-game's style [main header/section header/rules/rules amendments] so after playing through the tutorial, which I seriously do advise, you should have little trouble playing a game, we didn't anyway. The scenarios provided couldn't have been any more brief; one paragraph for each, the longest taking just 6 lines in a 6cm x 3cm column, followed by the lists of Markers required and Countries involved. Once a scenario has been chosen the game is setup as on page 2 (and onward), the same setup is for each scenario, only the Markers, Countries and perhaps some card removal (from the game) being different. This means that the winning conditions for each scenario are basically the same also.
Throughout the rules and game mechanics you will find no mention 'combat' at least in as much as it being a specific header with sub-headings or simply just a sub-heading. There are many mentions of Troops and Units and these do have the war power of the US or Jihadi forces, but instead of having a host of counters on a map board you have a board inundated with a variety of boxes, charts and tracks. Weapon Power, Diplomatic Pressure, Disruption, Terror Cells, Alignments etc are all instruments designed to keep the peace or prolong / instigate terrorist actions.
At the end of each game, I played each scenario once with friends and I also played the solo game twice, the second time with a friend by my side (so the pair of us were actually the USA and we made decisions together before taking them to the game - bringing them to the table I believe he called it) which is a way I can truly recommend; play with a friend but against the game as you would solo, it makes for some interesting differences.
I realise it is a game as are all war games, and of course I understand it is about recent history, as such it is maybe a good tool to explain some of the differences between the West and the Jihadi East to older children but I did feel 'uncomfortable' as the Terrorists and much preferred the USA even though I didn't (don't) agree with every action available to them (that they took). I was in Egypt recently when a bomb went off and although it didn't affect me personally (we were 400-500 yards away from it, which is about as close as I would ever want to be) it has played around in my inner conscience and playing the terrorists in LABYRINTH gives me the same kind of nightmarish feelings. Having said that, as an historic exploration into the War on Terror, the game does exactly what it sets out to do: I.E.D. Inform, Educate and Direct.
-
-
-
-
Chris Baylis wrote:
the game does exactly what it sets out to do: I.E.D. Inform, Educate and Direct.
The first time I read this my mind immediately thought about an IED - Improvised Explosive Device.
They are common in the middle east, so one sees the expression being used in a great number of news reporting on current/recent conflicts.
-
-
-
Tim P.
United States
Thousand Oaks
California
Visit the Wargame Bootcamp guild
Muppet !
-
Quote:
This is a 1 or 2 player game that is low on complexity,
Umm, low complexity. Low on complexity when compared to what?
It's an asymmetrical game where none of the player actions are the same between the two players. Twilight Struggle must therefore be an easier game than this. At least in TS the two players both do the same actions in the same way.
Now, I would have to say that I find playing Lab to be easier than playing TS. Reading the game state is easier as game pieces tend to be grouped together and easier to grasp their potential. The card events are easier to work around, especially with the two cards in a row Action Round.
Game strategy in Lab is less obvious than many games. Oh, I have cards and bits. No, what do I do?
Labyrinth: The War on Terror, 2001 – ? is a great game, but low on complexity. No.
-
-
- Last edited Fri Aug 2, 2019 4:29 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri Aug 2, 2019 4:27 pm
-
-
Timothy Phelps
United States
Canal Fulton
Ohio
-
Divinusable wrote:
Chris Baylis wrote:
the game does exactly what it sets out to do: I.E.D. Inform, Educate and Direct.
The first time I read this my mind immediately thought about an IED - Improvised Explosive Device.
They are common in the middle east, so one sees the expression being used in a great number of news reporting on current/recent conflicts.
I assume the double entendre was intentional.
-
-
-
Timothy Phelps
United States
Canal Fulton
Ohio
-
oi_you_nutter wrote:
Quote:
This is a 1 or 2 player game that is low on complexity,
Umm, low complexity. Low on complexity when compared to what?
It's an asymmetrical game where none of the player actions are the same between the two players. Twilight Struggle
must therefore be an easier game than this. At least in TS the two players both do the same actions in the same way.
Now, I would have to say that I find playing Lab to be easier than playing TS. Reading the game state is easier as game pieces tend to be grouped together and easier to grasp their potential. The card events are easier to work around, especially with the two cards in a row Action Round.
Game strategy in Lab is less obvious than many games. Oh, I have cards and bits. No, what do I do?Labyrinth: The War on Terror, 2001 – ?
is a great game, but low on complexity. No.
I agree. GMT rates it at the low end of medium on their complexity scale.
-
-
-
-
Quote:
if the South beats the North in the US Civil War or if Napoleon wins at Waterloo but can you claim the same sense of satisfaction if you steer Terrorists to victory?
I don’t really think the Confederacy winning the Civil War is a great example of board game subject matter that isn’t challenging or sensitive.
Good review though. If you have played Twilight Struggle, how does it compare? I’ve often wondered about similarities and differences between the two.
-
-
-
Tim P.
United States
Thousand Oaks
California
Visit the Wargame Bootcamp guild
Muppet !
-
weeping_somnambulist wrote:
Quote:
if the South beats the North in the US Civil War or if Napoleon wins at Waterloo but can you claim the same sense of satisfaction if you steer Terrorists to victory?
I don’t really think the Confederacy winning the Civil War is a great example of board game subject matter that isn’t challenging or sensitive.
Good review though. If you have played Twilight Struggle
, how does it compare? I’ve often wondered about similarities and differences between the two.
You are 25% on the way if you have played TS. Similar mechanics are cards for ops or event, hand management + timing of card play, opposition events get triggered, countries & pieces on a map etc.
No scoring cards, no space race, two cards in a row, hand size changes, cells + cubes, sleeper cells, Governance, plots etc are all differences.
Player actions are completely different in Lab. Even more so as each player is Lab have their own distinct actions.
Knowing TS is a help but only to a small degree.
-
-
-
Piotr Wołoszun
Poland
Lublin
-
I completely LOVE Labyrinth(and both expansions!).
That being said - this game definitely is NOT easy to learn and is NOT low in complexity.
Explaining rules takes between 45-60mins. Then remembering everything and playing without making major(!) rule mistakes takes at least 5 full games.
I've got total of almost 70 games played and I still have to look into player Aids in order to not miss something.
This game is like 3 to 4 TIMES more complex than TS.
But it's absolutely brilliant.
-
-
-
Brad Miller
United States
Seattle
Washington
-
Yes, way more complex than TS, (which sucks btw).
The asymmetry of how ops are used is huge. The ability two play two cards on your turn is also huge. Great mechanic.
-
-
- Last edited Sat Aug 3, 2019 1:31 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Aug 3, 2019 1:30 am
-
-
Michael Debije
Netherlands
Eindhoven
The Netherlands
-
For wargamers, it is lower complexity. For Eurogamers, it will be quite challenging, I imagine.
-
-
-
-
Windopaene wrote:
Yes, way more complex than TS, (which sucks btw).
HEATHEN.
Bring the pitchforks.
pwoloszun wrote:
This game is like 3 to 4 TIMES more complex than TS.
You are not wrong. It's just that without a scale that is not saying much (it is clear that the BGG weight data is not the scale under consideration here).
-
-
-
Brad Miller
United States
Seattle
Washington
-
Two cards plays, along with the associated opponents events, along with the ability to negate one opponent event, creates an immensely more complex game space than TS. Which is pretty much wholly ruled by how many opponent events do I have, and how many scoring cards do I have.
No amount of nuanced card sequencing in TS will help you deal with an early hand, as US, of four opponents events and two scoring cards in your first hand or two. You just lose.
And that's lame.
-
-
|