oi_you_nutter wrote:

Quote:

This is a 1 or 2 player game that is low on complexity,

Umm, low complexity. Low on complexity when compared to what?It's an asymmetrical game where none of the player actions are the same between the two players. Twilight Struggle must therefore be an easier game than this. At least in TS the two players both do the same actions in the same way.Now, I would have to say that I find playing Lab to be easier than playing TS. Reading the game state is easier as game pieces tend to be grouped together and easier to grasp their potential. The card events are easier to work around, especially with the two cards in a row Action Round.Game strategy in Lab is less obvious than many games. Oh, I have cards and bits. No, what do I do? Labyrinth: The War on Terror, 2001 – ? is a great game, but low on complexity. No.