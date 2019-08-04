|
David Dockter


Mark H's BIG BOARD Pericles
Added spice via Mano a Mano
Background
A relatively short session report (I'm tap'd out after glorious WBC!)...
A few months ago, Mark H and I discussed developing a 2 player variant for Pericles: The Peloponnesian Wars ; something that would put more emphasis on the military component and allow for tournament play. Something that would play in about 2 hours. We first playtested back in NOV 2018: Mano a Mano: A Two Player (2P) Pericles Variant in the Pipe. Playtest Session: NOV 1, 2018
Operations
There is a real innovative integrated poly/econ/mil wargame here. Not much buzz as of late (last message on Pericles CSW board was 9 months ago ). Time to generate some again.
Essentially, players get operations (in the form of a political issue/edict) that they alternate placing in locations...face down...one on top of the other (essentially building an ops queue). They are then revealed in order and the operation occurs. Pretty cool since you have no idea how an opponent's operations will change the situation prior to you implementing yours. Or, you frequently forget what you placed where (probably need a playaid for that). This design mechanic attacks a number of age old problems in our hobby.
The Risk/Chess original sin list...
Many of us began wargaming via Risk . We loved the game. However, it had issues. The list of 12 deadly sins:
1) Rigid move/fight turn sequences.
2) Guaranteed movement/Guaranteed attack; hence, easy ability to calculate attack odds of success
3) No ability to interfere with opponents moves. Units that can NOT react. Oh, you just surrounded me. Uh-uh. Your rushing units to that location? Wish I could do something about it. Guess I will await my turn.
4) No politics: the first unforgivable sin.
5) No chrome/flavor/soul: the second unforgivable sin.
6) No combat modifiers: without these, 3-1 attacks would always work in some non-reality based world
7) No leaders: history is the story about various goats and heroes
8) All seeing/all knowing: What Berg referred as the all knowing god principle when you play; the perspective a player is put in.
9) Limited operations or ways to implement strategy: you can move (1 space), you can attack
10) No strategic will track
11) No Berg sh*t happens/random events table: the third unforgivable sin!
12) A side is TOTALLY unified: no camps, no factions, no interservice rivalry. Unity of purpose only exists in the non reality based world.
Put all that together and you have dreaded chess. Yes, chess is a great game (although a lowly computer can beat a human being), but, it ain't a wargame. Either is Risk.
Pericles seeks to address these dozen original sins in a number of ways, thankfully, continuing game design trends that have blessed our hobby. How? I'll mention just a few:
1) Rigid move/fight turn sequences: You really have no idea when the move/fight sequence will occur in a turn since other ops may occur at anytime. These ops can drastically alter the situation one is facing. Love it.
2) No strategic will. Pericles substitutes a decent honor track; where MANY actions and outcomes impact honor...or VPs eventually.
3) Guaranteed movement/Guaranteed attack: Pericles is like Herman's masterpiece Empire of the Sun . Yes, the capabilities of all units is know. Yes, you can see them all. However, its a web of possibilities that can be focussed like a Death Star laser beam on any particular point of your opponent and/or battlefield. Same with Pericles. With a military operation, you can move anything from anywhere to a location. My only beef is that thing don't work that way: STORMS!, a commander spends too long in the cat house and doesn't get his troops moving, troops mutiny, etc. Although you are all knowing/all seeing, only a supercomputer could calculate all the possibilities. As with anything, the key will be which player can distill those possibilities into getting there firstest with the mostest.
Pericles is not totally without sin. It has deterministic combat resolution. I HATE that. However, Herman is on the path to redemption with Pericles. He uses a card flip to introduce some chaos. And, players secretly commit juice (strategos) to each combat. And, after my incessant whining, he agreed to introduce a few units/counters into the mix that will upset the combat calculations (all hail the Pornai!).
Its got no leaders (that directly impact move/combat). You've got no ability to intercept/reinforce. Mark H's response is "Wrong scale/wrong age, knucklehead. The operations are happening over the course of a year. Intel and ability to react were so limited, dang near impossible to react/interfere while opponent was deploying." Fair enough; I buy that.
There is a very good wargame here
So, it's got deterministic combat. It doesn't have enough chrome/unique unit capabilities. And, there is no grit in the gears for movement. Why is this a very good wargame? It provides enough fog (the glorious stack of hidden issues/ops), looks fantastic (love the game board & bits), gives players enough levers and nobs - WITHOUT CLUTTER (something I have no idea of make happen when attempting to design a game), is multidimensional, all on a small foot print. Just a few choices of where to implement your strategy. However, many, many choices regarding how to implement your strategy in a given location.
And, it plays fast. And, it does an outstanding job of modeling the historical conflict.
So, how to get it to be a decent tourney game at WBC?
To me, that's the question. We are blessed to live in the 2nd Golden Age of Wargaming. And, the 2nd age is BETTER than the first. Because there are so many damm good games being produced, it is VERY difficult for any one of them to get traction (a field of enough strong players playing a particular title). I'm with Greenwood: I want to play 100's of hours on a game I enjoy. WBC tournaments precipitate that.
On my recent WBC AAR (WBC 2019: Back in the Tribe for a Few Short Days) I discussed the Big Dog Wargame Tourneys. The sad thing, is that they are aging. Check out the publish dates:
PoG (1999) Paths of Glory. 3.8 game weight
FTP (1998) For the People 3.7
HRC (1996) Hannibal: Rome vs. Carthage 3.4
BKN (1992) Breakout: Normandy 3.4
ViTP (1977) Victory in the Pacific 2.4
TRC (1974) The Russian Campaign 2.9
Nothing this century!
Sheeeeet, the youngest tourney is 20 years old. Oh, CC (2006) is making a bid to become #7. We need some newer wargames to run with the Big Dogs.
How do games gain enough traction? Buzz. Accessibility. Cheerleaders. Play pop.
Pericles makes my list of top 18.
No idea if Pericles will ever enter that rank. It's got play pop. It produces drama. Buzz? Some. Accessibility? Not so much: it is a very difficult game to grok. It is NOT complex, but, just to tough to grok (like Empire of the Sun is). However, I do think a decent 2 player military scenario that plays in a couple of hours or so may give it chance to gain some traction. At least, it may interest a few of my mates that when they begin to evangelize for a game, game takes off. I really dig Pericles: I would like it to "take off".
Hence, Mano a Mano. Enough. On with the session report...
Turn 1: Battle at Boeotia
It begins
I take Athens. Mark takes Sparta. So, there are three primary modifications we are play testing prior to hopefully publishing the scenario in C3i soon:
1) Issue/Ops generation: the phase has been replaced with primarily random issues/ops generated via the cards. Players do have the ability to specify a few (usually they will go with some combo of military and league: need to insure you can move & fight & build bases)
2) Strategos generation: we've got a good model now. Granaries, bases and intrinsic city state values produce with a scale based upon control or contested provinces
3) Combat: we added a touch more of chaos
That's about all we had to do.
So, Mark flipped over the first Aristophanes card. The event was a "Will of the Assembly" event; which automatically generate Special Units for combat. WotA is essentially a mandatory offensive (this PoG). Players card off (flip a card, value of the card represents a die roll). I one the die roll and grabbed a random Special Unit (which can be utilized in a combat that turn: use or lose).
Guess I should mention the victory conditions:
1) Honor points
2) Bases: bases in theaters not containing enemy bases
3) Controlled theaters
Very clean. Back to the game...
Sparta ended up with WotA mission in Aetolia, while Athens got Naupactus. Love the Will of the Assembly mechanic since it forces players to accomplish some politically determined mission. Oh, it doesn't make sense? Tough - the chowderheads in the Assembly have mandated it.
Athens won the Special Unit. It turned out to be the dreaded Pornai. Sadly, an occasion to use it never materialized during the turn. Finally, Athens declared war.
Next, we did issue/ops generation for each side. We then placed the issues, face down, one at time (you just add to the stack if there are already issues in a theater). We ended up with the following:
Thessalia: 1S (1 spartan issue)
Boeotia: 2S, 4A - evidently, we both thought quite important. Since each side has 4 bluff (rumors of war) issues, it might have been all smoke. But it turned out to the site of our first big battle.
Aetolia: 4S, 1A: Given Sparta's mission to build or convert a base, it appeared Athens decided not thwart.
Corcyra: 2S, 2A
Naupactus: 1S
Sparta: 1S
Athens: 1S, 1A
East Med: 2S (if Athens does not build a base there turn 1, they begin to suffer honor penalties)
The big event of the turn was a battle in Boeotia. Sparta prevailed and wiped out Athen's base and built their own. In other theaters:
East Med: Athens built their base
Thessalia: Spartans ran a diplomacy mission and successfully established a base. Slick move!
Corcyra: Athens managed to build a key base: Corcyra is a pathway to Sicily
Turn favored Sparta. As Mark commented, "Spartan's have broke the blockade - somewhat. They can now build fleets at Thessalia." I agreed. However, not all was lost for Athens: they did build a base at Corcya.
We counted VPs:
Honor: Sparta 41, Athens 32
Bases: Sparta 3x7 = 21, Athens 3x11 = 33
Theaters: Sparta 40, Athens 32
TOTAL: Sparta 85, Athens 92
Turn 1 ends
Turn 2: Rematch at Boeotia and Thunder in Thessalia
So, first step, flip an Aristophanes card. Another WotA: Sparta needs to raid Athens, while Athens is off to Boeotia again (chowderheads in the Assembly wanted revenge!). Sparta won the Special Unit this time. However, they proved to be Cowardly Allies (no effect).
We consulted the strategos generation table we've constructed for two player war: Sparta generated 23, Athens 22.
Sparta also sent a peace delegation to Athens. Athens refused to even see the bums.
Big battle of the turn occurred at Thessalia. Athens sent a large force and caught Sparta flat footed. Athens ended up with a major victory when they eliminate three Spartan allied units. Game had taken a significant lunge favoring the Athenians.
At Boeotia, Athens was able to muster a decent land force and won a surprising land victory. Over confident, Athens pressed ahead with a naval battle tossing in 7 factors to Sparta's 6. Then we flipped cards: Herman shouted as he revealed a "4". I muffed the card roll: a "1". So, Sparta prevailed (humiliating the Athenian navy).
We counted VPs as turn ended:
Honor: Athens 50, Sparta 49 (the big victory at Thessalia had turned the tied)
Bases: Athens 3x11 = 33, Sparta 3x7 = 21
Theaters: Athens 3x8 = 24, Sparta 6x4 = 24
TOTAL: Athens 107, Sparta 94
Turn 2 ends
Turn 3: A Surprise Ending
The 2 player war scenario can end anytime between turns 3 and 5. Mark flipped over the Aristophanes card. Game over: Peace broke out. Athens prevailed.
Wrap up
We've played the two player military scenario twice now. Love it. Very fluid. Great decision choices. Clean. Quick. Drama.
Talked with Herman after the game. Goal is to publish the scenario including counters late this fall. Hopefully,a number of wargamers will give it a shot over the winter and then we'll have a decent tourney at WBC next summer. Maybe a few special prizes.
Link to other 1st MN/Sawatdee/Herr Dr AARs: 1st MN/Sawatdee/Herr Dr Session Reports
Posted Fri Aug 2, 2019 5:42 pm
Bob S.



Thanks for the work! LOVE this game, though I haven’t gotten it to the table with friends for quite some time... This variant may help too.
David Dockter


Good to hear Bob. Look forward to your thoughts regarding the variant once it is published.
Gordon J



Print and Play Gamer
Pericles is my favorite design from Mark Herman.
Mark Herman



I got in another play test this afternoon of this new 2P variant.
Once again an interesting narrative evolved from the new situation. I once again played the 1st Peloponnesian War as Athens to Jonathan H. as the Spartans. The game opened up with Wasps A that designated the Will of Assembly (hereafter WoA) sent Athens to Sicily and the Spartans to Amphipolis with the mission of controlling the theater of operations. Due to the WoA there was a special unit procedure that went to Athens who drew Marines (+2 in a naval battle) that I was looking forward to using. However, both sides seemed to shift their forces to their respective objectives and no battles occurred, forcing me to discard the unit.
The second turn was Clouds A that sent both sides to War. Early on I sent Delian League naval units to Corcyra where I built a base, but the Spartans had laid a trap. The game turned on a very neat Spartan strategy that saw them first use Treachery to force Naupactus to rebel. Once the base at Naupactus was Spartan, the Western blockade of Corinth was broken and a subsequent military expedition sent 5 Spartan (4 Spartan and 1 Peloponnesian) naval units to Corcyra with land support. in the ensuing naval battle the Spartan’s had a +4 advantage, so I threw in the State Ship to reduce the difference by one before the card flip. By all rights the Spartans should win the naval battle and then would destroy the Delian league base in the optional land battle. As it turned out the card flip was Athens 5 to Sparta 1 giving me the narrowest of victories.
There are four cards out of 24 (1 in 6) that have both sides put a War/Peace issue into play and wouldn’t you know it the 3rd turn opened with Lysistrata A ending the scenario with Peace. This was almost a repeat of what happened in the AAR that Doctor wrote up above. The final score was Athens 98 to Sparta’s 75, but if the card flip had been closer Athens would have lost the naval and land battle at Corcyra followed by the theater flipping to Spartan control. This difference would have resulted in Sparta winning the scenario 91 to 84. Quite frankly I should have lost, but the gods willed otherwise.
I really like this War-game variant that has a short playing time with lots of action. More to follow.
David Dockter


Jonathan H must have cursed the gods on that 1-5 card flip.
Yes, given that game can end suddenly on turn 3 means the players have to be on their toes turn 1. Good to see both the recent playtest games have been very close. I think we got a potential winner (WBC tourney worthy short scenario for initial rounds)
Posted Sun Aug 4, 2019 7:14 am
-
Is this available somewhere? I would gladly try this when I don't have time for a proper treatment.
