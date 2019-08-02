|
I inadvertently posted this on the general BCS forum so I re-posted my AAR here.
While I pushed a few BCS counters around earlier, this was my first play through of a scenario. Note that this is probably not an example of good play as I tried a few things to see how they would turn out. In order to assist my learning, I decided to write everything down. Hopefully readers will be able to point out errors in play (particularly game mechanics) so that I can improve. TIA!
Set up as listed noting the errata that the Commonwealth 7 Arm Bde combat trains set up in hex C62.34.
The Axis wins if they control Halfaya Pass (C38.30) by the end of the game. Otherwise, the Commonwealth wins.
General Plans:
Axis - 15 Pz Div will send the infantry to assault Halfaya Pass from the southwest while the motorcycles cross the escarpment at Sollum and then set up a blocking position northeast of Halfaya Pass. Herff Arm KG will proceed due east and attempt to cut the Commonwealth 22 Gdes Mot Inf Bde the Main Supply Route (MSR) between their HQ and combat trains. Wechmar Pz Recon will proceed east and set up screens in an attempt to slow or prevent Commonwealth 7 Arm Bde from providing relief.
Commonwealth - 22 Gdes Mot Inf Bde will attempt to hold fast at Halfaya Pass (C38.30). Their reinforcement will attempt to join the main group. 7 Arm Bde will proceed north to engage Axis units to relieve pressure on 22 Gdes Mot Inf Bde. Turn 2 reinforcements, Support Grp, will proceed west to engage Axis units to relieve pressure on 22 Gdes Mot Inf Bde.
The photo below shows the initial setup (I apologize for the light reflections off the plexiglass).
May 26, 1941 turn: The Axis has the first activation.
Activation: Herff Armored Kampfgruppe
SNAFU dice roll modifiers (DRMs): 0 fatigue level, -1 German game specific, -1 MSR uses tracks, +1 combat trains at optimum distance = total -1. Dice roll = 4 – 1 = 3, Partial. Given the partial, no objective (OBJ) marker is placed.
I/8 Pz Bn (move side) moved from hex C39.20 through the breach in the wire at hex C40.20 and expended 7 movement points (MPs) to reach hex C40.26. Hohmann Pz Bn (move side) and Herff headquarters (HQ) each also moved from hex C39.20 through the breach in the wire and expended 3 MPs to reach hex C40.22. The initial activation is complete and no fatigue roll is made.
The photo below shows the locations of the Herff Armored Kampfgruppe units after their initial activation.
Second activation attempt: Die roll = 6, passed. SNAFU DRMs: 0 fatigue level, -1 German game specific, +1 combat trains at optimum distance = total 0. Dice roll = 8, passed. Both OBJ markers are placed on the Commonwealth 4 RTR Mat Arm Bn in hex C40.30.
I/8 Pz Bn flipped to deployed side and expended 4 MPs to move from hex C40.26 to hex C39.30 where the Commonwealth 4 RTR Mat Arm Bn AV EZOC causes a STOP. I/8 Pz Bn used fire event to Engage 4 RTR Mat Arm Bn in hex C40.30: I/8 Pz Bn (2 AV + 5 AR +1 Dbl OBJ = 8) – 4 RTR Mat Arm Bn (2 AV + 3 AR = 5) = net +3. Dice roll = 9 + 3 = 12, target loss & retreat. 4 RTR Mat Arm Bn only had 1 step remaining and was destroyed. I/8 Pz Bn used a second fire event to Engage the 3 Cold Gd Inf Bn (deployed side) support (6/2/2 Australian AT Co) in hex C38.30: /8 Pz Bn (2 AV + 5 AR +1 Dbl OBJ = 8) – 3 Cold Gd Inf Bn support (1 AV + 4 AR = 5) = net +3. Dice roll = 8 + 3 = 11, target loss. The 6/2/2 Australian AT Co loses a step and their support is temporarily dropped. I/8 Pz Bn is finished. Hohmann Pz Bn flipped to deployed side and Herff HQ each expended 4 MPs to move from hex C40.22 to hex C40.26. Fatigue die roll: 3, no increase. The second activation is complete.
The photo below shows the locations of the Herff Armored Kampfgruppe units after their second activation.
Activation: 22 Gdes Mot Infantry Brigade
SNAFU DRMs: 0 fatigue level, 0 Commonwealth game specific, -1 MSR uses tracks, -3 Combat Trains not in a legal hex = total -4. Dice roll = 6 – 4 = 2, fail.
Activation: Wechmar Panzer Recon
SNAFU DRMs: 0 fatigue level, -1 German game specific, +1 combat trains at optimum distance = total 0. Dice roll = 6, partial. No objective (OBJ) marker is placed.
Wechmar HQ moved from hex C55.11, crossing the breach in the wire at hex C50.11, to hex C49.15 expending 8 MPs. 33 Pz Recon Bn (move side) entered screening and moved from hex C50.12 to hex C47.19, expending 8 MPs. 3 Pz Recon Bn (move side) entered screening and moved from hex C61.13, crossing the breach in the wire at hex C50.11, to hex C50.12, expending 8 MPs. Initial activation is complete and no fatigue increase roll is made.
The photo below shows the locations of the Wechmar Panzer Recon units after their initial activation.
Second activation attempt: Die roll = 1, fail.
Activation: 7 Armored Brigade (started first activation used)
Second activation attempt: Die roll = 5, passed. SNAFU DRMs: 0 fatigue level, 0 Commonwealth game specific, +1 combat trains at optimum distance = total +1. Dice roll = 12 + 1 = 13, passed. Both OBJ markers are placed on the Herff HQ in hex C40.26.
11 Hus Arm Car Bn moved from hex C50.27 to hex C45.22, expending 5.5 MPs. 7 Arm Bde HQ moved from hex C55.29 to hex C44.24, expending 5.5 MPs. 2 RTR Arm Bn moved from hex C55.29 to hex C41.27, expending 9.5 MPs and had to stop because of the AV EZOC created by Hohmann Pz Bn. 2 RTR Arm Bn used fire event to Engage Hohmann Pz Bn in hex C40.26: 2 RTR Arm Bn (1 AV + 4 AR +1 Dbl OBJ = 6) – Hohmann Pz Bn (2 AV + 5 AR = 7) = net –1. Dice roll: 8 – 1 = 7, both loss. Hohmann Pz Bn was destroyed because they only had 1 step remaining. Beam Inf Col moved from hex C58.30 to hex C40.26, expending 11 MPs, to jump the Herff HQ which retreated to hex C37.26. Roze Inf Col moved from hex C58.31 to hex C44.24, expending 7.5 MPs. Nire Inf Col moved from hex C58.32 to hex C49.22, expending 10 MPs. 7 Arm Bde Combat Trains move from hex C62.34 to hex C55.29 and flipped to Ghost Side. Fatigue die roll: 2, fatigue level increases to 1. The second activation is complete.
The photos below shows the locations of the 7 Armored Brigade units after their second activation.
Activation: 15 Panzer Division
SNAFU DRMs: 0 fatigue level, -1 German game specific, +1 combat trains at optimum distance = total 0. Dice roll = 4, partial. The one OBJ marker is placed on the Commonwealth 22 Gdes Mot Inf Bde HQ in hex C38.30.
I/104 Inf Bn (deployed side) moved from hex C35.27 to hex C38.29, expending 2 MPs. I/104 Inf Bn then attacked the 3 Cold Gd Inf Bn in hex C38.30, including a 3 point destruction barrage, die rolls = 3, 5, 2 for one step loss. Attack: I/104 Inf Bn (5 AR) – 3 Cold Gd Inf Bn (4 AR +1 Support + 1 Terrain Hex +1 Hexside Terrain = 7) = net –2. Dice roll: 6 – 2 = 4, attacker lost 2 steps. 15 Krd Motorcycle Inf Bn (move side) moved from hex C33.22 to hex C37.32, crossing the escarpment at Sollum and expending 4 MPs. Fatigue die roll: 1, fatigue level increases to 1. The first activation is complete.
The photo below shows the locations of the 15 Panzer Division units after their initial activation.
Second activation attempt: Die roll = 6, passed. SNAFU DRMs: –1 fatigue level, -1 German game specific, +1 combat trains at optimum distance = total –1. Dice roll = 9 – 1 = 8, pass. Both OBJ markers are placed on the Commonwealth 22 Gdes Mot Inf Bde HQ in hex C38.30.
15 Krd Motorcycle Inf Bn flipped to deployed side and remained in hex C37.32. I/104 Inf Bn attacked the 3 Cold Gd Inf Bn in hex C38.30, including a 3 point destruction barrage, die rolls = 3, 4, 2 for one step loss. Attack: I/104 Inf Bn (5 AR +1 Dbl OBJ = 6) – 3 Cold Gd Inf Bn (4 AR +1 Support + 1 Terrain Hex +1 Hexside Terrain = 7) = net –1. Dice roll: 7 – 1 = 6, attacker lost a step which destroyed I/104 Inf Bn.
The photo below shows the locations of the 15 Panzer Division units after their second activation.
At this point, I decided to end the scenario. I learned a lot from this initial play through of a turn and here are a few thoughts.
1. I should have used the 15 Panzer Division arty points for suppression barrages as the additional +2 may have helped in general though not with the specific rolls I had.
2. I should have moved the 15 Krd Motorcycle Inf Bn into a position to assist the I/104 Inf Bn rather than try and block the reinforcements. This would have provided an additional +1 modifier to the attack. Note, I do not believe it would have made a difference with the above rolls because I would have needed an 11 or greater to produce a retreat result. However, it would have increased the likelihood of a retreat result.
Thank you for reading!
I only read a bit but a Partial activation allows the formation to place one Obj. A Full activation allows the formation to place 2 or a Double Objective which has some nice bonuses.
perry555 wrote:
I only read a bit but a Partial activation allows the formation to place one Obj. A Full activation allows the formation to place 2 or a Double Objective which has some nice bonuses.
As noted above, I used a double objective whenever I had a full activation. The extra +1 helps on attacks, engagements, etc.
