I played this scenario solo twice with the aim of learning the game. Seems quite hard for the Union, so I was wondering if I made any obvious mistakes that are evident from my reports. Strategy tips would be useful too, before I use it to teach a new player. I've also played South Mountain from RtGII & that seems to have more for both players to do & reasonable chances of success going either way.
First try at The Opportunity of a Lifetime enjoyed the same historical result. Grigsby's cavalry pulled back slowly, hampering the Union's attempts to close up on Resaca. Eventually a 1 result saw him scattered, but by then both Hood and Reynolds had arrived in Resaca while Cantrey had had time to strengthen his Breastworks into a Fort as well so the town would have been held by a combined strength of 19 with Hood's Tactics Rating of 3. XVI Corps had moved so slowly, they only managed to reach Resaca by hitting 4 Fatigue and both Disrupted. XV Corps did a little better, with Harrow & Smith on 3 Fatigue (the former Disrupted as well) and Osterhaus on 2 Fatigue. Logan launched an Assault, hoping to trigger a Grand Assault with McPherson (who was kicking his heels with the laggards of XVI Corps) but failed completely by throwing a 6 for his Assault roll. Game over.
2nd attempt went much better but ended with the same result. 9IL kicked off with a Dr victory against Grigsby that meant when he tried to close up with the column again, he failed the EM & dispersed. Then some good marching brought both Corps up to Resaca with a max of 3 Fatigue. Sweeney was in 2111, Veatch with Ransom & McPherson in 2112 and all XV Corps & Logan in 2212. Cantey had entrenched to improve his Breastworks to a Fort as well. Luckily for the Union, Hood had not shown up. Only Smith had been Disrupted on the final march in. Logan led the Assault, was successful in bringing all three divisions into the attack & McPherson was able to add Veatch to the attack for a total of 30 against the defenders (both in Forts so 2x3x3=18) for a 1-1 ratio. +1 Tactical modifier +1 Assault -1 across a Creek. Union rolled 1, Confederates 4 for a total of -2 and failure. I can't see how the Union can win this, unless they manage to score at least +1 on the dice to cause a Dr result against Resaca.
Try the longer-odds-but-more-chances by assaulting with each corps individually. Not sure I recall correctly, but if there are no lost VPs for manpower, you are taking 3 chances to roll better than the CSA instead of one.
Also - these learning scenarios are not often designed with strategy in mind. Most them will, on the balance, come down to a dice roll or two.
In the multi-turn scenarios there is much more to think about, but a run of bad luck or good luck in this game on the few crucial die rolls will often determine the outcome. In many ways, this models the American Civil War well, as this is essentially what the generals of the time had to do - set things up the best they could and cast the die.
Note that in both games you had a chance to win on the final activation, which is about all you can ask for in these learning scenarios.
Welcome to GCACW; it is one of the very best operational ACW games I have ever had the pleasure to play.
Thanks Chris, I appreciate the advice. Multiple low-odds assaults is definitely the way I'll suggest when I teach my friend the game. Those will all add to the general experience. One is likely to be across a stream while another won't be. All useful for learning the system.
The Union are not concerned with casualties - it's solely possession of Resaca that decides the winner.
I've also solo'ed 'Harper's Ferry/Crampton's Gap' from RTG2 and managed most of the first day of 'The Gap is Closed' from AIO before a cat tsunami wiped out the Armies of Cumberland, Ohio & Tennessee. Both were fascinating once they got going and the Fatigue/Exhaustion/Demoralisation start to add their layer of effects to getting the divisions to keep moving & do what you want. They really tell a story.
Once you get into fatigue management, the game really becomes a game of calculating best paths to victory. In the one turn scenarios you aren’t too concerned about fatigue: drive em all to F4. In multiturn scenarios you have to ask yourself if the boys need a break and when to push.
The learning scenarios are more about getting a feel for the basic mechanics. You typically want +2 when attacking to gain even parity, but it is worth calculating the worst outcome and making sure you can live with it before committing to a given assault/attack.
Enjoy!
