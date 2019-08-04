|
-
John McLintock
Scotland
Glasgow
Lanarkshire
"Roll dice and kick ass!"
-
Combat Commander: Normandy
Scenario 60: Old Hickory Resolute
Liam turned up last night for more of our Normandy sessions. The scenario pitched an SS detachment into a night attack against an American platoon (4 squads - 2 line, 2 elite; 3 elite teams; 2 MMG; and a FS10 radio with dedicated battery access and pre-registered fire) in prepared positions. Random selection gave me the Americans. The random objective was R - objective 5 = 10VP - to add to the 3VP offered by objective chit M, so it was obvious that I was going to set up on the objective 5 high hilltop: Lt Kerley (Command-2) with an elite squad w/MMG and team in foxholes, with another squad to give supporting fire. Lt Weiss manned the road block with the mandatory elite squad and team, with an MMG for good measure. The remaining line squad and elite team went adjacent to the position to which Weiss was going to retreat just as soon as he could.
Liam set up his mortar and scout in position from which they could fire on Kerley's MMG nest. The rest of his troops clustered around their leaders on their startline.
The German attack is about to go in; Weiss gets ready to bug out
My bug out went perfectly: Liam came forward with Sgt Beutel's (Command-2 leader) platoon, right into my Hidden Wire and OpFire - no harm done; then I smoked him before Weiss moved back adjacent to the prepared positions waiting for him. Meanwhile Liam was trying to smoke Kerley's MMG nest. It took a few shots, but eventually he landed a hit with smoke 8. I dropped a pre-registered fire marker on the buildings in front of Beutel's position, and caught him and his stack with airburst in wire. They survived through it all. Elsewhere, Liam broke my rearguard squad, then I got the Field Promotion event, granting me the Command-2 Pvt Adamson to bolster my rearguard, in which Weiss was now in position. I quickly picked up a Move and an Advance, which I used to swap the two leaders over, so that Adamson could lend his command to the MMG. Then I played a Move on Weiss, forgetting that he was illuminated by a starshell, and thinking that this was just going to be the old card-cycling position shuffle, only to discover the firepower Liam had amassed around Beutel. Weiss' whole stack broke. They rallied, but not before the team routed out of the foxholes.
All the while, Beutel's platoon were establishing themselves at the foot of Kerley's hill. With a veteran SS squad, 3 LMGs, and 4 additional units, they could muster 16FP before considering height advantage and the night hindrance penalty, and they soon had their target illuminated (I had removed the smoke at a time trigger). And there was the medium mortar, which did some sterling work too when it turned to firing HE instead of smoke. The position couldn't survive such incoming fire, and they were soon being whittled down. I did what I could, using my second pre-registered fire marker to illuminate Beutel with a starshell, then firing at him from Kerley's vantage point. It was to no avail, and twice Liam pre-empted my Artillery Request with an Artillery Denied. First Kerley went, then the Hero arrived, then the squad went, finally the team. It took Liam a couple of further shots to eliminate the Hero and clear the objective. These shots might turn out to have been misdirected.
The situation as Liam's Germans prepare to seize objective 5
The firefights continued, with Liam ignoring my rearguard while going in for the kill on objective 5, which would give him 26VP if he took it - enough to secure the game. Now he was finally after the last remaining squad on the hill. He launched two big fire attacks, both of which the poor Line squad somehow survived, then moved up a lone squad towards the objective. I promptly advanced my squad up the hill onto the objective. Liam launched another two fire attacks with the same order. The squad broke, then broke again, but I had Light Wounds, so was left with a team, which somehow or other ended up a veteran in the midst of all that. When Liam's squad advanced in, I had 3FP to his 7FP. I drew and emptied my deck- Time! Sudden death ended the game, and I won on 17VP.
Winner's lesson learned: give more thought to splitting fire when you've got a Command-2 leader.
Afterthoughts
Whew! What a game. A mid-melee sudden-death victory from a losing position is about as close as it gets. I think that only an Initiative card tiebreaker victory could be any closer. And yes, I was glad that Liam spent all that time shooting at the Hero: that was time he wasn't spending firing that monstrous firegroup at the squad which was my only resource to hold the primary objective. Liam mentioned after the game that he thought he'd spent too long firing on the Hero, and with that feeling in mind, I could only agree. Oh my, but the SS are relentless: with broken ML10, you expect them to rally even in open ground, so that double-breaks and routs are rare. I really felt under the cosh as they surged forward and formed their big firegroup.
-
-
- Last edited Sun Aug 4, 2019 8:53 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Sun Aug 4, 2019 6:07 am
-
-
Gina Willis
United States
Santa Rosa
California
-
Outstanding AAR and well played, both of you!
A thrilling ending in game terms, certainly... but...
I’m wondering how to explain it from a simulation point of view. I always need a story to go with a wargame that makes it plausible to me as something that could have happened in the real battle.
Maybe in the natural confusion and chaos of a night attack, the Germans mistook that line squad’s survival as a sign that the hill VP was much more strongly defended with more Americans than it actually was, and the German officer decided that continuing the assault would have been a futile waste of lives. Not very SS-like, but perhaps the German officer’s orders had been to conduct an aggressive probe — to push as far as he felt prudent, but with the primary purpose of assessing enemy positions and strength preparatory to a larger, more setpiece attack in the morning. I could see that happening.
I love the way CC battles are never a pure numbers and odds exercise. Firepower, good troops, good leaders and sound tactics always help, but they’re never a guarantee and you never know quite how things will play out!
-
-
-
Vic R
Spain
Tomares (Seville)
Pure mathematics is the world's best game. It is more absorbing than chess, more of a gamble than poker, and lasts longer than Monopoly. It's free. It can be played anywhere - Archimedes did it in a bathtub
-
...or the reinforcements arrives at the 11th hour. The 7th cavalry saves the day at the last moment, and german retires
-
-
-
Gina Willis
United States
Santa Rosa
California
-
A Mortain mini-campaign covering several key days of the fighting would be a really cool thing for CC:E.
Are there any good wargames just one or at most two steps higher in scale (i.e. units = platoons or companies) that covers the critical hill battle where the Old Hickory division held out?
If so, such a game could serve as the scenario generator for the CC:E battles. Once could cut out maps from the actual terrain instead of using the standard-issue (and, sadly, lackluster) maps.
-
-
-
John McLintock
Scotland
Glasgow
Lanarkshire
"Roll dice and kick ass!"
-
vica8081 wrote:
...or the reinforcements arrives at the 11th hour. The 7th cavalry saves the day at the last moment, and german retires
I think Vic here has nicely answered Gina's question - I certainly can't think of anything neater.
Broadsword56 wrote:
Maybe in the natural confusion and chaos of a night attack, the Germans mistook that line squad’s survival as a sign that the hill VP was much more strongly defended with more Americans than it actually was, and the German officer decided that continuing the assault would have been a futile waste of lives. Not very SS-like, but perhaps the German officer’s orders had been to conduct an aggressive probe — to push as far as he felt prudent, but with the primary purpose of assessing enemy positions and strength preparatory to a larger, more setpiece attack in the morning. I could see that happening.
The surviving American unit was a broken veteran elite team Gina, but it certainly could've appeared as more in the dead of night (although it was illuminated by a starshell, so maybe not). Still, the odds heavily favoured Liam's SS squad (and Liam's next card would've won him the melee even against my high roll). As for a waste of lives? Liam's forces lost precisely one - count them, one - elite team in the entire scenario, even though he lost. Like I said, those SS are near impossible to kill. And that objective 5 was kind of the point of the probe, after all; the decisive VP swing it represented making perfect sense in the context of it being a strategic high point. All of which is to say that, in the end, with an intact force, the German officer would've had no choice but to press the attack. His superiors would have permitted nothing else. And there was a fair chance of the game continuing: the sudden death that ended the game was on 6 or less (I held the initiative); I rolled 3. Like I said in the AAR, the fire that Liam dedicated to finishing off the Hero could easily have been used on that last squad, leaving me with just the Hero to cover the objective. That's the stitch of time that cost Liam the game.
-
-
|