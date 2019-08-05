Recommend
Just some information on how I do my overviews/reviews:
1. I am not going to rate games. For the most part I will say what I like/dislike and point out who may enjoy this game. I feel reviews no matter what are purely subjective and everyone is entitled to their own opinion.
2. Components: I won't spend much time here, for the most part wargames are wargames and each company has their style of components. Most in our hobby know what to expect when purchasing from said company.
3. Weight: If you wonder how I rate this to similar games/series
1-Command and color series/Axis and allies
2-Great Battles of American Revolution Series/SCS
3-Mark Simmonitch ('40) Series/Liberty or Death
4-Paths of Glory/GBOH
5-Empire of the Sun/OCS/Next war series/ASL
4. Soloability: How I rate the ability to play solo, I feel most are soloable to an extent.
1- Near impossible, most likely hidden units/objectives
2- Difficult, no hidden units but there may be some card play/bluff mechanic.
3- back and forth play, no hidden content.
4- A bot that plays the other side but not ideally a solo game.
5- A dedicated solo game.
Publisher: The Gamers/MMP
Designer: Dean Essig/Al Sandrick
Similar Titles: Stalingrad Pocket/Afrika/Day of Days
Scale: Company to Brigade
Soloability: 3 out of 5
I had been able to snag some SCS titles in a a pay it forward a few months back, hearing about how amazing the system was for wargames. Once I first received them in the mail, opening the first box I pulled out 2 rule books and this pushed me away, but I was an idiot and didn't even look at the actual content. A few friends going through my collection, who don't really play wargames, showed a lot of interest in Yom Kippur. Now a lot of stuff out there, and my collection, is WW2 and the few things I do have that are more modern are a much higher difficulty and so Yom Kippur definitely stood out. I told them I would look into it and get back to them in setting up a game. With a little research and actually opening up the series rules I found out this could definitely be a series that I can teach to others wanting to get into wargames.
Weight: 2 out of 5, If anyone asks me what to jump to after memoir/command and colors, SCS is going to be probably my first option. The living rules, with pictures runs about 6 pages and after taking out a bunch of redundancies you could cut out another page or two. I was able to make a 1 page cheat sheet in what you can do in each sequence and my friend with little wargame knowledge, mostly axis and allies, was able to pick this game up quickly. My teaching session lasted about 15 minutes, explaining each phase, how things like overruns were handled and the special rules pertaining to our scenario worked and we were right to it.
Components: I can't stand the thin boxes but Yom Kippur runs for less than $30 so I'll take the thin box. The map, I really wish there was VP track, other than that everything is fine.
Gameplay: For such a simplistic rule set this game has a nice bit of chrome and is able to handle battles from WW1 to today. You have odds based CRT, Terrain effects, artillery barrages, air support and SAM defenses. All of these are done in a very simplistic manner but still make sense. At first I thought that there would be a lot of down time but the low counter density helps keep things flowing pretty quickly. We played a scenario that started with almost every unit on the map but we were able to complete the turn in roughly 30 mins. It does help that both of us are not prone to AP.
Some people will think that because the rules are so simplistic, does this game have any strategy? I feel there is a great deal of strategy in this game/system. Knowing where to setup your units took me a bit to figure out. I learned to use my more mobile units to defend in heavier terrains to get defense bonuses and not fully rely on road movement. Do you want to set up your artillery so you can hit more hexes or do you want to have higher success? Moving your SAMs to have a wider range? Using your special units to their full advantage. There is a lot that can be had with this game in only a few pages.
Pros: Simple rules set, I was able to teach this game in about 15 minutes and I had never played a SCS game before and I am no grognard. A lot of replayability, there are 8 scenarios including variants and variable ending time. Chrome, great details without being over complicated. Play time, depending on the person you play with these games will tend to run shorter than many of the other games out there; now a full campaign ran to the last turn I am guessing could be 6+ hrs still. There are many SCS topics out there for those engrossed with this system. I believe 15 of the 20 (2 in preorder phase) are still somewhat readily available to be purchased and/or eligible for reprint. Price point, for the most part these games run $30-40, there are some exceptions.
Cons: Out of print copies are popular and pricey. I hate the box....really digging for cons here.
Final thoughts: If not Yom Kippur I believe every wargamer should have an SCS title in their collection, whether it for teaching or just to have something a little lighter on the shelves. The thick 30+ page rulebooks were something that always pushed me away from wargames but I think if many people interested in the hobby started here, learned the basics of a hex and counter wargame, they will find it much easier to go the next step. Thanks for taking the time in reading my review/overview, please feel free to leave comments.
