Recommend
1 Posts
Yom Kippur» Forums » Sessions
Subject: AAR Yom Kippur/SCS
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- brian huntUnited States
red rock
AZ
-
Scenario 4.6 The Israeli Counterattack— The Crossing into Africa and the War’s End.
First I want to explain that I am not an expert on military history or combat tactics. When I play games I do not need them to be perfect simulations and often times I will try things out whether they were sound tactically or not.
This scenario starts at turn 6 and is played until ceasefire or round 12. This was my first go at SCS and I was teaching the game to a friend.
Turn 1- Egyptians start on the eastern side of the Suez Canal and await Israels counter attack, I wanted to stack up strong infantry with my tanks hoping to punch a hole somewhere in the center of Israels line, the Egyptian units are all 3 step units but lose exploitation capabilities if reduced. In this scenario the Egyptians also only have 1 tank reinforcement and 1 Air point. These things make me want to really only use my tanks when necessary and try to soften the Israelis before attacking. My movement phase consists of me mostly positioning units. During the barrage phase I try to soften the line up from north to south but can only hit on my right(S) flank. During combat my rolls are as bad as they were during the barrage phase and as the attacker I am taking significant losses. The only plus is that I only lose 1 step from my tanks and it is replaced. My friend (the Israelis) on the other hand is rolling rocks and messes up my center line pretty good. He actually opens up a perfect line that he pushes a jeep through and capturing one of my bridges. Note- I had gone back and forth during my exploitation phase to determine where to place one of my tanks in hopes to cut the enemy off with zones of control. If I had not moved my tank, it would have been perfectly placed to stop the jeep. My friend also rolls well on the tank replacement replacing all of his tanks that I damaged.
Turn 2- Trying not to let my friend push too many more units through I try to be a little more defensive and try to fill in the gaps but I feel my line is pretty thin. On the right side I am able to push many of the units further south. I again am not rolling well, pretty sure by this time I have rolled 5 snake eyes in 2 turns. The Israelis don't do too much but are able to get 1 tank the previously captured bridge. Me not paying enough attention and more worried about my line being completely destroyed I am unable to close the supply gap, allowing his lone jeep and tank to roam on the opposite side of the Suez. Israel gets 1 replacement.
Turn 3- I am able to break open the right side and able to set up units to the point that I am able to get extra losses when Israel retreats. My lone HQ on that side has been attacked several times and he is just not able to do anything against it. The rolls start to shift as I start rolling 11s and 12s and my friend starts rolling 2's and 3's, even rolled snake eyes twice in a row. He is able to cut a couple units from supply but he still cannot roll to put the lone units down. He desperately takes some VP points and starts whittling away at my SAMs. He is unable to get any tank reserves.
Turn 4- I am able to destroy his southern flank and able to push units up and towards the center. I roll a 12 with one of my out of supply units, destroying his tank and putting them back in supply. Instead of having to push some units break open the supply line, I am able to position some units to try to take care of the lone jeep and tank and puppy guard the bridges. In combat I focus on taking out tanks and I start to position units in mountain ranges and sand dunes defensively and decide to see what the Israelis are going to do. My luck is up and his down, unable to cause too much damage and pushing his units farther back into retreat. He again rolls poorly on the reinforcements, and I roll the ceasefire. Israel concedes.
When I first started I really thought the Egyptians were hamstringed by limiting the exploitation when taking loses, but with 3 steps per unit I saw that push hard, definitely in areas that I am winning I could possibly win this. Even though he had units that were messing with me freely in my SAM zone, I felt it more important to push on and hopefully close the supply line behind him, which seemed to work out for me. No matter how much he messed with my anti-air and try capturing VPs, He could not win with just 2 units. We both talked that if he had gotten better replacement numbers we could push for turn 12 but him not being able to reinforce the southern flank really hurt him.
What little I do know about this war, I feel this game really hits the important parts. I do plan on playing this again and hope to try out the whole campaign game, even if just solo. Thanks for your time, I hope future AARs will have more pictures. I was so into playing with a friend that I completely forgot to take pics. Feel free to post comments.
- [+] Dice rolls