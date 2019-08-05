Recommend
Incredible German defense - Trevieres june 1944.

oystein eker
Norway
sola
Right flank.
A farm on a hill with LOS to Obj 1.

A village on left flank - adjacent to AP, a strong farm terrain.
Looks like an easy game. Have experienced much worse setup.





Turn 1-3.

Mortars paralyzing my fire teams in first row.
A long range artillery (Top right woods) paralyzing my fire team on the hill. Delaying my much needed HMG and Arty spotting placement here.

Minefield kills my fire team at the AP farm. AP is now a choking point.
Well played AI.




Now a yaw dropping placement of enemy units.
A part of package - the placement of a HMG at top of a hill, with village. Defense of +5.
Fire lanes to obj1 and obj2. And diagonally cutting off left advance passing AP mine fields.

My 3.Sqd at left was stuck. With space only for a single squad advance on right side, towards objectives.

Studying the map for minutes. Not even the most cunning experienced human player could find a better defense....


Later Germans pulled back. A bad move from AI. But still a kind of narrative. The same units showed up at right flank (same package), followed up with a counter attack on the next turn.

Taking objectives in turn 7, there was not much to do. Was able to rally 3 paralyzed teams all the way up to fire teams.

3 casualties - all evacuated.
Only 22 exp points.





Robert Leonhard
United States
Great report. Motivates me to get this back on the table. Thanks!
 
Peter Kossits
Canada
Looks like a fun little mission. Scary MG placement, but he was going to run out of ammo before the end anyways (I think?).

If someone could figure out a way to "quicksim" WWII Patrol missions, I'd be playing this a lot more. Actually, I might have a go at it - this has been sitting on the shelf for too long. Flip a card, adjust company, adjust map, done.
 
oystein eker
Norway
sola
peterk1 wrote:
Looks like a fun little mission. Scary MG placement, but he was going to run out of ammo before the end anyways (I think?).

If someone could figure out a way to "quicksim" WWII Patrol missions, I'd be playing this a lot more. Actually, I might have a go at it - this has been sitting on the shelf for too long. Flip a card, adjust company, adjust map, done.


If I remember correct - HMG Ammo quantity is 8. Lasting almost whole mission.

Vicious Tiger
This is FoF at it's best - infantry company on a small map without convoluted vehicle rules (other than jeep, primarily used to rescue casualities.)
Martin Åkerlund
Sweden
Truly fantastic placement of an HMG. I don't think it can use Grazing Fire, but it still reaches all the important cards.
It would have been interesting to see what had happened if it has stayed put.

Did you finally get lucky with an enemy event or did it simply kill all your assault teams and run out of targets?

 
oystein eker
Norway
sola
Yes - I was a bit disappointed with the withdrawal. It would been an epic battle challenge and a chess like movements to get a crossfire working.

I was extremely lucky with the counter attack. Majority of "C" PC, and packages setting up in terrain cards off map right flank. (Not shown in image). Easy to pull back out of range from them.

Lucky with counter attack - But not much luck in drawing commands. CO got only 1 - 2 points. Some valuable wasted to find cover for better draw. Had to trust initiative draws, and XO, 1.Sgt to make things moving.

General initiative only 0-1 and a single 2 for the whole mission.

Luck evens out...
Marc Wuthe
Germany
It‘s 6.
 
Martin Åkerlund
Sweden
It's 8 in Normandy scenarios 1-5.

Marc Wuthe
Germany
Ups... ok! Played to often Vietnam the last time...shake
Gary Logs
United States
OK, here's my aging Vassal Trevieres first play I've been putting off after stopping last year in SEP (waiting for Vol 2 rules to come in of course).

Hills to the left restricted by a minefield, squads forward by 3 platoons, 4/6 unspotted enemy positions (1 is MG), and its now turn 4. Withdraw squads and move to hill with 1SGT, FO, and MGs?

(sorry I could not get a Vassal better resolution picture to save my life)


 
