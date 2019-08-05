eker wrote:

peterk1 wrote:

Looks like a fun little mission. Scary MG placement, but he was going to run out of ammo before the end anyways (I think?).



If someone could figure out a way to "quicksim" WWII Patrol missions, I'd be playing this a lot more. Actually, I might have a go at it - this has been sitting on the shelf for too long. Flip a card, adjust company, adjust map, done.

If I remember correct - HMG Ammo quantity is 8. Lasting almost whole mission.