Recommend
9 Posts
Nemo's War (second edition)» Forums » Sessions
Subject: First Triumph with Adventure motive!
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Alfonso M.Netherlands
Delft
French, Spanish-born, residing in the NL
-
Last Sunday I went on to play Nemo’s War with one of the newest motives: Adventure. And what an amazing experience that was. And also, what a change in pace! Adventure will have your Nautilus move around the seven seas more often than with any other motive and ship placement – which usually leads to the most important considerations during play – will be an even more consequential task to perform. Yes. Plan your attacks carefully, Captain Nemo, for the marus will bring no reward – only negative points and notoriety – while warships will hinder your attempts at what your main actions are likely to be with this motive: Incite, Search and Adventure.
I therefore jumped in at Officer level purchasing my initial upgrade Diving Apparatus using Crew (3 res) and one of the starting available techs which I figured would be extremely helpful during this specific session: Guild's Deck using Nemo and Hull (2x2=4 res). This is an initial 7 resource expense during setup! But I found it to be justified for Adventure motive, as I foresaw a lot of treasure hunting and the ability to re-gain resources during lulls or turns with a lot of action points as of Act 2 (a good bunch of treasures allow you to move for free or gain actions and to be honest, I never count treasure points in my average 10pt/turn intake, I am a real spender because I usually aim at passing Tests at all cost).
My initial upgrades proved to be useful as I started the game with 3 lulls out of 5 turns, then quickly decided to go for a couple of 12+ Refit actions in order to get Adventurer’s League and Electric Horns for the 3 gems in my salvage. It’s really great to be able to refit without having to fight thanks to Guild’s Deck. Adventurer’s League especially helped me as I went through the Adventure deck in order to maximize in-game rewards and end-game points. One of the most prized rewards ended up being those wonderful Magnetic Mines early during Act 2. I had thus aligned my upgrades – which by then also included Hydro Drive - in a nearly perfect combo for a most efficient run through the end of Act 2 and a whole Act 3 during which I would try to get rid of warships in order to score positive tonnage, Scouring bonuses, keep uprisings on the map and continue adventuring and searching.
This is where ship placement mattered the most during this game. I kept marus for the high seas and prioritized warship placement on adjacent minor oceans. I tried to keep at most one warship at every main ocean and preferably Ironclad, Armored or fit for Battle so I had a chance at eluding their pre-emptive broadsides should I decide to engage them. It was then just a matter of being able to chain Move, Attack – and hopefully sink – then Adventure or Incite as much as possible during the course of the session. Then finally Searching prioritizing the locations that had both a revealed Adventure token and a gem on them.
In sum, it was a brain-burning session, especially with regards of ship placement and what to do when I actually had the choice of a lull turn. I welcomed lulls early in the game with the Adventure motive, since they challenged me out of my path to go Adventuring for a good amount of loot which really helped later on. However, I dreaded them towards the end of the game especially because I had set over half the world in turmoil – I had 6 uprising cubes on the board at the end of the game and, well that’s 18 points I was holding on!
By the time the Finale card came out, I had run through the entire Event deck and had gone adventuring on average every 3 turns. There were snake eyes, lost battles and though spots to get through but I had, at some point, a reasonable amount of treasure amassed for re-rolls and free actions, as well as Keep cards that got me out of a nasty pickle in a couple of occasions – while adding gems to the Adventure deck!
Notoriety did not increase at a very high rate because of the focus on sinking one warship at a time and the fact that I occasionally kept it in check thanks to the Electric Horns - especially at the times I was close to adding blue and green ships to the bag.
I don’t think I will be able to win with an impressive 314-point Triumph ever again. If kept till the end, Adventure tokens add a ridiculous amount of wealth to the total. With the amount of Adventuring and Searching you are likely to carry out with this motive, chances are you have discovered a hefty number of Wonders as well and they are each worth 3 points! I ended the game with all resources maxed and having lost only Conseil and Ned Land to the cause, which I honestly find quite amazing.
The butcher’s bill:
Warships sunk: 36 points
Adventure cards: 83 points
Treasure: 19 points
Liberation: 21 points
Science: 48 points
Wonders: 42 points
Scouring the sea: 20 points
Characters: 45 points
Thanks for reading!
Al
-
-
- Last edited Tue Aug 6, 2019 4:31 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Aug 6, 2019 11:08 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Colin Osborn(M4EOzzy)United States
Oregon
- Very nice. I ended my first Adventure playthrough with a score of 272...272!!! Three points shy of a Triumph (would have been my first). I had even lost one Uprising cube earlier. That would have been the difference. Look forward to trying again.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Alan EmrichUnited States
Irvine
California
- The Adventure motive was created for how most players want to play.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Colin Osborn(M4EOzzy)United States
Oregon
-
Alan Emrich wrote:The Adventure motive was created for how most players want to play.
I can totally see that, as in my playthrough you had to do a little bit of everything in order to succeed.
- [+] Dice rolls
- ChrisUnited States
Burnsville
Minnesota"Like a monkey, ready to be shot into space. Space monkey! Ready to sacrifice himself for the greater good. Without pain, without sacrifice, we would have nothing!" -Tyler Durden
-
Alan Emrich wrote:The Adventure motive was created for how most players want to play.
Will keep this in mind when I table it. It does seem like that from this read.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Jim Perkinson
-
Can't wait to try this expansion.
One question: how were you able to buy two nautilus upgrades to start the game? I thought that was limited to one? (I'm still learning)
Thanks!
- [+] Dice rolls
- Wes ErniUnited States
Wisconsin
-
Alan Emrich wrote:The Adventure motive was created for how most players want to play.
After inspecting the videos on BGG and reading comments, it was apparent that players were moving way too much for their own good. Like other games were you have to "pay" for movement, a very austere and disciplined movement strategy is richly rewarded in Nemo's War. The "Explorer" did encourage a fair amount of movement, but even that Motive became "inefficient" if operated to the level of "wanderlust" players were exhibiting.
The "Adventurer" was direct answer to "the will of the masses" -- for once, optimized play involved a highly dynamic style. If the Expansion Upgrade "Officer's Mess" was installed (perhaps even valuable than the "signature" "Diving Apparatus"), players could "see the world" many times over...and Triumph with regularity.
The Adventurer proved to be the highest scoring Expansion Motive, but the original Motives weren't perfectly balanced either (well...maybe they were as of July 2014...but things evolved from there). We (or at least I) mainly tried to balance each new Motive with its "cousin" (the Explorer was cousin to to the Adventurer), and the Explorer was the highest scoring of the original Motive "set" (the new "Humanist" is cousin to Science, "World Order" is cousin to War, and "Piracy" is cousin to Anti-Imperialism").
- [+] Dice rolls
- Wes ErniUnited States
Wisconsin
-
lelechuck wrote:Can't wait to try this expansion.
One question: how were you able to buy two nautilus upgrades to start the game? I thought that was limited to one? (I'm still learning)
Thanks!
The first Expansion provides an alternative "pre-game" procedure that allows installing a second Upgrade...at great cost.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Alfonso M.Netherlands
Delft
French, Spanish-born, residing in the NL
-
lelechuck wrote:Can't wait to try this expansion.
One question: how were you able to buy two nautilus upgrades to start the game? I thought that was limited to one? (I'm still learning)
Thanks!
Hi Jim
The first expansion upgrades has some rules about starting the game with a second upgrade purchased from the offer at twice its cost, in addition to your motive's initial upgrade.
- [+] Dice rolls