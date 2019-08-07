Recommend
Hearts and Minds: Vietnam 1965-1975 (third edition)
Subject: Hearts and Minds: Vietnam 3rd edition review - "A Great Game But Not For Everyone"
Steve Gallob(Nuts!)
I just want to start out by saying that the result of my review is that H&M:V is that it is a great game, it’s just kind of an insult and rip-off in it presentation and production
I bought the original Worthington Games version all those years ago and so enjoyed it, I made a super-sized map made to increase my gratification. The first edition suffered from really terrible rules including some key points buried in the playbook instead of in the rules.
But its positive qualities and attributes jazzed me up:
• A strategic Vietnam game with tons of replay ability that can be played in an evening
• Being able to tailor scenarios by varying starting and ending years, which of course affects starting set-up and victory conditions
• A CDG mechanism where your resource points awarded on each card can be used for ALL of these activities, each turn, if desired: activating provinces so units can move or attack; buying the event (sometimes more than once) and saving RP for use in later turns and campaigns
• Hidden VC units, some of which are not actual combat but “Bad Intel” which when revealed, causes a random event which could benefit or hurt either side
• And who can go wrong with event cards named “Creedence Clearwater Revival” and “I Think I’m Fixin To Die Rag”
So, the first edition was definitely “there is a great game in there somewhere, you just need to find it” and yeah, and it was ugly in map, cards and components.
I never bought 2nd edition but did download the better rules that were published. So, when a 3rd edition to be published by Compass Games came up AND it was going to have solitaire Bots, I needed to buy it. For perspective, I am a solitaire wargame junkie, having no less than 50 purpose designed solitaire games and having play tested solo games for several major game companies including currently Labyrinth online for Playdek. I am a COIN solitaire connoisseur so am used to complex rules.
IMHO Compass has a history of making “fairly pretty” games that mostly kinda suck but hey, this is the 3rd edition, a no brainer, what could go worng? (spelling error intentional).
Well, they just mailed it in. I hate to call it a money grab, but I can’t explain it any other way. There are now no less than 24 map, counter, play aids or rules errata. The graphics quality of the cards was reduced on the new version. What were once hazy rules which a seasoned wargamer could figure out are now, to be polite, imprecise and ambiguous and notable as much for what is missing as what is in there. And the officially released errata has its own errata, yikes. I’m sorry, but for the designer to answer geek posts, numerous times, with “just make a house rule” or that you should consider what the historical situation was and form rules intent from there is not acceptable to many gamers.
And the solitaire module, don’t get me started. Lets just say that there is no cohesion between the BOT options summary pages in the rules, the rest of the solitaire play guide and this other fold-out card which has a boatload of decisions trees (many, many errors on it) which apparently, even though it is not labeled as such, is a solitaire play aid. There is no possible way that the solitaire modules were play tested and I repeat NO WAY. In essence, the entire game, 2-player and solo appears that it was not play tested and certainly if it was edited, there is no evidence of it. Grammar and spelling errors abound.
BUT there is still a great game in there. It is just insulting to us players that the designer and publisher just grabbed the cash and threw the game out there so us in the gaming community were to become the play testers and editors, after the fact and after we spent our money.
SO, if you must have a game where the rules are comprehensively explained and methodical and which do not leave anything to an average amount of interpretation, where the components are free of spelling and content errors, where clarity is important, then this game is not for you.
But if none of the above bothers you, there is a great game in there somewhere.
Everyone's mileage might vary. I can't speak to the solitaire game as I find myself to be a much better opponent than most 'bots. One of the flow charts had numerous errors but to be honest, you don't really need them.
That said, I think the rules in this game are pretty darn good. I have played both the 2nd edition and 3rd edition. I had few questions that could not be found by looking them up and those I couldn't find were easily accessible here on the Geek. I have played a bunch of strat level Vietnam games (FiTL, No Trumpets, No Drums, VG's Vietnam, In Country, and now Rumor of War). H&M is by far the easiest to assimilate and has the fewest ambiguities. A triumph in that sense. If you are thinking about getting this game, IMHO, the noise around errata and such is a bit overblown. Definitely don't let that scare you away.
Side note, the map is pretty darn good looking, the counters are well done and I have no problems with the cards (especially if you are the type that sleeves them anyway).
Love this game. Currently resides in my Top 10.
Milton Soong(msoong)
Jut finished playing this F2F about an hour before you posted this review. 100% agree. The rule book is atrocious and maddening (but there is a good game in there).
I am doing a rules/re-write play aid where I can refer to w/o looking at this blood pressure inducing document...
Renaud Verlaque
- Gah, I just ordered the game, having PiFed away the 1st edition a while ago when the 3rd ed was announced...
msoong wrote:Jut finished playing this F2F about an hour before you posted this review. 100% agree. The rule book is atrocious and maddening (but there is a good game in there).
I am doing a rules/re-write play aid where I can refer to w/o looking at this blood pressure inducing document...
Rules are written in different ways. Some are written in sequence of play fashion, some topically, etc. When I read Phil Eklund’s rules I find the game very difficult to absorb initially but the rules make a wonderful reference once you know what you are doing.
Just out of curiosity, what did you (specifically) find difficult about this ruleset?
-
Renaud Verlaque wrote:Gah, I just ordered the game, having PiFed away the 1st edition a while ago when the 3rd ed was announced...
Unless you PiF’d for the solitaire system you will be fine.
Randy Moorehead(Simwork)
Have played this multiple times with different opponents. Download the errata, print out the two card corrections and insert into sleeves. The game is great and the "problems" are no barrier to ftf play.
Yes, errata is annoying but does not prevent you from playing the game. Compass still does a better job than Decision (do not EVEN go there). GMT still does "living" rules and update kits to correct the screw-ups. I usually wait until they do a second edition to purchase, having been burned too many times. Can anyone name a publisher that doesn't have errata?
Stan Hilinski
Nuts! wrote:What were once hazy rules which a seasoned wargamer could figure out are now, to be polite, imprecise and ambiguous and notable as much for what is missing as what is in there.
This caught my eye. So the third edition rules are sometimes worse than 2nd edition? Can you give some explicit examples of where this is the case? Perhaps I can do something about it. Without evidence, this is just hand waving.
Wayne Hansen
- Not sure if I've ever disagreed with a review more than I do this one! But everyone is entitled to their opinion, of course.
Milton Soong(msoong)
TedW wrote:
Just out of curiosity, what did you (specifically) find difficult about this ruleset?
I like the sequence of play type, and this one doesn't quite do that. Also a lot of things just cane be clearer (and I didn't even incorporated all the errata yet)...
chris yates
Was going to buy this but am tired of Compass's lack of quality control. Doing too much too quickly. Will pass. Thanks for the info.
Evil Bob(bbhalla)
I just played my first learning game (1965 start - 1 year) and decided to go all in by learning the solo system at the same time. From everything I’d read, I was worried that the errata was a showstopper. Turns out that the errata are so minor as to be ignorable, aside from the solo card decks setup and 1 card misprint.
After my first play, I’m super happy that I bought a copy of the game, which will definitely get many more plays and stay in my collection for years to come.
