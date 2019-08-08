Recommend
11 Posts
Revelation War» Forums » Reviews
Subject: REVELATION WAR - A DIFFERENT NEXT WAR
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
-
Canvas Temple Games certainly continues making a splash with their new series of games. Their newest title Revelation War (hereafter RW) is certainly a game with a different theme. RW is set in a post Global War on Terror World (GWOT). As Ty Bomba the designer of RW sets up this alternative history universe, it is postulated that the US tired and if not exhausted from GWOT, goes back into a deeper than the post WW I type of isolationism. That of course them becomes bad news for Israel, the only real democracy in the Middles East and through much of that entire area of the world to include all of Africa over to the borders of India. Bomba also makes the assumption that both Egypt and Jordan fall under the sway of more Islamic extremist governance. Egypt has already flirted with that in the aftermath of the post-Mubarak era, until the Army stepped in and restored the traditional balance. Now RW shouldn't be confused with Kerry Anderson's game Armageddon, an equally fine game.
It's a scramble to meet these for other side. Hezbollah and the Palestinians appear to be low hanging fruit. Like the Israeli's learned in 2006, going after Hezbollah isn't so easy, nor is it here. Because their defensive strength is variable and dependent upon a die roll, you never know what you might get and with the Israelis not being brittle but needing as much forward combat power to eliminate the AIC threat, you gotta weigh that choice.COMPONENTS
Some folks might feel cheated here because the overall playing area comprises perhaps approximately fifty percent of the overall the map board. I suppose the geography of the Middle East contributed some to that aspect. But a bigger map? I'm not certain what an overall bigger map would have served here in terms of game play. It's certainly not a sexy map, but neither is it a dog. It's more than functional and the overall muted tones are easy on the eyes. I will note as a personal preference, I 'm not a fan of that type of graphic for cities. Those cities remind me of what happens when I defragment my Hard Drive on my home PC. I wished they hadn't used the same brown for hex numbers as it's harder to see. Counters are big and easy to read though the Turks are a little on the dark side...well maybe a lot on the dark side. Most counters are double-sided but the Israelis, Chinese and Russians have units with multiple steps.
RULES
Pretty darn solid rules that only caused two questions to come up in my mind, both on the third play. Do make it a point to pay some extra special attention to these rules. The no stacking rule is a conceptual change for us, or was for me for a modern era game. It required thinking different in a spatial sense that frankly surprised me. In fact that rule challenged me. But the CW also were a nifty intellectual challenge, not because they were poorly written. No if anything they neatly captured concept and intent easily for the player to use CW to the fullest extent possible here in RW.
A brilliant attack but those dang Israeli Cyber Warfare Nerds and the Israeli Air Force turned this into a first-class disaster of an attack, for once you make an attack determination, you are locked in.GAME PLAY
Now Game one...The moronic Israel Player (me) didn't read the rules quite as close and made some assumptions I would do X and be able to scoot back and cover the cities of X before the Jordanians got there in due time...well no. I also realized at that time the city of Eliat on the Gulf of Aquba is so vulnerable that it requires much deeper thinking on my part. Add to the fact that the Russian armored corps and other AIC coalition forces will set up down there and it's hard to defend. So even if I hadn't lost due to the Jordanians, I would have lost with the most likely loss of Eliat.
Now what does that tell you? What it tells us is some very clever design for effect and broad over simplifications that you might think were wishing away certain things were made in order to produce a very tense game. Now Supply? There aren't any supply rules. So Bomba is wishing away that to get to where he wants to right? Well yes and no perhaps. Much of the world has gone to a more robust modular combined arms package with greater internal logistical tail, a package that is designed to exist for at least a week on its own. So RW's Supply Rules make sense with that more modern organizational aspect of warfare. That allows both players some flexibility in how they conduct operations.
Just some of the additional counters you can add as you wish for game play - there are NO rules for these counters.
What seems like a disaster waiting to unfold for the Israeli's in indeed that if you think in terms of lock step turns of solely I go-You go. What RW does is a very neat design trick to simulate the Israeli enhanced ability to do things, particularly in the realm of Cyber Warfare or as it is called here CyberWar (CW). CW is the key part of the game that is easy to overlook because it's frankly way outside the norm for those of us used to Panzer Pushing type games. RW seems like that at first because - and here is the huge assumption - it's a Bomba game and so it has to be a Panzer Pushing game. Well no, and if you think so you will lose ignominiously as I did in my first game turn. Just go online and download a large picture of a donkey's butt if you assume that RW can be played without fully grasping the criticality of CW.
CW allows the Israeli Player to conduct multiple attacks with the same units. A unit can both attack in its regular combat phase and under the Friendly Command-Control Enhancement Rule that allows you to spend a CW Point for a unit to attack a single hex. It's a bit mind boggling at first if you haven't seen the trend of this idea in some of Decision Games newer games in their Modern War magazine. So then CW is the game engine and a sleight of hand to balance the game? I don't think so at all. I see it as a reflection that C2 is even more important now and affords battlefield commanders even greater flexibility and ability to punch back if they C2 is more robust in terms of communication and training capabilities. That seems to be the heart of the matter. So that means as the AIC Player should you get the opportunity to conduct CW, you can do more with your coalition forces that are more of a mass force with some very good Iranian and Turkish Corps, with some above average Jordanian ones thrown in for good measure.
Be certain if playing solitaire to realize that both the Russians and Chinese have six steps. Their robustness will give the AIC a fighting chance and if well protected, will ensure at least an adequate CW fight. As the AIC Player, you have to think in terms of this. You won't win it most likely but driving down the number of Israeli CW assets is a way to marginalize their ability to hurt you by their other special capabilities.CONCLUSIONS
I can tell you this much about RW. Seldom do I look at a game map for one side and go I have no idea what to do in either a tactical or a strategic sense. That alone gives this game a different sense of gravitas for the gamer interested in a thinking game. In fact the more of this review I wrote, the more I think here that Bomba didn't simply hit a home run. Nope. He hit a bottom of the ninth pinch-hit grand slam walk off home run to win the World Series. RW is a seriously nuanced game for both sides that will afford you far more fun than the initial daunting set-up indicates. Pick this one up for certain if you like modern warfare and a vastly different challenge without so much chrome that the game becomes a chore and kills the fun. RW is simply both fun and challenging. Revelation War is Bomba's modern masterpiece!
- [+] Dice rolls
- Ty Bomba(Ty Bomba)United States
California
- Thanks for that thoughtful review!
- [+] Dice rolls
- Barry KendallUnited States
Lebanon
Pennsylvania
-
Another home-run review, Smitty. You are a clear and present threat to my wallet.
Must confess that I agree with you re this style of "city" graphics, but at least they're readily identifiable.
The game's emphasis on CW and the Israelis' superiority in that realm brought to mind a question I've never pondered before: What if the Iranian nuclear goal is not geared toward obliterating Israeli cities, but generating a high-altitude EMP to cripple that Israeli CW superiority?
Do you have a sense that RW could be played with this "EMP Effects" scenario in mind, to explore the possibility?
Thanks for another fine review; Not Thanks for laying another temptation before me.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Ty:
Hmm - Barry had a thought with EMP and I often teach it in my classes. Curious as to your thoughts? The thing with EMP is it seems "uncontrollable" from my understanding of it.
Smitty
- [+] Dice rolls
- Terry LewisUnited States
Oregon"But first, the children ought to be fed." -- Virginia Held (1980) from "Property, Profits, and Economic Justice"
-
Another great review! Explores modern topics quite nicely with the logistics tail and CW elements. No stacking and multi-step units look like they make for some interesting dynamics! Looking foward to see where the EMP issue goes with a Ty Bomba response. Do you ever use simulations in your teaching?
Ollie looks very dignified, but me thinks mischief is in those cat eyes! Will do a follow up later off thread.
Cheers!
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Ty:
Truly an unusual game and outside the norm for gaming puzzles which made it a delight.
Smitty
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Terry:
It is a game that I think you with your keen eye to the world would find fascinating. The CW aspect is just the right flavor - not dumbed down nor is it mind boggling.
Smitty
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Barry:
Miss Katie says now that I am more retired I am also more of a threat to my wallet and having cleaned up and organized all the games, well that only adds fuel to the fire. I am often leery of the layering on of some concepts but Ty simply did CW right enough for the effect portion of the game.
Smitty
- [+] Dice rolls
- Ty Bomba(Ty Bomba)United States
California
-
Concerning CW: If you want to posit what happens if one side or other launches a successful pre-war EMP strike, you can test the extremes of that by just giving one side CW die rolls.
Similarly, if you think cyberwar might turn out to be a self-cancelling weapon on both sides, play a game without using the CW rules.
Cyberwar strength has no certain power by itself; its abilities only become 'real' when operatively run up against those of the other side. The net-net from that will then determine what can actually be done with it in the physical world.
I went to the random rolls because no one as yet has a sure and certain take on that kind of CW power-comparison if militaries -- particularly the IDF, PLA and Russian Army -- went at it.
Then there's also the added complication from the fact you don't actually have to be a military organization to participate in CW. That is, individual hackers and hacker groups would no doubt be quickly throwing their weight into this mix.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Ty:
Yes and TY - all excellent points. The dark hackers on all sides would easily make it a real mess!
Smitty
- [+] Dice rolls
- Daniel Rouleau(Hugmenot)United States
Henrico
Virginia
-
Good review and puts this alt-history game on my radar.
If you think the Israeli Victory Conditions are quite the bear, you should check the German and Soviet victory conditions in Ty's Barbarossa Deluxe!
- [+] Dice rolls