Recommend
5 Posts
B-17: Queen of the Skies» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Tinker Belle (Mission 002)
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Bryan Laird(blaird)United States
Kankakee
Illinois
-
Flown via 509th. We were doing a custom mission, with custom bombing chart for this mission.
B-17: Tinker Belle
Commander: 1LT Brian Jeffries
Squadron 79th Squadron
Group: 509th Bombardment Group
9th US Army Air Corps
MISSION DATE: 15 June 1942
MISSION NBR. 002
TARGET: Italian Fleet at Sea
Pilot: 1LT Brian Jefferis (2)
Co-Pilot: 2LT Dylan O'Connor (2)
Bombardier: 2LT Robert Dale (2) [1]
Navigator: 2LT George Lancaster (2) [0]
Engineer: MSG Aden Drake (2) [1] Bf-109
Radio Operator: SGT Jeremy Januski (2) [0]
Ball Gunner: SGT Joe McEwing (2) [0]
PWG: SGT Tim Lynn (2) [0]
SWG: SGT Matt Allen (2) [0] Bf-109
Tail: SGT Howard Quinn (2) [0] ME-110 / ME-110
Bomb Run
On Target
Damaged ship, that was later torpedoed and sank.
Damage
Port Elevator Inoperable
Port Wing Root 2/5
Superficial x13
Control Cables 2/2
Port Aileron Inoperable
Starboard Aileron inoperable
Tailwheel damaged
Engine 3 - Oil Tank - Self Seal
Casualties
2LT Dylan O'Connor - LW
2LT Robert Dale - SW
SGT Howard Quinn - LW
SGT Tim Lynn - KIA
Peckham Points
123
Landing:
Safe at Fayid
Awards:
Purple heart to woundedAAR
Zone 2-4:
Nothing to report
Zone 5
In came a pair of Bf-109's and a ME-110, our little friends intercepted the 110. Lancaster missed a 109, meanwhile Drake hit one and the fighter broke apart. The undamaged fighter missed us and broke off.
Zone 6-8
Nothing to report
Zone 9
We had a trio of ME-110's come in after the Tinker Belle. LT Lancaster missed his shot, as did SGT McEwing. LT Dale hit a 110, one engine sputtered and started burning but the fighter kept coming. SGT Quinn hit the last 110 which went down in flames. Both 110's missed us and broke off, the one on one engine, might not make it back to land, but nobody saw it go down.
Zone 10-11
Nothing to report
Zone 12
The sky was full of German and Italian fighters (3 waves against the Tinker Belle) The first wave was cleared by the other bombers of the 79th Squadron and none got to make a pass on the Tinker Belle. Then in came the second wave. We had a pair of 109's square off against the Tink, McEwing got a good piece of one, but it kept coming. Lynn and Drake both missed the damaged fighter. Meanwhile, Lancaster missed the other fighter, but SGT Allen hit it, and the fighter went down, no parachute seen. Then in came a third wave of fighters. None of the fighters made their way to the Tink.
Then with our lower altitude, the flak from the fleet below was intense. Our Port elevator took a hit and broke away, and we heard a yell in the tail as the shrapnel tore into SGT Quinn. Then the port wing took a hit.
We dropped our bombs, and hit one of the cargo ships, a few days later, the damaged Sant Antonio was torpedoed by British subs.
Turning for home, and the flak wasn't as intense. We took multiple hits as we made our way home. a superficial hit to the pilot compartment, a superficial hit to the radio room, the control cables in the tail took a hit. and we took another hit to the port wing root.
We had two waves of fighters chase after the Tink. 'The first wave to come in had 4 Bf-109's. We missed all four 109's, the three coming in from the 12 o'clock position missed us. Meanwhile, the fighter from 9, hit the Tink. Both port and starboard aileron were destroyed, and we took a pair of superficial hits as the fighter walked his fire from wing tip to wing tip. The fighter came around for a second pass, we missed again, and again the Tink had her frame torn apart under the guns of the 109. SGT Lynn was killed as the cannon shells hit the waist, and we lost our tailwheel. Then the fighter made its third pass. Quinn missed the fighter, which again hit the Tinker Belle. The oil tank took a hit, but it self sealed, and we took a superficial hit.
The fighter its guns running dry broke off, then in a came a second wave.
In came a trio of ME-110's. We missed one which also missed us, Quinn hit one which lost its port wing, and we missed one which hit the Tinker Belle. we took 3 superficial hits. On the second pass, we missed yet again, this time LT O'Connor was wounded, and we took a superficial hit. On the third pass, LT Dale hit the final 110, which also hit us. LT Dale took a serious wound, and then the control cables were snapped as they took another hit. With its guns running dry the 110 turned for home.
Zone 11
I had MSGT Drake drop out of the turret and help fly the Tinker Belle.
Zone 10
Nothing to report
Zone 9
"Allen their coming in again, the other side, quick the other gun" Dale yells over the intercom.
Dale hit the 190 coming at us, but we missed the two 109's. One of the 109's hit us. We took a superficial hit to the nose. On the second pass, we missed, but so did the 109.
Zone 8-2
Nothing to report.
Fayid Egypt
As we came in for our landing, we discovered we had no control cables, no ailerons, and no tailwheel. We made our descent, and let off flares to announce that we have casualties on board I ordered everyone to the radio room. we I made the landing safely, but we used up the entire runway, with the lack of Ailerons to help us slow down, and between MSGT Drake and myself, we had to fight the yoke the entire time as the control cables were not helping us steer the Tinker Belle. With no tailwheel, we had to put more stress on the landing gears as we had nothing to hold the tail up as we touched down. But we finally skidded to a stop before rolling into the desert.
- [+] Dice rolls
- David Hiller(dhiller7)United States
Oregon
- Nicely written mission. Loved that game. Germans sure tore up a lot of my planes though. Great Job for a classic game!!!
- [+] Dice rolls
- Gil HansenUnited States
Portland
Oregon
- Another beaut, BL! Wondering how long Tink will be in for repairs...the crew is probably in need of some R&R, too, given how shot up they were. Not sure how the 509th plays these things out. You sendin' 'em up in a different plane or flying a new crew 'til everything's ship shape?
- [+] Dice rolls
- Bryan Laird(blaird)United States
Kankakee
Illinois
-
Cheroking1 wrote:Another beaut, BL! Wondering how long Tink will be in for repairs...the crew is probably in need of some R&R, too, given how shot up they were. Not sure how the 509th plays these things out. You sendin' 'em up in a different plane or flying a new crew 'til everything's ship shape?
depends on the next mission date, with 123 peckham points, the Tink is grounded for repairs until 19 June 1942. If there is a mission before then, there is a group of spares, they'll end up flying in, one of the older B-17E's. we have a chart to roll on for the light and seriously wounded that return to duty, and a spare crew pool to help fill in spots on a crew roster. Mine is invalidated home, so I'll have a few new crew members joining the crew of the Tinker Belle on the next mission.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Gil HansenUnited States
Portland
Oregon
-
Thanks, BL. The game's gotten a lot more sophisticated since I played. It will be interesting to read how this all plays out. Oh, and I think you got auto-corrected ("invalided" instead of "invalidated").
Regards,
Gil
- [+] Dice rolls