Recommend
5 Posts
Combat!» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Attack the Farmhouse - end of turn 3
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Paul Aceto(Zouave)United States
Fairfax
Virginia
-
At the end of turn 3, my three teams seem on schedule. Able and Baker have driven off or suppressed several enemies, while Charlie is in position to assault the barn, and later the farmhouse.
As mentioned in a post below, a Friendly event at the start of turn 2 was anything but friendly; 4 rounds of 81mm mortar fire fell harmlessly among the enemy, serving only to alert over half the unknown markets on the map.
In the south, Able is slowly advancing. Brubaker is engaged in a long-range rifle duel with Horn, with both already low on ammo.
Meanwhile, Taylor and Cragg used effective Suppressive Fire to drive off the German soldier to their front (you can see him routing away to the right), then snuck across the stream and into a good defensive position in the rocks on the other bank. With the wind blowing south, they will soon benefit from the plume of dusk and smoke kicked up by the mortar fire drifting toward them.
Here's the general situation in the north, with Baker to the left and Charlie up top.
Baker had some good fire rolls, including a rifle grenade that must made it through a window, that pretty much neutralized the Germans in the barn. Unfortunately, the AI later moved an unknown yellow marker into the fray (the chip under Schaffer).
Meanwhile, Charlie had some excitement. They were able to rush an unalerted soldier in the woods up north, but unfortunately he got a shot off before being subdued and badly wounded Walsh. Notice the severe penalties to his Leadership (moot, since he is not a leader), Troop Quality and Weapon Skill ratings. One realistic rule for taking prisoners is that someone has to marked as a Guard, and thereby be limited in which orders he can be given. Next turn, I plan to have Walsh and Butterman Sneak to the safety of hex 1502, and then the turn after that have Butterman use a Medical Aid order to bandage Walsh (thus turning those -3's to -1's).
If we manage to hold onto the prisoner and clear the buildings of Germans, that'll give us 8 VPs, enough for at least an "OK, but could do better" result. But there are 8 turns to go, and lots of unknwon enemies on the map.
-
-
- Last edited Fri Aug 9, 2019 6:13 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Thu Aug 8, 2019 10:49 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Troy Nichols(tntpiper)United States
Monument
Colorado
-
Re: Attach the Farmhouse - end of turn 3Please remove the shadows on the maps on the next game in the series
- [+] Dice rolls
- Robert Reilly(Kwarazi)United Kingdom
Reading
Berkshire
-
tntpiper wrote:Please remove the shadows on the maps on the next game in the series
Why hijack this thread with these comments, Ross has already answered same request on another thread by the same op.
- [+] Dice rolls
- David Bauer(dwbgamer)United States
Horseheads
New York
-
tntpiper wrote:Please remove the shadows on the maps on the next game in the series
Really!? I didn’t even notice them. I thought the pictures were great!
- [+] Dice rolls
- Jeffrey SmithUnited States
Bel Air
MD - Maryland
-
dwbgamer wrote:tntpiper wrote:Please remove the shadows on the maps on the next game in the series
Really!? I didn’t even notice them. I thought the pictures were great!
You definitely don't notice them when you are playing the game. Too many other things on your mind.
- [+] Dice rolls