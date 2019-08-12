Recommend
Hello everyone, currently doing a quick play through of the Full South Mountain scenario and decided I was going to do my first AAR! Now I probably won't get through the whole battle, seeing as I'm only doing this as practice for when my copy of Death Valley shows up, but I figured I'd post it here to practice my AAR writing skills. Hope you all enjoy!
0600 Turn
Initial deployments see the Confederate brigades split up. Garland in the south behind the ridge south of Fox's Gap (hiding from the union artillery around bolivar), an artillery battery on each flank. Colquitt in the north, supported by three batteries of artillery. Lane's battery is deployed on the tall hill covering Turner's Gap.
The union begin with Whiting's cavalry brigade, along with sections of the 2nd and 3rd US batteries, in and around Bolivar.
The Union initiative choice is Pleasonton's chit. The 20lb parrots of the 2nd US battery open up at extreme range upon the guns of Lane's battery. The confederate gunners run for cover as accurate shells burst around them, disordering the battery.
The following two chits drawn are those of Hill's division. Neither brigade moves from their positions, patiently waiting to see where the Union will enter and focus their attack. Lane's battery successfully rallies on the second chit.
Next, the Union march chit is drawn. Scammon's brigade enters along the old sharpsburg road, marching west towards Fox's Gap. Two detachments of cavalry rush ahead of the infantry to secure the roads up to the mountains, with the southernmost beginning to scout the mountain road. The union figures that with the Confederate deployment being like it is, Garland would be unable to defend both Fox's Gap and the Mountain road at the same time. One would be open to use.
The final Pleasanton chit is drawn. The 20 pounders of the 2nd US open fire on Lane's battery once more, however disorder themselves in their haste to deal another blow to the confederates. Their shells explode above the confederate gunners, but they remain at their guns and return fire. However, they meet the same fate as their Union counterparts and become disordered in their haste.
The final Hill chit is drawn last. Again, neither Confederate brigade moves from their position. Garland is afraid of the 3 inch rifles of the 3rd US battery hitting his green infantry, and Colquitt is cautious about committing to the south too quickly.
The 0600 turn sees the first shots of the battle fired from the barrels of the 2nd US battery, but nothing of consequence results from this initial duel.
Hope you enjoyed this first post! I've already completed the 0645 turn as well and will post it here tomorrow morning.
I enjoy reading these as getting table time is a challenge.
Thanks for posting your play through.
0645 Turn
Like the 0600 turn, this one isn't the most exciting, both sides maneuvering into position for the initial clash that looks to happen at Fox's Gap.
The Union start the turn by Setting Scammon's brigade to advance orders during the divisional orders phase, and drawing Pleasonton's chit for the initiative pull (Given the rule that states that Pleasonton is the acting 9th Corps commander, I assume that means that until Reno arrives on the 1200 turn 9th Corps units would activate under Pleasonton's chit.)Scammon continues moving up the road and the 2nd US battery rallies.
The next chit pulled is Hill's. Colquitt is out of command and sits this activation out, and Garland remains hidden behind the ridge.
Next chit drawn is the US march. The cavalry detachment scouting the mountain road continues to do so, making good headway. Crook's brigade enters on the old sharpsburg road, but leaves it to follow the cavalry detatchment along the mountain road. They will try to use the road to deploy on the flank of Garland's men and push them from the south.
Next is Pleasonton's last chit. The 2nd US battery continues to exchange fire with the guns of Lane's battery, neither side inflicting significant damage. Scammon continues to press up the road, trying to gain as much ground as he can before the confederates grow a spine and crest the ridge to confront him. He leaves the 1st Ohio battery set up at the base of the hill, ready to open fire on Garland's right and center when he finally appears.
Hill's second chit is drawn next. Colquitt remains in place, overcautious. Garland sees his opportunity to start the engagement and crests the ridge with his brigade. His artillery is unable to fire due to having used more than half of their movement allowance, but as they set up, they gaze down at the column of Union blue moving up the old sharpsburg road between the trees below them.
Hill's third chit is drawn last. Colquitt finally begins to move his brigade south, intent on crossing the valley and attacking Scammon's right flank directly. The 2 napoleons of Pelham's battery on Garland's right open fire on the 30th Ohio B below them. The confederate gunners miss their mark and Scammon, who was riding along side, breaths a sigh of relief.
Simultaneously, the 400 rifles of the 5th North Carolina unleash a volley at the 30th Ohio A. The rounds go high and the Ohioans return fire, missing low. Neither side connects on the first volleys of the battle.
The 0645 turn sees the infantry begin to become engaged and the artillery dual continue. Neither side has taken losses yet. Crook looks to flank south, but the 5th Virginia Cavalry looks to ride down and attempt a delaying action. Colquitt begins his move from the North, but did he wait too long to come to Garland's aid? And is crossing the valley the wisest choice? Should he have instead chosen to take the roads around Garland's rear and set up on his right, countering the movements of Crook? I guess we'll find out.
