SPQR: Sentium 295 BC - Rome vs a coalition of Samnites and Senones Gauls

The two armies arrayed for battle

The Roman army

Fabius Rullianus and his army consisting of the III and V Legions arrayed for battle

The Samnite army

The Samnite army awaiting battle – in this interpretation of the battle they are holding some high ground

The Senones Army

The Senones Gauls waiting to charge the enemy…

Because the numerous leaders and command restrictions I took a few moments to record down who was with who for when the fighting got messy…

Turn One

The advance of the Roman right wing cavalry. Soon after this the Samnite heavy cavalry move to the front of their line

Here you can see the Samnites moving to gain maximin advantage of the terrain

The Senones cavalry hoped to have caused a little more damage to the Romans, but at least they tied the Roman cavalry up whilst the infantry advanced

The Senones barbarian infantry moved forward in preparation for a fearsome charge

Turn Two



No significant action yet in the Rullianus vs Aegnatius battle – just minor skirmishing. Both commanders were awaiting the charge of the barbarians on the other side of the battlefield to see how that developed

Senones cavalry routed by the heavier Roman cavalry

The Hastati of VII and XIV legions moved into line

The predictable result of a horde of barbarians crashing into the lighter Velites. This photo, pre-rout movement, shows that the Velites had causes some cohesion losses to the barbarians but most importantly had protected the Hastati from the initial impact

Cavarinus rode forward to urge on his men but only managed to inspire a few units on the left of his line

The situation at the end of turn two

Turn Three



The Hastati had neutralised the initial barbarian charge

The Senones pushed their horse forward again…

Decius Mus after ordering some cavalry forward rode over to the Hastati

For better or for worse the Senones army was now fully committed…

The Samnite army began to advance on the Roman legions opposing them

End of turn three. The Senones Gauls, on the right, are bringing up their second line of infantry – the decisive assault was about to begin. On the left, the Samnites were also advancing on the Romans

Turn Four

The pursuing Romans would soon find themselves in a difficult situation

The Principes were committed. With the number of Roman routing units due to leave the map at the end of the turn, the Triarii would be free to act next turn

The Roman left was in disarray but with Cavarinus caught up in the fighting the Roman right was holding firm

The extended Hastati line extended in anticipation of a Samnite advance

The first Samnite push…

The second Samnite push…

The battle at the end of turn four. On the right the Senones were in trouble as they were just eighteen points off their rout limit. The inability of them to recover more than a single cohesion hit per recovery order and that their depleted units were eliminated when they routed was reducing their fighting prowess at an alarming rate. Opposing them, Decius Mus’ army was now at 65 out of 120, enough to release the Triarii. On the left it was harder to tell who had the upper hand – both sides had failed key momentum rolls which would have allowed them to grab the initiative

Turn Five



Corvus underestimated the Senones resistance and his right flank began to crumble

The Gallic chariots were readying themselves for action

Just as the Senones appear to get a break the turn ends early – now they have their flank dangerously exposed to the Roman cavalry. Next turn the Romans will activate first – will they charge the barbarians in the flank or guard against the advance of the Senones cavalry?

Praefect Sociorum Rebilus, on the Roman left did well and cleared the small rise on which the Samnites had gained a foothold

End of the unexpectedly short turn five

Thanks for reading. More to follow…