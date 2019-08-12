YassWaddah wrote:

To OP, coming from a gamer who loves TS and ranks it as my #1 game...



1. Poor rolls - I feel you on this one. The dice rolls are my least favorite part of the game. You can partially mitigate this with strategy and positioning (most of the War cards, for example, you can partially mitigate by controlling adjacent nations). But a string of bad coups, bad Space Race rolls, and bad Quagmire/Bear Trap rolls can really tank a playthrough.



A lot of people say that luck evens out over many games, and this is undoubtedly true. I enjoy this game enough to play it many, many times, so if I'm doomed from the start due to bad dice rolls, I can shrug and say "I'll have better luck next time". But psychologically sometimes there's no coming back from a bad QM/BT where you lost your entire turn and even your opponent is starting to feel really bad for you. (In my opinion, the QM/BT card would be more fun for me with a redesign allowing increased probability of escape with failed attempts and/or sacrifice of a high point card.)



2. Bad card draws - this is even more serious than the dice rolls, in my opinion, but it's usually less apparent. Still, the game has one great mechanic balancing out the loyalty of the cards (if Soviets draw a horrible hand full of US cards, then at least it's more likely that the US drew a load of Soviet cards too, because they were left in the deck to be drawn). But the biggest problem is points value - if you draw a hand of low points, then you've left mostly higher-value cards for your opponent to draw. I wish there was a way to balance this out, so if you draw weak cards, then your opponent is likely to have done similar. I've played several FFG games where they have detailed instructions for preparing the deck for draws in a certain way - I wonder if a similar deck-stacking/shuffling method could work as well. (Maybe separate decks for 1-2, 3, and 4 OPs, and each player chooses one pile allowing the other to choose from the like pile?)



Also, there are several cards (mostly mid-War neutral cards) which are game-changers. Red Scare/Purge, Indo-Pak War, Brush War, ABM Treaty, SALT Treaty, can all swing the game for whichever player draws them. Wargames can outright win the game (although it comes in the Late War and an experienced player can help prevent instant-loss by either keeping DEFCON high or playing the "Get X VP" cards for their VP rather than the OPs).



3. The game is one of the more complex ones that I play routinely, in that you have to juggle DEFCON, MilOps, board position, Space Race powers (or block your enemy from using theirs for too long), etc. I do think it's a challenge to teach and to learn, especially if you're playing with a player who is lopsidedly more experienced than you. It's helpful to have a more experienced player to make sure you understand the rules (especially DEFCON suicide, which is often the last rule people learn to get right), but the psychological effect of being constantly beaten down by a superior foe can be crushing.



4. The game was the first game ever designed by Gupta and Matthews, and there are a few artifacts of the card powers that apparently show a beta ruleset which was later simplified. Several US high-OPs cards assume that Europe, Japan, etc. will get couped a lot and realigned a lot, which is largely prevented by the base rules on release. There are a handful of cards which have powers either that always get used instead of OPs, or which never get used instead of OPs.



Personally, the reasons I like the game so much despite its abovementioned drawbacks, are:



1. The pressure of brinksmanship and disaster-aversion in the game are very well done. A lot of the game is crisis management so you don't lose to your own hand. When you're watching your enemy play around the board, part of the paranoia comes from not knowing if they're just trying to mitigate a bad hand, or if they've got some secret agenda that you have to respond to.



2. DEFCON suicide is fantastic in this game. The USSR especially has to be very careful about what to play and when, and whether to space a partially inconvenient card now or save the space release-valve for a truly horrible card later.



3. Although both the US and USSR use points in the same way, the design of the card powers give rise to an interesting partial asymmetry - the USSR is a powerhouse in the Early War, then things even out somewhat in the MidWar, and finally the US comes into its strength in the Late War.



4. The game actually counts as medium-duration in my list of games - although I can well appreciate that many gamers will consider it to be long-duration by common standards. If I do not consider the game's duration to be unreasonably long (compared to Star Wars Rebellion, Arkham Horror, Gloomhaven, 1989, and Labyrinth War on Terror) then I'm less likely to be completely done with the game if one or two games go really poorly for reasons beyond my control. (Although I still don't like it!)



In the end, if the game isn't for you, you don't owe anybody (not the designers, and certainly not some randos on a message board) any duty to force yourself to enjoy the game.



I personally got into it after reading a reddit thread by Tom Hanks' son, where they recommended the game to him because of his Cold War interest. I tried it out with my equally-clueless roommate, and really enjoyed it (even though we didn't get the rules right until maybe the 4th or 5th game). It does reward continued play and familiarity with deeper strategies, although there is a degree of dice and draft luck that no amount of skill can completely remove.