Josh Smith(Docjas18)
Plattsburgh
New York
-
I’d like to start this review with some explanation of where I’m coming from. Somewhat late to the wargaming crowd, my experience is limited to A&A anniversary. I find the game immensely enjoyable, but do crave more in depth strategy/thought. I spent several days searching through wargames to find something that captures a more grand strategy feel and provides more depth. Candidates I looked at were Paths of Glory, Blitz A World in Conflict, and World in Flames Collectors Edition.
Paths of glory looked like a good candidate, but the card driven aspects weren’t what I was looking for. I plan on giving this game a shot eventually, but for now was searching for a non card driven game.
WiF was from the get go clearly way too advanced for what I was looking for. I often play games solo, unless my gaming buddy is visiting town. The complexity of WiF, time and space requirements, and lack of regular gaming group made this one clearly not the right choice. Again, still want it if only to say I have it.
It was during researching WiF that I stumbled upon Blitz A World in Conflict (I’ll just call it Blitz now because I’m a lazy typist). I liked the look of the units and flavor provided by their counters. I liked the sound of resource management, the blitzing phase sounded interesting, and I liked that it seemed a great step up from A&A. So after deciding to go with Blitz, I made the purchase, downloaded the living rules, and awaited my slower than death poor mans shipping. I’ll start with overview and thoughts, then review first impressions after scenario 1. I intend this review to be multi part as I play the remaining scenarios and progress to the full campaign over time. Let’s get to it shall we.
Overview of Game Components
Upon opening the box, I find the counter sheets, scenario/deployment charts, VP conditions, map/“board”, two dice, and rulebook. Everything
Included that was said to be included. Not that I had any doubts, but errors happen in production. Inventory complete. Moving on.
Counters: If asked what I like better, Plastic dude on a map or the counters included in many wargames (including Blitz), I’d have a complicated answer. Well, the counters to me seem solid enough and great in quality. Keep in mind this is my first game utilizing chits like this as units, so no basis for comparison. Had to punch them out naturally, and was advised to clip the corners a bit to remove any excess cardboard from the punching. This was tedious and boring, but I understand it as a good place to start. However, during the process, I was thinking about how great it is to open a bag of plastic dudes and dump them in a tray. Seriously glad I didn’t get WiF. I’d be in counter hell right now. This is a nitpick of course and I accept it knowing what I was getting into. While A&A assigns each unit attack and defense and that’s that, Blitz has unit names, class (INF, ARM, PARA, etc.) and a lot of info packed into those little chits. I feel attached to each unit, knowing some history I can imagine them at battle. It adds so much depth and flavor that A&A couldn’t hope to match. All told, the only advantage A&A has is the units are ready to go. Everything else about the unit counters has me sold. Easy to read and understand.
Scenario/Deployment charts: Double sided, a scenario set up on one side of each page, and the full war set up for a specific power on the other. Thank you for doing this and not doubling the amount of charts to keep track of. I lose things. Set up is clear and tells you what size unit gos where. Turn procedure is also printed in scenario side for us newbs or even as a reference once you start getting better. The full war deployment side has more going on, I’ll get back to this when I start using it. For now I’ll mention that it seems clear and seems like it’s easy to think ahead about deployment knowing what can come next.
VP Conditions: Clear and easy to follow, haven’t needed this yet as the first scenario (all I’ve played) doesn’t use them. More on these later. For now, let’s just say all VP objectives are clear and concise.
Map: This was my biggest reservation. In images and videos I watched, the map was the biggest eye sore. It’s graphics and landmass distortion got to me. Oh well. Having seen the map in person and using it, I think it is my biggest gripe about the game. The distortion is a nitpick and I can live with it, especially as I understand why it’s like that. Colors and graphics are also livable, if a little cartoonish. Maybe it’s grown on me at this point but even that I’m over. Now the biggest flaw with the map is the size. It’s too small. Even with scenario A and the small amount of units some land areas info is completely obscured. Borders, resources, oil, factories, all required info to properly plan attacks. I dread seeing the full board loaded with full strength. It’ll be interesting. I’m aware of there being a larger map available somewhere, and that’s something to look into, but I’d have to find a place to print something like that as I can’t myself. If the game is ever reprinted, I hope Compass Games can scale the map up a bit. However, it’s not all negative with the map. The information and charts around the borders of the map are well laid out, clear, and easy to follow. The combat table and explanation of various results makes learning the system a breeze. Thank you for having everything laid out easy.
Dice: They’re dice. 6 sided dice. One blue and one grey. Smaller size. One may wish to use slightly larger, but that’s a personal preference. Wow. It’s hard to review dice. What do you want from me here? In depth analysis. They. Are. Dice. Thanks for including them
Rulebook: Look at the reviews for this game. Go ahead. I’ll wait. Now, what is the common complaint? The rulebook! It is demonized! I have a different opinion on it. I have the benefit of coming several years after launch, and have access to modified rules from the developer in the form of the living rules. I don’t have any issue with those rules. I like the scenario gradually introducing more complicated aspects. Learn the game one bite at a time. That said, I’ve read the entire living rules and followed 90% of it before the game ever arrived. I do see where it has complications and why it was lambasted at first, but if you’ve put this game off because of the rulebook, don’t. Give it a shot and you’ll find it isn't that bad. If the rules still have you flabbergasted, check out YouTube, there is a wonderful series demonstrating gameplay. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYSy11GBZ5sRbAw_jLcPC...
A last word on components. I bought a dry erase board at the dollar store, small enough to fit in the game box. This is to track oil and resources as they shift throughout the game as surprisingly, there is no tracker either on the map or separate. Just something to make life easier later.
So how does it play?
Well let’s get into the meat. Components matter but who cares if the game isn’t fun or is unplayable. I’m happy to report good feelings about gameplay. Let’s look at scenarios 1. This scenario feels like it is mainly to teach how land combat works. Basically, you add all land factors for attackers and defenders, modify up or down depending on modifiers printed on the chits for both sides (not always present). Terrain also modifies factors. Once you have your factor totals, each side rolls a die. Based on the d6 column, follow the row to your current factor column, and apply results as listed. A number for step losses and sometimes a letter to indicate forced retreats of attacker/defender. Easy peasy when you realize the explanations and legends are right on the chart.
Rulebook states 10-30 mins, 2 players (though I played solo), AFA vs Germany. Germany has to conquer Poland and Paris before the end of Turn 2. They have a large starting army based in western Germany and Berlin. AFA has units in Paris and the UK. Belgium-Netherlands has a small army and Poland has a defending army as well. Germany moves first. I move air unit from Berlin to Poland, as well as ground forces (don’t ask me to remember them all now). I also declare war on Belgium-Netherlands and attack their garrison. Time to resolve first combat. I start with Belgium-Netherlands and succeed in rolling to crush the army there, being able to advance into the territory, capturing it. I’m now on Paris doorstep. My army attack Poland manages to reduce it 1 step, but they roll and get a force retreat, causing the air unit to return to Berlin. So Poland is still in the fight. The allies move a unit from Scotland to UK, then UK unit to Paris (note scenario special rule allows this for this scenario only, in future gameplay I expect a transport is required). A counter attack is launched on German army in Belgium-Netherlands which causes 1 step loss to a unit there. The defenders manage to damage the AFA as well. Blitz phase allows the Axis powers a land blitz, and the allies a free blitz (no combat, can move units equal or less than combined size of 4). The land blitz allows Germany to conquer Poland, fulfilling half the victory objective. I opt not to blitz into Paris as I know reinforcements are coming. Allies opt for no movement as they’re content with their defensive posture. After placing reinforcements for both sides we enter Turn 2. New units in western Germany move to Belgium-Netherlands to back up the army there. An attack is launched which led to the only question I had with this scenario. Does the Maginot Line have any impact on an attack from Belgium-Netherlands? (EDIT: I’m a dunce and didn’t even see the huge chart that specifies this it doesn’t.)I chose to play it as no because of attacking from the north, and if my history is correct, that’s exactly what happened. If I played this wrong someone please correct me. In any event, the Germans still failed to take Paris. Oh dear me. Allies move units to Paris using the scenario special rule, leaving one unit in the UK as required. That’s a siazable army they have there. Gulp. Luckily, they roll poorly and the German army has enough defensive factors in Belgium-Netherlands to repel the attack, weakening the AFA. The blitz phase comes and it’s all or nothing in Paris. The combat results in the annihilation of the AFA, Germany captures Paris at the last possible moment.
The scenario seemed an easy win for Germany, but I was surprised by how down to the wire it came. If the last blitz had failed, the AFA would have won the scenario. In a full game, this would have been a very interesting development and from the get go would possibly alter the course of WW2. So all told, gameplay was strong and flowed nicely. I’m going to try and wrangle the wife in to play the scenario against another person, but will also proceed to scenario 2. I’ll likely stick that in session reports at a later date.
Conclusion: So here we are. The thoughts of a simple A&A gamer entering into the world of more advanced wargaming. I’ve made a dangerous step into territory i thus far enjoy. A&A will always be fun. I want to make it clear that to me that game lacks nothing for what it is designed to do. However, if you want depth, more strategy, and some more complicated gameplay, you can’t go wrong with Blitz. It is simple enough to be picked up by your average joe (like me) and be understood and introduce an exciting new genre. I’m sure those familiar with more complicated games will find this a step down, as other reviews have mentioned. I am stoked to further delve into this game, advancing to the full war campaign. Thank you to the designer and all those involved at bringing this game to market.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Aug 21, 2019 4:28 am (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Tue Aug 20, 2019 4:06 pm
-
Adam Ruzzo(Bridger)
Manchester
Connecticut
-
Good to hear you're enjoying Blitz. If you're looking for something else "deeper than A&A, but lighter than WiF" I would suggest Cataclysm: A Second World War. It is similar in weight to blitz (might be a bit lighter/easier to grok), but takes an interesting "higher level" playing position.
If you want to get an idea of how it works, I've made a rules overview video:
I also recorded a solo session if you want to see it in action.
Josh Smith(Docjas18)
Plattsburgh
New York
- I had looked at Cataclysm and it seemed interesting. It’s in a future list for sure.
