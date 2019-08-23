Recommend
1 Posts
Operation Icarus» Forums » Sessions
Subject: May 1940 Scenario replay
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Nap George
-
This is a replay of Operation Icarus by Tiny Battle publishing. It is a hypothetical or alternate history, postulating the British and Germans both attempt to take Iceland. There are three scenarios in the game, I am playing the first one, May 1940. The game has land and sea elements.
Two notes on handling the game. Tiny Battles is a smaller publisher, I started to back fold the map (it is unmounted) to flatten the seams, but it appeared that the glossy part started to separate from the backing. I also note that the markers (not units) included in the game did not easily separate from the sprues, it seems they were not well cut at the printer, so exercise care or you may suffer damage – minor and not effecting the game, just aesthetics – like I did.
I decided to play this one because I will be vacationing in Iceland later this fall and wanted to play a game including the island.
Some house rules I added during the course of the game:
A. Trucks may only travel on roads.
B. Ships may chose to attempt to disengage from a naval battle in lieu of firing in battle (A roll of 1-3 indicates success) and must relocate to an adjacent sea zone. No further combat during that players phase may be applied to that vessel by either side.
C. Search planes may relocate to friendly bases in Iceland.
D. Ships may base in port in Iceland, but are subject to air attack if spotted (via normal spotting procedure). If ships are on the Iceland map, they must base in a port unless they are providing naval gunfire support (see house rule G and J below).
E. Submarines may not attack ships in port, even if the submarines are in an adjacent sea zone.
F. Artillery may combine with air strikes and naval gunfire on ground units during the strike phase, adding their factors to that of the air force. (I know this level of coordination was rudimentary if existent at all, but imagine it as multiple strikes hours apart if that is helpful) This is a change to the game rules.
G. Naval fire support has a range of 3 not counting the hex (including a port) the ship occupies, range is not dependent on how many hits the ship has remaining. This is a change to the rules of the game. Naval gunfire may also combine with artillery and air strikes.
H. DX results on the CRT indicate a one-step loss, not a one unit loss, this is a change to the rules of the game, also.
I. I allowed Hurricanes to take a turn to rebase from Great Britain to Iceland. In future games I would not allow this, but would allow them to be transported as cargo (boxed up) from Great Britain to Iceland, or taken by carrier in lieu of the carrier performing any strike (not recon) missions. The Hurricanes may not perform any aire operations while under transpotrt and are subject to being lost if their transport is lost at sea. (This is similar to rules in C3i’s Plan Orange game.)
J. Warships may operate from ports on the two Icelandic maps and may sortie on those maps during the land movement phase to provide naval gunfire support. They return to base at the end of each sortie, or move to an adjacent sea zone.
K. Artillery may fire in both a player’s attack and defense phase, as well as naval gunfire.
Turn 1
Germans win the initiative (5-1) moving first. The Europa and Schnarhorst move to sea, the Condor attempts to spot the Berwick, German subs are in the North Atlantic. The Sunderland (British) attempts to spot the Europa (German). Both recon missions fail due to poor visibility.
Naval Combat: The UBoat spots the Berwick, hitting and sinking it with the commandoes. Glasgow misses and the UBoat returns to the deep.
British turn – both air recons fails, the UBoats lose contact with the Glasgow. Without the troops it is just wait for Turn 4 reinforcements and try to retake Iceland.
Turn 2
No SOF available.
Europa and Scharnhorst move to the Denmark Strait, out of range of British recon. The Condor does not find the Glasgow. The Uboat surfaces and finds Glasgow, sinking it. The British are swept from the seas by two sets of fortuitous rolls. Schnarhorst and Europa arrive at Akuryri and begin disembarking troops.
British turn, no options, no naval forces in range, no air forces to fight, waiting for the reinforcements on Turn 4.
Turn 3
No SOF. Random event roll = 5, no event.
German turn. Scharnhorst and Gneisenau to sea with Europa, Denmark Strait. German forces stream south from Akuyeyri.
British turn – crickets
Turn 4
Gneisenau to Norwegian Sea, Scharnhorst to North Atlantic, Sunderland fails to spot Scharnhorst.
Hood to sea with the transport, spotted by Condor, but the sub does not. The Germans have no air to vector in and their battleships are a zone away. Turn 5 should be key.
Turn 5
No SOF.
German move: Gneisenau and Scharnhorst move to North Atlantic, both recon planes attempt o find the enemy ships, both miss. The Hood spots the Scharnhorst and Gneisenau and closes, the transports hiding in the mist. (I am assuming that ships are sunk when hit the number of times equal to their combat factor, I could not find anything else in the rules.
Naval battle:
Round 1: Hood hits Schanhorst, Scharnhorst misses Hood (rolling a two, but missing because it was hit), Gneisenau misses. There are no rules for disengagement during these battles, so I assume there is none in the rules. I will allow a disengagement attempt rather than a return fire, with 1-3 succeeding in disengaging.
Round 2: Hood hits Scharnhorst who sinks. Gneisenau disengages.
Gneisenau is spotted by British sub, who misses, return fire misses. Hood is spotted by German sub, who hits, return fire misses. Hood is left with 2 hits.
British move: The Tommies land at Reykavik, securing Kaldadarnes for the Hurricanes who land immediately. The Germans will have to fight for this rock.
Turn 6
German turn: Sunderland cannot find Gneisenau, rebases in Iceland. 3/147 IN in hex 0511 is attacked by 1 and 3/307 Inf, and the PZ II and Pz 38t of A/B/C Cos. Anti aircraft fire is ineffective, but the Hurricane strike misses. (4-1, -1) defender retreats.
British turn: Sunderland cannot find the Gneisenau. The British move to defend western Iceland, consolidating their position. The Hurricanes and 147tharty strike at the German stack, disrupting the Pz II unit.
Turn 7
Random event allows rebasing of Hurricane to Iceland, which in the pregame notes, I had already done. So, no harm, no foul.
No SOF.
Sunderland cannot find Europa in port. Hood is safely docked in Reykjavik.
German move:
The German airlanding unit arrives at Kaldadarnes. B and C Armor companies take Hafnarfjodur and Reykjavik, the Hood goes out to sea along with the transport. 1/307 and 3/307 move adjacent to 1/147 and 3/147 which guard the way to Sandskeld. A Armor Co blocks the road from Hvalfjodur. German uses blitz marker to add an additional fight phase. Hurricane strike misses 1/307, Hood bombardment misses C Co armor. 3/147 stands fast, 1/147 retreats to Sandskeld.
British Turn:
Hurricane and Hood strike at Reykjavik, missing. 2/147 attacks A Co. (Since A Co is armor on a road in a mountain hex I am not awarding the terrain modifier for defense, they are road bound and vulnerable by my interpretation.) A step loss eliminates the Armor. British play their blitz chip to assault Reykjavik. Hurricanes are driven off, Hood misses. A 3-1 (-3) yields a no effect.
Turn 8
No SOF.
Sunderland does not find Europa. Hood will operate out of Hvalfjordur.
It will all play out on the main map. Important for me to remember you can move or attack as a unit in a turn, not both. I think I blew that on the first German approach, putting them a turn ahead.
German move: Sunderland does not spot Europa. Hurricane is driven off by 3/307. Hood disrupts B Co Armor. The airlanding company and A Co armor reposition on the road to Akureyri to secure the line of supply which could otherwise be cut by a truckborne 2/147.
British move: Sunderland rebases to Great Britain. Hurricane disrupts 1/307. Hood misses 2/163 arty. 3/147 attacks Reykjavik and is disrupted.
Turn 9
No SOF.
German turn: Hurricane is driven off. And 1 and 3/307 with 1/163 arty attack Sandskeld, which has 147 arty and Hood fire in support. 1/307 is disrupted, the airfield stands.
British turn: 3/147 supported by artillery and Hurricanes takes Reykjavik. Hood misses.
Turn 10
No SOF
Hurricanes miss, Hood disrupts 3/307.
German turn: 3/307 occupies Hafnarfjodur along with 2/163 arty. 1/307 is disrupted attacking Sandskeld as both sides fire arty in support.
British turn: Hood and Hurricanes disrupt 1/307 causing a step loss. 147 arty supports 1/147 attack on 1/307 disrupting it again and eliminating the defenders.
Per victory conditions, game is a draw 6-6.
-
-
- Last edited Fri Aug 23, 2019 1:33 am (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Wed Aug 21, 2019 7:19 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls