I do still get to play boardgames/wargames from time to time, so here we go with the second scenario from Commands & Colors: Medieval!
It's the forces of Rome against Attila the Hun in the 5th Century AD!
Romans are purple, the Hun are tan. More cavalry in this fight than I'm used to from C&C Ancients. Trying to keep the lines together isn't easy - I managed to get a few Hun to retreat!
The Hun came back in force on the Roman left flank, forming up their lines and punishing the Romans!
The Roman Left is being pummelled - the Hun are breaking through! Can't the right flank help? A brave unit of Roman Infantry breaks through a little, but has no support!
As they're cut off and destroyed, the left flank of the Romans crumbles altogether! Heavy Roman Cavalry on the right flank finally enters the fray!
The Roman right moves into the centre, dealing heavy damage to the Hun invaders!
The Romans hold the centre! Can they score a come-from-behind victory against the Hun?
No! The Hun skirmishers come back to eliminate the seventh Roman unit, and the day is held by Attila! (7-5)
That's C&C Medieval! At seven banners, this was a pretty big engagement. Very hard to get the Roman cavalry into a good position, and the Hun did some good ranged attacks early that reduced my strength.
