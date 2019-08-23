Recommend
Session of "Easy Fox" play.
- cheen lee
I made this session report for my brother who doesn't game but is interested in the history. So I'm posting it here to for any one interested.
Mission Debriefing
Training mission “Easy Fox” About 1⁄4 the actual game.
The objective is to avoid catastrophic losses(8 infantry), and to get at least 9 victory points.
Control of the draws(small valleys) get the most Victory Points, so that's my goal.
Turn 1 ; 6:15 A.M. ; Low Tide
4 Armor(tanks) units scheduled to land in the first wave. But 2 sank, and 2 got delayed.
Turn 2 ; 6:30 A.M. ; Low Tide
Landing wave drifted east before landing. 2 infantry lost step(took damage) from German fire. They then made a Preservation Move (scrambled for cover). My Armor then barraged a Widerstandsnest(Weapons Nest(WN)), and disrupted(loss a turn) them.
Turn 3 ; 6:45 A.M. ; Low Tide
Landing wave drifted East, and step loss to Armor. A Hero emerged from my ranks, and a WN dug in(got stronger). The German fire gave my Infantry step loss, and I made more Preservation Moves. My Armor then barraged, and missed.
Turn 4 ; 7:00 A.M. ; Low Tide
Landing wave drifted East, and Mobile Anti Aircraft got delayed. My Infantry took step loss from German fire. Infantry uses Bangalore Torpedo's to rout(defeat) a WN, they called in infantry reinforcements on the way out. Hero leads charge with a Bazooka and Armor Machine Guns to rout a WN, they also called in infantry reinforcements on the way out.
Turn 5 ; 7:15 A.M. ; Low Tide
Landing wave drifted East. East WN covered in smoke can't fire this turn. Took step loss and disruption from German fire. Engineers start to clear beach obstacles. I make more Preservation Moves.
Turn 6 ; 7:30 A.M. ; Low Tide
Artillery landing delayed. Another Hero emerged from my ranks, and a WN dug in. Took step loss, and was routed from German fire. Engineers clear beach obstacles. My units uses Machine Guns, and Mortars to rout a WN they also called in infantry reinforcements on the way out again! My Armor then barraged a WN, and disrupted them.
Turn 7 ; 7:45 A.M. ; Mid Tide
Tide rises, landing wave drifted East, A Headquarter unite lands!. My Infantry took step loss from German fire. Engineers clear beach obstacles. Got some unites to the draw(small valleys), and high-ground. My Armor then barraged a WN, and disrupted them.
Turn 8 ; 8:00 A.M. ; Mid Tide
Landing wave drifted East, mobile anti aircraft got delayed, and mobile artillery took step loss. Infantry routed from German fire. Now at half the catastrophic losses, doesn't look good. Engineers clear beach obstacles. Used Browning Automatic Rifles, and Demolitions to dig out(make weaker), and disrupt a WN. My Infantry overrun their own Armor to keep from drowning.
Turn 9 ; 8:15 A.M. ; Mid Tide
Amphibious Artillery took step lost, and some got lost at sea. Beach was crowded, so I ordered a delay on my unites. A WN dug in again. German fire picks of enough infantry now at 6 lost, ouch! Engineers clear beach obstacles. Dug out, and disrupted a German WN with an Armor, and Browning Automatic Rifles. Another Infantry with Browning Automatic Rifles, and Armor only disrupted a WN because of no Bazooka.
Turn 10 ; 8:30 A.M. ; Mid Tide
Mobile Anti Aircraft got delayed, and I ordered a delay on my unites. G.I. initiative gives me an extra action this turn. Lost 1 more infantry to German fire, 1 more and I lose the game! Engineers clear beach obstacles. My Heavy infantry with Bazooka, and Browning Automatic Rifles, along with a Hero to Call in a Navy Artillery Strike to disrupt a WN. Another unite with Browning Automatic Rifles routs a WN.
Turn 11 ; 8:45 A.M. ; Mid Tide
Mobile Anti Aircraft got delayed, General Willard G. Wyman Lands! And I ordered a delay on my unites. G.I. initiative gives me an extra action this turn. German fire hits nothing this turn! Heavy infantry with Bazooka, and Browning Automatic Rifles routs a WN. Armor and infantry with Bazooka, also needed a Bangalore Torpedo that they lost on the beach, only disrupt a WN.
Turn 12 ; 9:00 A.M. ; Mid Tide
Anti Aircraft got delayed, and Artillery drifted East. 2 German reinforcement infantry show up. German fire misses, but there artillery hit my armor with step loss. Engineers clear beach obstacles. German infantry get disrupted with a Bazooka, needed to Flank them to get the rout.
Turn 13 ; 9:15 A.M. ; Mid Tide
Anti Tank Landed. 2 German reinforcement infantry show up, again. Engineers clear beach obstacles. Heavy German fire causes an Armor, and Infantry to take step loss, also a Mobile Artillery got disrupted. German artillery routed my Armor. Only disrupt a WN, needed a Radio.
Turn 14 ; 9:30 A.M. ; Mid Tide
Landing wave drifted East. Germans dug in. No German fire hits this turn! Flanked to get the rout on a German infantry. No Radio so take an exchange(kill my unite to kill his) to dig out a WN.
Turn 15 ; 9:45 A.M. ; Mid Tide
Mobile Anti Aircraft got delayed tell the next day, LOL! Got another Hero, and more Germans dug in. No German fire hits my unites! Engineers clear all beach obstacles. Hero uses Bangalore Torpedoes to rout WN.
Turn 16 ; 10:00 A.M. ; High Tide
Tide rises, Anti Aircraft delayed. Heavy Infantry losses step to German fire. I do nothing with my troops because there already in the locations I want them. I have both draws in my control and 6 German position. For a total of 16 victory points. 7 of my Infantry routed, wow one off! So I Win!
- robert lindsay(lcrl)United States
Maryland
- I think you forgot only infantry get the free move at mid tide, so those tanks should have been gone.
- Troy Brewer
IndianapolisDon't hover over me!
- I like that this reads like mission briefing. Very well done.
