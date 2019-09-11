Ok - I had to use the HO Tanks...But they give a dramatic sense of the four Axes I conceive for the Axis drive on Moscow. In essence the game's Victory Conditions are Moscow or bust!



COMPONENTS



RULES



GAME PLAY

The pre-Frozen Chosin Advance in Another Direction...here we launched an attack to free the 15th Panzer Divison by wanting to get a 1 or 2 result to force a retreat... This attack was a 2-1 by the time all modifiers were taken into account....

Turn 11 - it wasn't going to be any better for the Wehrmacht