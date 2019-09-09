shoes03 wrote:

Thanks you Ryan for the report, it was a good read! And nice to see there's others out there who like to solo campaign games! (the madness is contagious it seems!!)



Incidentally, how long did it take you to get the whole CG completed? In your opinion, how was the density?

I'm glad you enjoyed it! The campaign took me a little over 4 months to finish. I played about 45 minutes per day, and was doing about one CG day per month, then the last two days went quicker, mainly because for each CG day I had one real day where I was able to devote several hours to the game and finish in one day what would otherwise have taken close to a week.As far as density, it started out feeling very manageable, but the forces involved quickly grew as the reinforcements outpaced the casualties. I was definitely glad for the large hexes, but it didn't feel too overwhelming. I think what works best for me is to compartmentalize each scenario into several different mini-theaters, which makes the tactical decision-making a lot less daunting.