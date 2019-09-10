Recommend
Subject: Balls to the Waal
Ground Pounder
Vienna
Here is the state of things as of end of turn 12 of this solo effort. I expect a German auto-win by reaching 12 VP before the Allies can get units north of the Rhine, but it could go either way. Germans are currently at 9 VP from nine airborne and two XXX Corps destroyed units.
Three Pockets are Better than One
Remnants of 1st Airborne slipped out of the Oosterbeek pocket to the west, stumbling on an intact bridge at Rhenen. This offers a very slim ray of hope for XXX Corps to utilize, but 10th SS Panzer will have something to say about that.
The Polish Brigade dropped on Turn 10, preventing the collapse of the Oosterbeek perimeter, but Turn 11 saw the 1st Airborne pushed out of the one hex of Arnhem that they had managed to occupy since Turn 2.
Men in Black
Since 1st Airborne never controlled the north end of the Arnhem bridge, 10th SS elements were able to reinforce Nijmegen, and with the collapse of the resistance north of the Rhine more have formed up along the Waal to face an expected river assault north of Weurt.
The assault will be by a reinforced battalion of the 101st which dropped outside Nijmegen on Turn 10, since the 82d has its hands full pummeling the south end of the Nijmegen bridge and holding onto the bridge over the Maas-Waal canal. The first XXX Corps armor arrived in Nijmegen by Turn 9, but British infantry and artillery have only just caught up, and are still strung out due to isolated but well-placed counterattacks by single battalions of German infantry south of Grave, plus horrendous traffic.
Drain the Swamp
11th Armoured is 2-3 turns from taking Venray and Overloon, with an assist from 101st and others. German failure to blow the Helmond bridge was a big help.
North of the swamp, 107th Panzer managed to get in two effective counterattacks on over-aggressive Welsh Guards recon and 101st Airborne elements, before losing half of its Panthers.
Failure to Launch
Of less consequence, but still tragicomic, the first attempt to blow the bridge east of s'Hertgenbosch failed. The elite Fallschirmjaeger garrison chanced a sortie across the canal to allow it to be rewired. They fought off an attack by 101st and British armor, allowing their engineers time to rewire the bridge which . . . again failed to detonate.
Mark(LeroyJS)
Las Vegas
Nevada
- Great session title
Christophe Henry(Lannes)
Messon
Unspecified
- Great I Accept
Alan Sutton(Moruya23)
Moruya
NSW
I love the (to me) so far unseen strategy of 1AB marching West to take the other bridge. Doesn't look like they will survive as they are so outnumbered. One difficulty with this plan is obviously that any airborne reinforcements will land so far away.
Subscribed to see what happens.
Ground Pounder
Vienna
They're Gonna Break Their Chains . . .
Allied Turn 13 saw the first attempt to cross the Waal by two 82d Airborne battalions from downtown Nijmegen. Despite artillery and air support, the 3-1 attack was stopped cold (rolled 1 - engaged).
However, the 43d Division and its engineer battalion will almost certainly find a gap in the river defenses next turn, as 10th SS just doesn't have the manpower to cover 18km of the banks of the Waal where XXX Corps forces have concentrated.
Allen Dickerson(Stiglr)
Portland
Oregon
- Great puns and witty writing throughout. We LIKE it!!!
