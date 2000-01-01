Recommend
Subject: Mondays at Joe's...Give me Lebensraum
- Tom Thornsen(Thornsen)United States
Holbrook
NY
-
We have this game on the table and meet about once a week to push the counters. Not really a Monster game with only about two dozen German units on the board. Still, the turns take some time since the placement of every unit is important and each one gets some attention. We manage to get a turn done in about 2 hours, what with gabbing, eating and cell phones ringing. There are 8 movement phases and 4 combat phases for each turn, some busier than others. Add in the Logistics phase and the Redeployment phase and 90-120 for each turn is about right.
The unit counters are armies and the HQs that provide command and control are army group commands. The HQs are critical as they provide both command (to fight at full strength) and supply. There is a supply check at the end of the Axis player turn and again at the end of the Soviet player turn. During the Supply check phase all HQs must be within supply range of a transport route that connects to their respective board edge and all combat units must be in supply range of a friendly HQ or suffer attrition. We find that the HQs with their commanding general are the focal point of each sector with units assigned to them to achieve their local objectives.
The game has the usual movement, combat and supply concerns of Eastern Front games. What makes this game different is the focus on logistics. At the start of each turn both sides conduct a logistics phase where they collect Movement Points (MPs) based on the number of Oil Resources and Refineries they control. These MPs are used for just about everything. New HQs, Air & Naval support are purchased using MPs. As you would expect, MPs are used to move units across the map and when combined with a Transport point to provide Strategic Transport.
The first thing we noted was that reinforcements arrive far from the front during the logistics phage and the first supply check occurs before the Redeployment phase. This means that reinforcements will be out of supply unless an HQ is moved to the units or the units move into supply range of an HQ. This can be expensive in terms of MPs used, so it is highly recommended that an HQ be built early (In Moscow/Berlin) and then transported to a location where new units will appear. I had to march the Italian unit all the way to the front after it arrived in Albania, which took almost 40MPs. It would have been more efficient to use 10MP to transport an HQ to Sofia and then march the Italian army there. During the following Redeployment segment 20MP would have been enough to move both the unit and the HQ where needed.
This is the “At Start” position. The Axis player starts the game with a “Surprise Attack” where they may attack any and all adjacent Soviet units. At 4-1 odds there is a 50% chance of eliminating the defending unit with a ‘3’ result as each soviet unit has no more than 2 steps to lose. Loss points on the CRT can exceed 3 and each point over and above what was required to eliminate the defending unit can be taken as an additional hex of advance.
Defenders in mountains, cities or behind rivers are doubled. Additional factors those units might be allocated from Air or leader support is also doubled which often compensates for the lower combat factors. Each unit also has a quality rating from A to E. Each letter of difference amounts to a column shift so an ‘A’ unit attacking a ‘C’ unit would shift two columns to the right for combat resolution.
The Axis starts the game with 5 Oil Resource and 7 Refinery resources. There are 2 Oil Resources on the map at Lvov, which should be an important objective for the opening Axis attack. The addition of those two Oil Resources would add an additional 100MP to the Axis total during the subsequent Logistics phase. To capture them, an attack against one of the two soviet units in front of Lvov would need a ‘4’ loss result. The elimination of the defender absorbs 2 losses permitting a 2-hex advance into Lvov.
In later turns advance after combat is critical in overrunning Soviet HQs. HQs are not considered units, but markers. If a unit enters a hex with an enemy HQ during the movement phase (there is no defending unit in the hex) the HQ retreats. But if a unit advancing after combat enters that hex the HQ is overrun and removed from play. The soviet player will have to use 20MP to return the HQ to play in Moscow. More important in the short run is the supply problem created for soviet units not within supply range of another soviet HQ.
While your mileage may vary, here is the situation at the end of the Axis player turn on turn 1. With only 3 HQs and 14 combat units in play at the start the Axis line is quite thin. The soviet player chose to fall back and save units, although many units were lost during the first supply check. The soviet player also has very few HQs on the board and attempted to defend Odessa and along the southern front by leaving blocking units in the large cities. Larger cities, those with a population number of 2 or 3, will provide limited supply to units in them so they lose only one step. Alas, since there is a supply check at the end of both the Axis and Soviet player turn this did not work out well as they lost 1 step during the Axis player turn then another at the end of the soviet player turn.
The game starts with the Summer 1941 turn, followed by the Fall 1941 turn and the weather was not friendly to the Axis. Mud in the north, Wet in the Center and Clear in the South. The additional 3MP/hex for the mud limited the Axis operations toward Leningrad, while the +1MP/hex in the Center was manageable.
I will attempt to post updates as the game progresses.
- Mike HaggettUnited States
Riverside
Rhode Island
- Nice writeup, Tom.
- oli neuveSwitzerland
Geneve
-
Thank you Tom.
I Wonder how this game plays with the West front part. Never read anything about it.
