Tanner82
As in my prior session report, I am doing this strictly from memory, as I did not take notes during the game.
Early War
The Japanese moved aggressively into Southeast Asia, securing both Manila and Borneo after a full blitz on the first turn. In China, the Japanese Southern Army made an attack into Canton, but was repulsed. Undaunted, the Japanese continued to push hard in the CBI region, as they soon marched the powerful Kwantung Army south to assist the offensive. The Chinese relied heavily on the Flying Tigers, which had been built up to a very strong force. However, Burma soon fell, closing the Burma Road and making it more difficult for the Allies to equip China.
The Americans actively began moving troops out into the South Pacific to dissuade any Japanese plans to move in that direction. In addition, the Pacific Fleet and the Pacific air squadron continued to make life miserable for the IJN. Their efforts succeeded in preventing the Japanese from maintaining significant naval resources at Kwajalein or Truk.
Mid-War
By Turn 5 it was clear that the Japanese intended to push hard into the CBI. A large Second Strike Fleet moved south from the mainland into the South China Sea and then into the Timor Sea, threatening the Australian mainland. The Australians reacted by moving their army to Darwin in an effort to prevent an amphibious landing. However, it soon became apparent that the Japanese intended only a feint on Australian mainland and were instead destined to invade India. After disposing of the Australian Navy patrolling the Bay of Bengal, the Second Strike Fleet escorted transports which landed troops in Hyderabad. The Indian Army, which had been defending the eastern border in Calcutta against a potential Japanese invasion from Burma, was now at risk of destruction.
The Allies moved quickly, however, as they prepared American and ANZAC troops for an invasion of Borneo in an effort both to deprive the Japanese war machine of precious oil and to divert the imposing Second Strike Fleet from the Bay of Bengal. Indeed, the Second Strike Fleet, as the only real IJN presence in the Southeast Asia region, moved to thwart the Allies' landings. In fact, after a failed amphibious assault, Allied transports, still carrying troops, were attacked by the Second Strike Fleet. Although the Allies had no naval assets in the area, the Royal Australian Air Force hurriedly joined the fight. The RAAF engaged the Second Strike Fleet, doing significant damage to it as it sacrificed itself. The Allied transports survived to attack again, this time at more-lightly-guarded Manila. This attack was successful and marked the beginning of the end for the Japanese Empire.
Late War
After the battles in Borneo and Manila, the Allies were able to land an American army in Delhi to relieve the pressure on the Indian Army and march to take back Hyderabad. The Japanese had made progress in China, though, taking both Canton and Lan-Chow against the supply-starved Chinese forces. However, the Americans and Indians in India began moving east, defeating the Japanese units in Hyderabad. Next they attacked the Japanese Southern Army in Burma. Their success re-opened the Burma Road and allowed for more resources to flow into China.
Meanwhile, in the Pacific, the Japanese Navy began a series of port attacks against American naval installations at Midway and Pearl Harbor. These were undertaken largely in an attempt to take pressure off the Japanese mainland, which the American Navy had been threatening. The Americans had also begun a strategic bombing campaign as the noose continued to tighten around the Japanese. Unable to sustain their losses any further, the Japanese could not prevent the American Army from landing in Northern Japan on Turn 12. The war was over.
In game terms, the final score was Allies 15, Japanese 10. The last time I played this scenario, the Japanese were victorious largely because I did not play the Allies as aggressively as I needed. I greatly improved upon that and a more efficient use of transports, which is absolutely vital in this scenario. As the Japanese, I tried to avoid large naval engagements, which are not a good idea for them. Instead, I looked to move aggressively in the CBI and try to get victory points through that condition. I never managed to conquer the final region necessary to earn that VP.
There are a lot of great scenarios for Blitz, but this is my absolute favorite. Next time I am going to try a different Japanese strategy, but I'm not sure what that will be just yet!
Josh Smith (Docjas18)
Plattsburgh
New York
- Very interesting report, thank you for sharing. This is the scenario I’m facing currently. Have only done one turn. Japan has some major hurdles to overcome in this one.
