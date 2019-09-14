Recommend
Subject: Insane sorceror score – is this normal?
Magic Realm has been sitting on my shelf for decades, waiting for me to find the time for it. This summer, it has come, and I'm having a blast. Since it's hard to get others in my group to invest the time I'm putting in right now, I'm learning how it works by playing solo, hoping I can teach it to others later.
Recently I've done a number of two-month games. Today, I tried the Sorceror. [Or is it Sorcerer after all?]
In playing solo, I do have to admit I cut myself a little bit of slack here and there, allowing myself to retake moves that prove clearly unthought. We're all learning! I tell myself as I correct an order of notated phases or decide I had cast that one spell the previous day after all. With that said, I do believe I played a Sorceror game quite the way it can be expected to go if you simply play attentively.
However, the strategy I took went so spectacularly well that I'm wondering how normal it is.
My starting spells were: Fiery Blast, Transform, Phantasm, which I hoped to use mainly to enchant hex tiles in advance, though I realized in most weather conditions this would be very limited, especially in caves, as I take it the Phantasm does not itself get the Sorceror's free Enchant phase. I understand the Transform also gets used on the Sorceror himself, as a possible way of getting out of tight spots or use flight or walking the woods, but I was primarily planning to use it on denizens who are too dangerous (hoping they won't turn into something even more dangerous of course!). Also I imagined that having some of that perpetual Purple in some tactically chosen locations would be a great way of Fiery Blasting hosts of monsters for cumulative Fame and Notoriety tallies.
For the first week or two, the game seemed almost impossible. I found myself barely evading the monsters and unable to meet them, even with my spells, as being alone even the possibility of a tremendous dragon turning into a mere eagle seemed like an unacceptable risk. Still, somehow, I managed to hide well enough to loot some scraps from the Hoard, giving me something to trade. The best of all: the scraps included the Scroll of Alchemy, which I quickly learned by heart, and I even managed to Enchant it to contain a Fiery Blast as well. It became a truly useful treasure. All this fervent reading did cause me to suffer a Disgust curse (that's the power of literature, it can give you some really funny ideas and people can't deal with that!), but another of the treasures was the Amulet, so it didn't bother me too much. Also I was counting on hiding at the Chapel, out of the Order's sights, at some point.
As luck would have it, the Lancers showed up at a campfire, and by buying them drinks I could hire them very cheaply. Here is where things started to get rolling for real.
My idea of having a purple Hex which would summon Goblins turned out to work: with Ruins at the High Pass, and double monster rolls per the solo rules, the Goblin tribes just kept coming. Really, those Goblins should be paying more attention to whatever happens to their distant cousins, but they're clearly too narrow-thinking and self-centered for that. So, one tribe after another succumbed to a surprise showering or two of Fiery Blasts while they were mostly being distracted by some Lancers making faces at them. This tactic *really* nets you Fame and Notoriety points. A whole lot later, in the Lost City, one day I even managed to dispatch two tribes at the same time, and then the points do admittedly get a bit insane.
Clearly, the Lancers were winning partners, so I rehired them later, with the Gold pilfered from a poor band of Rogues - so I'm also starting to understand why some people have problems with Native Bashing. Oh, the gold, the horses, and the points, the POINTS... but I duly frown upon this style of playing!
Anyway, to cut a long story short, I ended up with over 300 points in both Fame and Notoriety (selling off the Grail to the Order, just before Melting into Mist to avoid their graceless, unthankful temper on the very last day also helped here). If my calculations are correct all this left me with an embarrassingly luxurious 200+ point score, whereas in earlier games, I usually was happy not to end negative.
And my good friends the Lancers? Well, they were all left trying to pry loose the last couple of treasures from the Vault and the Lair in the Lost City; they all had made it through to the end of their service, but all of their ponies had become dragon lunch (in that one situation where the Transform spell was needed to get rid of a Pit[i]ful Demon before I could turn my attention to larger matters) or Goblin target practice (this game, the closest they would come to the goblin equivalent of fame and notoriety, I guess.)
So now I find myself wondering. Is the Sorceror overpowered? Did I just get extremely lucky? Or did I maybe miss something vital? (I think I have most of the rules down by now, but hey, it's Magic Realm - how can you ever be sure?)
I did enjoy the game, as always it tells surprising stories - but if this is a fairly typical session, I don't think I'd need to revisit this particular character! (Maybe it's different in group play?)
neko flying
Berlin
-
Quote:If my calculations are correct all this left me with an embarrassingly luxurious 200+ point score, whereas in earlier games, I usually was happy not to end negative.
In this game that ran for two months:
https://boardgamegeek.com/article/32588254#32588254
the Bard scored 143 points, but there were several variants in effect that made the game substantially harder than the way most people play. So your score does not seem difficult to believe.
When you play for longer than one game month, your points required to win increase linearly, but:
1) Your potential to earn points increases more than linearly, if you survive the first few weeks,
2) the reward for scoring more than the minimum in fame, notoriety, and so on also increases more than linearly.
So don't expect your points for a successful two-month game to be anywhere near 2x the points for a successful one-month game.
Serious Gamer
Apple Valley
California
- Try Advanced Combat and Watchful Natives (advanced rules). You may find it more difficult to pull off those point combos then.
-
gexthegecko wrote:Try Advanced Combat and Watchful Natives (advanced rules). You may find it more difficult to pull off those point combos then.
I did use Watchful Natives, but not Advanced Combat. Watchful Natives did make the battle against the Rogues harder, but I still managed to the Lancers very effectively, and I do think fortune was quite a bit on my side in that one.
Will try with Advanced Combat, too!
Serious Gamer
Apple Valley
-
Samuel Vriezen wrote:gexthegecko wrote:Try Advanced Combat and Watchful Natives (advanced rules). You may find it more difficult to pull off those point combos then.
I did use Watchful Natives, but not Advanced Combat. Watchful Natives did make the battle against the Rogues harder, but I still managed to the Lancers very effectively, and I do think fortune was quite a bit on my side in that one.
Will try with Advanced Combat, too!
Don't forget the Kludge Adjustment!
Quantum Jack
Kentucky
-
Hmm. Don't have much experience with 2 month games and how they scale, but the ability to take your time and gather treasures early on to hire without the strict 28 day limit would seem to compound your success.
As you said, the first 2 weeks were dry. In a 1 month game that's half. Much easier to turn things around after a tough first quarter than to regroup after halftime and come back for the win.
But for what it is worth, my experience with the sorceror is that he is quite swing. One game he will be hugely successful, and the next he may never catch any breaks.
-
-
-
Quantum_Jack wrote:But for what it is worth, my experience with the sorceror is that he is quite swing. One game he will be hugely successful, and the next he may never catch any breaks.
I think I can see that. In this case, I realize just about everything was contingent upon my hiring the Lancers. They can keep the enemy at bay while I casually Fiery Blast or Transform them - and they won’t take a hit before their horse does.
