Subject: Kaiserschlacht!
John McLintock(JMcL63)
Great War Commander
Liam came round today for another Great War Commander random scenario. We'd been talking about the effect of artillery in GWC, and I'd been wondering if the ability to drop standing barrages and chew through terrain makes attacking too easy, so we decided to test out a couple of house rules. We changed the terrain vulnerability number from 18 to 19; and increased the cost of telephones based on how effective they are at degrading terrain/fortifications, so that, eg. FS10 telephones increased in cost from 10 to 13 points (with terrain vulnerability at 19, FS10 degrades terrain 10 rolls/36 compared to FS8's 3 rolls, so a points differential of 7 struck me as a good baseline).
Western Front, March 1918
The scenario itself pitted my elite French fighting over a village against Liam's elite Germans during the Kaiserschlacht. Looking at the options, and knowing Liam's penchant for choosing detachments, I decided on an all out attack, and choose a full battalion. Sure enough, Liam chose a detachment, which put me on the attack.
Liam didn't like the look of the village and set up deep. He had fortifications to cover most of his units, and wire to confound me. I imagined that he'd use the wire to stop me making end runs and set up with a focus on moving into the village to establish firing positions. Liam put paid to that idea when he scattered his wire around the village so as to negate my use of weapons and of firegroups. Still, I had my FS10 radio, and one good hit and I might catch the spine of Liam's position in a standing barrage.
My first Artillery Request came early. The spotting round missed, and the scatter meant that I couldn't mazimise the impact the way I wanted. But it did contribute to the elimination of a German platoon, which wasn't a terrible start. Then I decided to start my manoeuvres, aiming to swing round to my right using the dead ground created by the village to cover me. That was when Liam and I discovered lots of pesky LOS which meant that very little of the ground behind the village was safe to move through. I paid heavily for this as Liam's HMGs rained down fire and started eliminating my units. As this was happening, I got the En Avant event while rallying, so I used it to increase my surrender level (instead of rallying a broken unit), a choice which was to prove fateful.
My personal morale was wavering during the midgame, as I had barely moved off my startline, my artillery support had dried up (thanks in no small part to the Telephone Wires Cut event), Liam's forces were largely intact, and I was already on the verge of surrender. Finally, I got my artillery going, and was able to play two Artillery Requests in one turn. Again, it didn't land perfectly, but it was good enough. Coupled with my finally getting two HMG teams into decent firing positions, I was able to do some serious damage to Liam's positions. Before I knew it, we were both one kill away from surrender, it was my turn, and I had a Fire card, and the Aerial Reconnaissance strategy card to use as an Artillery request, and Liam had two broken units for me to target for the win. I played a Barrage action to get +2 with my 10FP artillery against a platoon in the open, giving me a hopefully decisive 22, and Liam rolled 12: not only was the unit unharmed, but it was time. The time trigger ended the game, and Liam won with a handsome 42VP.
Loser's lesson learned: it might be worth forgoing early artillery impact rolls in orders to get the ideal placement of a standing/creeping barrage.
Afterthoughts
Gah, naturally enough! This game was far closer than the points tally suggests. Although Liam's points margin was insurmountable, my artillery brought me back into the game, and I was actually in a stronger position to win at the end than was Liam. As for the changes to the artillery rules? They are still up the air. That was only the first time we've tried them, and the changes weren't influential in any sense, be it terrain vulnerability or cost. I expect we'll give them another go sometime in the future.
JIM MCFETRIDGE
- On lessons learned, can you expand your reasons for forgoing early artillery impact rolls to get ideal placement of a standing/creeping barrage? I am trying to figure out how that would make a difference based on my limited understanding of the artillery rules.
John McLintock(JMcL63)
If you look at the setup map Jim, you'll see that there are five German units/stacks perfectly laid out to be hit by a standing barrage. When my initial spotting round missed and scattered, its final location gave me a choice. I could've:
- placed the impact markers to hit two units (the two platoons on the German right), but they'd be in such an orientation that they couldn't be corrected to that ideal position.
- placed the impact markers with the proper orientation, but there'd've been no Formations targetted, and it'd've taken (IIRC) two further Artillery Requests to correct the barrage on target (but what a target!).
I chose the first option. Hindsight made me wonder if it was worth foregoing marginal attacks in favour of choosing a better placement of impact markers which can be corrected on target with future Artillery Requests.
I hope that clears things up for you.
Mayor Jim(MayorJim)
- Nice report...thanks.
JIM MCFETRIDGE
- Yes it does — thanks John.
