Subject: Scenario 1 AAR: German Shield/Storm
- Mircea Paucaromania
Bucuresti
-
The title comes from a technothriller of this timeline by the popular Mot Lancy, _Desert Shield/Storm_. Some oil dictator betrayed 'friends', an unlikely Coalition formed against him and had enough time to build-up before passing to counteroffensive. Evil forces got a thorough punishment - and the dictator was allowed to rule on(!?). Prescient (or well-inside-connected) on how the actions would unfold. Soviet officers had read it and dismissed as either 'juvenile fantasy' or 'propaganda to tout the obscene expense of Western military-industrial complex and to cover their rotten corruption'. But that hardware really worked, along with some even newer toys, and Westerners superbly trained.
Turn 1
Objectives: Charlie wants 4 CAS hits, Alpha wants 3. [short: C4, A3]
C4 is one of the best objectives early from the generous 5RP reward, doable if having some PGM's.
Recon: HQ located; surveillance failed.
Raids: -Showing mission-relevant factors for missions in raids: Primary / Air escort / SEAD
OCA (6 Stealth+PGM) =2 hits. [Offensive Counter-Air]
Decap (3 / 5,5 / 4,4) failed - 5-3-3 Tornado damaged.
DEAD (8+PGM / 6+5 / 4+5) =3 hits. [Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses]
CAS C (7+PGM,7 / 5+5 / 5+PGM) = 4 hits
Ground: lost only Linz on thrust F (2 VP). Just no intrinsic counterattack in C (4+4CAS+2card = 2x5) but the objective counterattack inflicts losses to WP force at the border.
WP Reinf 2,4,2,4,3,2
NATO Reinf 7, allocated 3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 3.
final forces: 7:6, 8:2, 7:6, 6:3, 8:8, 5:7
Event 6 "Hind" - ouch for tomorrow!
RP = 5-3+5+4=(11), max. 10 = 2 Pilots, 2 PGM (total 3).
DEAD stays at 1-Left, OCA stays at 1-Right.
Turn 2
Obj: F2, D4. Both look doable with some concentrations and PGMs. Recon: failed to find HQ.
OEW (3,5). OCA up to 2L.
OCA (6 Stealth+PGM+USPilot) =2 hits. Up to 3.
DEAD (8+7 / 8 / 7+3) =3 hits. Up to 2R.
more OCA (2 / 6 / 4+3+UKPilot) = 1 hit. Up to 4.
CAS D (7+PGM,7 / 8 / 5,4) = 4 hits
CAS F (5+PGM / 5,5 / 5,4) = 2 hits
Ground: lost on B (Hannover), D. Regained by attaining air support objectives on D,F.
NATO Reinf 8, allocated 0,0,1,0,6,1. So stalemate in front of Munich 8:8 and in Linz 8:7.
Event "Territorialheer"
RP = 2+3+4+4=13, (max. 10) = 3 PGM (all brand new). remaining 1.
DEAD reduced to 2L, OCA to 2R.
Turn 3
Obj: B3, Shuffle => E2, F2. [Easy ones now, let's pursue the pure air war and save PGM's.]
Recon: failed to find HQ.
OEW (3,5) up to 3.
DEAD (8+7 / 8 / 5+4) auto-3 hits up to 4.
OCA (6+4 / 8 / 7) auto-2 up to 5.
OCA (Stealth+Pilot) 1 hit up to 6.
CAS F (7+3 / 5 / 5+2) auto-2
CAS E (7+3 / 5 / 5+2) auto-2.
Ground lost: B, D. regained E, F.
NATO Reinf 3, now the British front on the Rhine is outnumbered 8:2, the crossing will be lost so let's reinforce Bonn behind it up to 6. [Mr. Lancy had it easier for Allies in the book - by now they were skirmishing somewhere in... Khafji? while the Coalition build-up continued]
Event 1: Chemical Warfare! [By now we don't depend much on card resolution factors - halved next turn]
RP 1+(2+2)+4+4 = 13 (10) = 2 Pilots, 2 PGM (up to 5)
DEAD repaired back to 3, OCA remains at 5.
Turn 4
Obj: A3, BigPush (5 successful CAS raids). Recon found HQ. Failed to find new events.
OEW up to 6.
DEAD (Stealth+PGM, pilot) 2 hits, up to 5.
Decap (8+7 / 6 / 5, pilot) did 3 hits. [Insurance for the iffy raids and ground situations next. Still want to save PGM's]
CAS A x 3 raids with 1 auto hit each.
CAS C - 1 hit
CAS E - 1 hit. [These are to make sure those positions hold at 8:8.]
Ground lost: B (Rhine crossed), D (Nurnberg). Regained A (WP losses on border), B and D.
NATO Reinf 9 (!)
RP = 1 + 3+3 + 4+4 = 15 (10) = 3 PGM (total 7), rest of 1.
DEAD and OCA stay at 5.
Decap Insurance - both unused...
Turn 5
Obj: B3, D4. Recon finds HQ, event (East Bloc unrest!), staging areas behind A then fails on B.
OCA (Stealth+PGM, pilot) 2 hits - to 7.
Decap (8+7 / 6 / 5) 3 hits but losing the UK Pilot.
CAS B 3 auto hits using PGM.
CAS D 4 auto hits using PGM.
CAS C 1 hit
CAS E 1 hit
FOFA B 1 hit - Just to show it's possible.
Ground holds, B successfully counterattacks normally, then B and D are repulsed back to East Germany.
NATO Reinf 7. All front lines get to 8 too.
DEAD and OCA remain to max (5, 7).
RP (17), 3 PGM replenish the consumption, back to 7.
0 VP
Turn 6
Obj: C4, Major Air Offensive (7 successful raids). All Recon missions succeed certainly.
Decap (8+7 / ,..) 3 auto hits
CAS C 4 auto, A 1 auto, B 1, D 1, E 1 auto, F 1 (using the F-117!)
0 VP and extremely likely to continue so, by adding 1 CAS to each of the 8:8 local situations. Not much point to play on now.
NATO Overwhelming Victory!
Systemically, the game is a race between two positive feedback loops: the virtuous circle of OCA and DEAD efforts making further air missions easier, vs. the vicious circle of the ground situation, where lost positions decrease RP income and may get even back to the Wall of nuclear escalation. The first is faster to grow any advantage.
Between them is the reserve of friendly terrain, force levels, PGM's and political influence (RPs) which are plentiful in this 'learning' scenario. So one can 'borrow' against the reserves of the second loop by allowing forces to fall back [even those weren't needed so much with this lucky history] to pursue the first loop harder, then switch back to support.
Several quirks in the system emerged. First, every situation is so black-and-white, missions achieved /failed with losses, ground held / every troop lost. This encourages strong support so to make sure of success, or assuming at most small risks, with safety-nets of tough pilots and Decapitation redraws.
Also WP reinforcements are so high vs losses low that they go fast to the max. 8, in 3-4 turns and stay there, with lots of excess lost as the only stabilizer. Interest in FOFA gets too little relevant.
Will detail in a separate post...
- Brad Smith
Miyazaki
- Well done! Congratulations. The NATO 9 reinforcements were a big help, I'm sure. I'm interested in what you think of the game from a mathematical standpoint. Thanks for doing this AAR.
- Mircea Paucaromania
Bucuresti
-
Sure the reinforcements helped this game: 7, 8, 3, 9, 7...
I've not used much math so far, except the concept of two racing feedbacks (suppose I could quantify a growth rate for the 'investment' in OCA and DEAD...) and a simple table I made from card stats with chances to succeed at various mission strength e.g.
Air escort
11: 100%
10: 88%
9: 71%
8: 56%
... (Really don't want to use anything lower)
SEAD
11: 100%
10: 85%
9: 73%
8: 63%
...
Land attack resolution (WP chance to advance at given WP-NATO difference)
-1: 0
0: 15%
1: 42%
2: 78%
...
So one can readily calculate the average number of Turn 1 advances in scenarios 1 and 2 (all 6 thrust lines with +1) with nothing the players can do to change:
6 x .42 = 2.52
So this history with only 1 advance was very lucky indeed.
And in scenario 3, Strategic Surprise, 3 lines with +1 and 3 with +2:
3 x .42 + 3 x .78 = 3.60
So my 3rd game with 4 advances was slightly unlucky on this dimension.
Maybe I'll get to write that AAR soon enough (with time for moderators to approve it).
