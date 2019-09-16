Recommend
Blackbeard: A Surprisingly Good Kids' Game?
Blackbeard: A Surprisingly Good Kids' Game?
I have two sons (9&6), who love to play boardgames. We spend most of our time playing Memoir ’44, Axis & Allies, Mice & Mystics, and Star Wars: Imperial Assault. They’re no stranger to complicated games (SWIA has a ton of rules), but I’ve never tried an old Avalon Hill game with them.
My 9yo seemed a little bored, and I wanted to take the time to connect with him. I offered to play any game that he wanted the next weekend. We went to the game closet and looked through a few options. He settled on Blackbeard, mostly because of the cool cover. I warned him that it was complicated, but he insisted.
Cue the weekend. I had the board set up and ready to go when they arrived, and we jumped straight in. I gave them a high-level overview of their options (movement, merchant combat, warship combat, attacking ports, notoriety), and we agreed to explain the rest as we went along. Even though this was their first game without plastic pieces, they were hooked: they had me read the back of their cards to them, and I narrated the action as we played, as though we were reading a story.
My 9yo (C) drew Blackbeard (I question how random this was . . .); my 6yo drew Avery, and I was Portugues. C jumped out to an early lead, largely by attacking a merchant—against my advice—where he needed to roll a ‘3’ to capture it. He, of course, rolled snake eyes, seizing his three-masted square rigger along with a hostage who gave him good info about a port. (As an aside, watching them eagerly torture each hostage did give me shivers of terror and feelings of reading Lord of the Flies). He promptly captured the port, then sacked it—watching his notoriety shoot to 48.
In the meantime, my 6yo (E) and I were at 14 and 11, respectively. I introduced the concepts of KCs, and successfully petitioned the crown to bring one in to chase down Blackbeard. E followed suit. Blackbeard quickly saw that he would be trapped in the Caribbean by Ogle and Baker, so he took his odds by challenging Baker head-on (again, against my advice). A bloody fight ensued, though Baker ultimately emerged victorious.
While C attempted to rebuild with his next pirate, Portugues captured a string of prizes, then teamed up with Avery (on Avery’s turn) to capture Jamaica together. I asked E how he wanted to split the loot, to which he replied, “Dad, of course I’ll be fair . . . to myself! 1,100 doubloons to me, and none to you.” You can imagine that our alliance did not last, true to piratical form.
Fortunately (for me), my KC was nearby, and promptly intercepted and sank Avery, who went down with all his treasure. At this point, I had 61 notoriety but a net worth of less than 1,000. My sons were both in the 20-30 range for notoriety but limited net worth. I braced myself for a long game (I determined we would just play to two pirates or 100 notoriety) but then had a stroke of luck in getting a chance to move a warship—which promptly intercepted C’s pirate and killed him, ending our game early.
All told, we played about two hours. They were hooked the entire time (pardon the pun), loved the theme, loved the backstabbing, and really got the concept. They weren’t big fans of the KCs, which they considered overpowered, but they had a great time playing. So much so, in fact, that they were up at 5.00a the next morning, setting it up, pounding on my door and begging for round 2.
Who would have thought that a grognard-special would be such a hit with elementary school kids?
Corey Mayo
- I wish my dad would teach me this game...
Paul Bradshaw
- I am impressed that you got two under tens to get on board with this. Kudos to your boys!
tom in Toronto
Great to hear this much maligned classic is being introduced to a new generation!
Among my gamer group this game always elicited strong feelings...it was either love it or hate it, with sadly more haters than fans
You might try Merchants & Marauders for similar theme?
or for some other classics, consider History of the World, Britannia / Maharaja, or any of the Mayfair crayon rail games.
el_demo
Chapeau.
Looking the picture of the youngest pirate it's clear he was completely absorbed in the game.
Well done!
Hirsty9Owls wrote:I am impressed that you got two under tens to get on board with this. Kudos to your boys!
They were super excited to try it out! For them, they love the idea of getting to compete against adults on a level playing field. I theorize that kids feel like they never get to make decisions and just have to listen to grown-ups all the time--so they love having the autonomy of controlling their own fate. Plus we all talk copious amounts of trash the entire time.
el_demo wrote:Chapeau.
Looking the picture of the youngest pirate it's clear he was completely absorbed in the game.
Well done!
I suspect he was planning out how to betray me for maximum impact. These boys...
Brett Schaller
- Wonderful! Glad to see this great game appreciated by a new generation.
Christopher Hill
Wilmington
North Carolina
That is awesome!
I never played the older version of Blackbeard, but really enjoy the more current release. It is great to see kids interested in something other than mashing buttons on an XBox controller.
Brett Schaller wrote:Wonderful! Glad to see this great game appreciated by a new generation.kinga1965 wrote:That is awesome!
I never played the older version of Blackbeard, but really enjoy the more current release. It is great to see kids interested in something other than mashing buttons on an XBox controller.
My 2c is that they use videogames to entertain themselves when they don't have parental attention, but they choose boardgames with dad any day of the week--they love the interaction, and the theme/imaginative play. That may change as they get older, so I'm trying to enjoy it now! (even though it's a ton of work to refresh on the rules, set up, DM the game, calibrate the difficulty/rules explanations as we go, provide additional theme/suspense, etc. I'm always exhausted when we finish a game!)
Jeff Finazzo
St. Louis
Missouri
- Wow. Never play Cosmic Encounter with these kids. They'll eat you alive.
- [+] Dice rolls