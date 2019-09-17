Recommend
Subject: Lebanon 1983 - Operation Olifant - Short Campaign
Aranubis
This is a Session report for the Custom Campaign Lebanon 1983.
In reaction to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in June 1982, France and the US deployed Aircraft Carrier at the coast of Lebanon and started to carry out air strikes to support the "Multi-National Force" (MNF) at Beirut. On October 23, 1983, two truck bombs struck barrack buildings of the MNF in Beirut, killing 307 persons, mostly US and French military personal. In retaliation for the attacks, France launched an airstrike in the Beqaa Valley against alleged Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
This Campaign feature the French Navy.
French Aircraft Carrier Clemenceau, short "Clem", is ready for a short Campaign of 3 Days against Syrian and terrorist targest in central Lebanon.
The Squadron consist of the following Pilots:
EYES (Skilled), E-2C
BOINA (Veteran), Super Etendards
GISÈLE (Average),
LEON (Green),
RENO (New),
SPIKE (Average),F-8E(FN)
PANTHERE (Average),
VAUTOUR (GREEN)
All planes give extra SP, so i invested in two promotions, for EYES and for BOINA. I also paid 6SP for the Campaign options of +/-1 Aircraft and Damaging Targets.
DAY 1
I was lucky with my first target Draw, i got two Secondary Targets: Enemy Troops and the Convoy. I decided to attack both on the first day.
BOINA and LEON in their Super Etendards were ready for the mud moving, VAUTOUR should give Air Cover and EYES supported.
The Enemy Troops were at Beit ed-Din, a small town, east of Beirut. Since the Super Etendards just have 6WPs i paid for Priority Refueling (Not sure if this was possible, but maybe the Americans helped out). Only one enemy bandits appeared, a MiG-21, which was shot down by VAUTOUR with a Matra R.530, a semi active radar homing air-to-air missile. The target, Enemy Troops, was destroyed by the Super Etendards with Rockets from safe distance. Home pound Event was Shore leave, so no Stress for the Pilots and everyone could celebrate the promotion of VAUTOUR.
A good start into the campaign
The second target was a Convoy, far in the North East of Lebanon, near to the Syrian Border, so i paid again for the Priority Refueling, it should become a standard procedure for the rest of the campaign.
This time RENO and GISÈLE took the bombs, while PANTHÈRE was ready for the bandits. The mission was a cake walk, no Bandit appeared and the Super Etendards could destroy the convoy with ease.
DAY 2
On the second day, i didn't get a Secondary Target, so the only Mission was a Supply Depot at Bikfaya, a town in the Matn District region of Mount Lebanon. This was a bigger target, i had to choose 5 planes, but i also added the E-2C. The target was well defended, so i opted for the best weapons: GBU-10s, spending in total 19SP. BOINA, GISELE and LEON were also equipped with ECM Pods. Unfortunately the F-8E(FN) couldn't take ECM pods. SPIKE and VAUTOUR carried only AtA Missiles.
It was a tough mission at first. A MiG-21, MIG-23 and MiG-25 appeared over the Target. MiG-25s are a big problem because they have a better range than the French R.550 and R.530 AtA Missiles. With the help of SA points from EYES and BOINA, the F-8s could shoot down the MiG-21 and the MiG-23 with R.550 and R.530 respectively.
Now the MiG-25 fired its weapons from Long Range, it was targeting the Super Etendard bombtrucks for the next two rounds, luckily the ECM Pods helped to evade the Wympel R-40 missiles. The sites were not a problem since the squad stayed on high altitude. In the third round, finally VAUTOUR could close the distance to the MiG-25 and fired its R.550 Magic, killing it. It was the third kill for VAUTOUR in this campaign. With no bandits left, the bombs could be delivered and the Supply Depot was destroyed. VAUTOUR was again promoted.
DAY 3
For the last day i had to choose between the Radar Installation and Close Air Support. Since the "Clem" and its planes didn't carry AGM-88s , i went with the Close Air Support. The target was close to the coast near Beirut, so no refueling was necessary. The attacking pilots were BOINA, GISELE, my best Super Etendard pilots, SPIKE and VAUTOUR as fighter cover and EYES for radar support. The remaing 6SP were used for GBUs and an AS.30 missile (in this early Version of the campain a special weapon). Two enemy bandits appeared over the target, two MiG-25... bad luck? At least i had a great Over Target Event: Good Briefing, which let me destroy any 1 Bandit.
Still I had to survive several attack rounds before i could engaged the last MiG. The Super Etendards made a lot use of their ECM, but SPIKE and GISELE became heavily stressed because of the constant evading. Finally SPIKE could make a hit with a R.550 Magic Missile. The Close Air Support was also successful despite some missed hits which caused high stress through friendly fire.
This was the Last Mission. 3 Days 8VPs, no Pilots lost Good result.
Last edited Tue Sep 17, 2019 8:16 am
Posted Mon Sep 16, 2019 8:23 pm
jb jeanba
Very nice
How did you get the french planes datacards ?
For more variety, Italian F104S and RAF Buccaneers operated from Cyrpus (though they were not, as far as I know, involved in combat)
