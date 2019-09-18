Recommend
Subject: Dream of the Dragon Mistress
One fateful autumn day, a wizened old hag, equipped with no more than a few fearsome spells, ventures into the Magic Realm. What she is looking for is not much different than what you could expect any cultured lady of ripened age to be after: a little gold, some great treasures for on the mantlepiece back home, a spell or two, and of course heaps of monsters to massacre for fame and notoriety, since such will no doubt make for some really lovely stories to tell the girls back at the coven.
(For solo plays, I prefer two months. The reason for this is simply that I notice that in one month, one character can explore about half the Realm, so playing one month solo feels like a waste of set-up time; and it seems fitting that the second month should be Halloween for this character. My previous run, playing a rather cynical Sorceror, turned out overwhelmingly successful, I decide to try it this time with the less predictable Advanced Combat Rules. I equip my Witch with Absorb Essence (obviously), Remedy (just to have to possibility to change into a new monster when the previous one goes out of fashion), and after much deliberation, Guide Spider or Octopus (hoping to get the Octopus to loot its own pool for me at some point. This witch prefer to solve things peacefully. Well, at least with Octopodes.)
The other spell I was eyeing was Prophecy – hoping to use it cleverly, by enchanting the right tile first for Purple magic, but I decide I just like the image of controlling all eight arms of an Octopus better, each arm with its own microbrain. My Witch may find such wrenching of the brain exhilarating, and after all that life has put her through (surely you don’t think one chooses to become a witch when life has treated one like a princess?) she deserves a little amusement.)
The old hag’s expectations are modest: she knows it could be some time before she finds the right monster to Absorb and use as her own fighting body, one that can stand some heavy clobbering. And with Advanced Combat, even Tremendous monsters have to be cautious about the battles they pick. Nothing, however, prepared her for what her first few weeks would bring.
Entering at the Bad Valley, she uses her first move mostly to collect some Black and Grey color magic, which will no doubt come in handy soon. Meanwhile her familiar scouts the Deep Woods, and discovers clues indicating the presence of giants (Bones M) and a dragon (Lair). This interests the Witch. The Dragon should be easy to deal with, and the Giants might then not present too much of a problem when they turn up.
Indeed, the Tremendous Dragon is summoned duly; the Witch absorbs the Dragon and starts locating, then looting the Lair. Pretty soon, as chance has it, the Toadstool Ring turns up, through its black magic keeping the Witch to a Tremendous Dragon body as long as she remains in this clearing. This is very handy, but also a mixed blessing since it will mean she can’t just walk out of an encounter with a Giant by her quick moves.
Soon enough, a Giant turns up, and this is where I first find out that advanced combat it indeed a little less predictable than standard combat. The Dragon’s fire-breathing head cannot just count on taking out the Giant by pure speed alone, it will actually have to aim well. And indeed, after just escaping a deadly club blow, instead of a charred giant corpse by round one I get to witness the spectacle, rarely seen in nature, of a Giant and a Dragon literally at each others’ throat – both having scored a hit but not a kill, so now both are red side up, trying to tear each other apart. This is of course a win for the Dragon with its superior attack time. The next day, the other Giant meets by and large the same fate.
Meanwhile, however, the witch’s familiar brings news of the Lost City, just in the Ruins tile next to her, as she keeps looting the Lair. It is at this point that the Dragon theme of the opening phase of this game starts running wild, since the City contains the Slither 3, Slither 6, Flutter 2 and Hoard chits, as well as a Dank C and the Shrine. Now all five remaining dragons can appear in the Ruins at the same time!
As if that’s not enough, right then, the Dragonfang Necklace turns up, allowing her to control any Dragon, if Purple magic should be around. This fabulous find is immediately supplemented by – and I swear I did not stack the deck! – the Dragon Essence, supplying all the Purple Magic that the Necklace might need. This is great, because it will give her a safe and even useful way of shedding her previous Dragon outfit. She can now cast Remedy without immediately having to run away from the freed Dragon (though not at the Toadstool Circle, of course, where her Dragon body will not allow her to cast spells). However, the Essence wastes no time in summoning two Heavy Flying Dragons, and these turn out to present a significant danger to the clunky Tremendous Dragon under the advanced rules. Fast as they are, it is entirely possible for one of them to strike home and raise damage even above Tremendous. Indeed, the Witch takes out one – but the other one causes a Serious Wound, before itself succumbing to a bout of fiery breath. [EDIT: here, I misapplied the wounds rule for transmorphized characters - see comments, below, for discussion]
The tile will now be safe for some time, but the Witch needs a lot of rest. She first sets the Tremendous Dragon free in the next clearing, then moves back to have the Tremendous Dragon loot its own Lair for her while she nurses her wounds. Next, the Enchanted Meadow turns up, as well as the Black Book (another incredibly lucky find for the Witch). The Dragon can easily search the Meadow without having to fear curses, while the Witch is still recovering from her battle, and – yes – the Pony is found, as well as the Truesteel Sword, on the Dragon’s very last day of servitude – but the Witch moves first that day, so she can’t take it with her.
Her pony making her faster than her companion, she leaves the Dragon behind as she sets forth towards the Ruins. Here, she hopes to encounter the Tremendous Flying Dragon – and maybe even use it to subdue one or two other monsters. Some care has to be taken to avoid the Flying Demon at the Shrine. As it turns out, the three Dragons left in the game and two Heavy Trolls turn up at the exact moment when she reaches the Hoard. She absorbs the Tremendous Flying Dragon while hidden, and it proves a fearsome opponent, dispatching the trolls and the Heavy Dragon in her clearing without too much difficulty.
(The Scholar shouldn't be there; I realized a few turns after I had put him on the board by mistake, as I hadn't paid the Shrine a visit myself)
The Witch is now envisioning a career as Dragon Mistress. She could Control one Tremendous Dragon and turn into the other herself. Side by side, the two friends, bonded by the secrets of dark magic, could reduce just about anything and anybody to charcoal. Yet the logistics are slightly complicated. If you energize Absorb Essence first, you can’t use the Necklace (it transmorphizes, though the Dropping Belongings rule might help a bit here). [EDIT: it actually works slightly differently - the Necklace doesn't transmorphize, but it is inactive – see also comments, below]
(Trying to think through the Shrine situation, I realize a similar conundrum is presented by the Winged Demon and the Pentangle spell, which the Witch had found in the Black Book. The Demon is truly dangerous, but Pentangle could be cast as a protective spell; however, it would then also nullify any Absorb Essence (since the monster absorbed and the caster become one and the same, so both would be targeted by Pentangle at once), releasing the monster absorbed for one combat. A second way of treating the Demon would be to Absorb it into the Black Book (which happens to contain a second Absorb Essence spell), opening up the possibility of turning into either Dragon or Demon – but one may not want to risk attacking anybody as a Demon when unhidden, since the Power of the Pit could then also kill the Demon itself. Again and again, the Magic Realm shows itself to be full of truly intricate causal webs.)
The second Tremendous Dragon is waiting in the next clearing. The witch considers enlisting its help to locate and loot the Hoard, at the risk of eventually being intercepted by the demon. But it’s also the sixth day of the week, monsters might well regenerate, and she is not sure about the preparations that would be needed to face another wave of all dragons and trolls at the same time. Also, turning back into the Tremendous Flying Dragon will take a source of Black, and she does not have the time to enchant a magic chit.
But another plan comes up. Her familiar, meanwhile, has brought news of clues that the Pool might be located in the Ledges, just two tiles away. Remembering the promise of toying with an Octopus, the Witch decides to let the Hoard wait, and she spreads her wings and takes off towards the Pool. And as luck would have it, she lands right in clearing 6 – and the Octopus prowls that day. So she gets to have her xenoneurological laboratory practice right as she lands! Over the next few days, the Octopus diligently empties its own pool, yielding, amongst other things, the Chest, the Timeless Jewel, the Gloves of Strength and the Flowers of Rest. Thanking the majestic cephalopod for its great services, the Witch just sends it off to the next clearing, declining to try to have it for Tremendous Flying Dragon Dinner.
Here I will fast-forward a bit. Using Black magic and her scouting familiar, the Witch now easily just hops from treasure trove to treasure trove. The Timeless Jewel helps her land in the right spot (or decide in the moment to get up and land again if in the wrong clearing); she can handle most of the tremendous monsters that guard the sites; an occasional curse causes a problem, particularly a Wither curse suffered from reading a spell book too many (I use the Enhanced Artifacts and Spell Books rule to create some more variation and purpose to all those spell cards in solo play), which threatens to cause trouble for the re-enchantment of her V chits to provide for black magic. Luckily – if that’s the word – the Cloven Hoof turns up at that exact moment, giving all the Black magic one could want, and then some. She manages to fly to the Chapel and hide there, reading her final spell books, enjoying the comforting harmonies of holy service chant (or more likely, being disgusted by their self-righteousness and all too transparent sanctimony), while the Order isn’t looking.
Then she remembers her dream of being the Dragon Mistress. It would be worth going back to the Hoard, acquire some final souvenirs, and see if she can pick up her mate, the Tremendous Dragon, and roam the Realm together. With the help of a picked-up Blazing Light spell and the Shielded Lantern, and indeed, with the help of the controlled Tremendous Dragon who shows up soon enough, she manages to alleviate the Hoard of its most prized contents.
She decides all this is enough by now. The Realm has been very good to her, and her curiosity, spirit of adventure (and, one has to admit one's character defects, pure greed) have been more than satisfied. So she sets off towards the edge of the map – with her Necklace-and-Essence-controlled Tremendous companion by her side – hoping to find some Bashkars to sell her superfluous possessions to. Not even six weeks in, she's looking at a generous, possibly 100+ point final score.
Then a dark thought enters her mind. During her life, the forces of Order have often not been kind to her. But now, she has a truly fearsome creature by her side, and can become one herself at will! Wouldn’t this be the best moment to have her shot at revenge? Couldn’t she take out a knight or two – those mindless stooges of a repressive State – on her way out? Some quick calculations tell her that this is too dangerous. Even with their natural Dragon scale armor, their Tremendous swords might just be too much to take; also, it will be very hard to take them out, with their horses. Then, however, she spies a campfire, two clearings down the road. It’s the Lancers, that self-satisfied bunch of all too merry men, whose crude pranks she has had to suffer more than enough of over the course of her long life. She just can’t resist paying them a fiery visit. What is the worst that could happen? She will probably not escape scot-free, but their damage is generally no worse than Heavy, and the sharpness of their laughable lances is of no concern to a dragon.
And so the pair of immense lizards manage to hide in the woods close to the campfire. Renewing her Necklace control renders the two dragons visible; she then orders the Tremendous Dragon to attack a pony; the other three Lancers immediately mount theirs and make for her own Tremendous Flying form. A wild battle ensues. The Dragons target the ponies first to have a better shot at the riders; the Witch counts on being able to endure a few wounds, as she methodically picks off her attackers one by one. The Tremendous Dragon is facing the leader of the Lancers, struggles with his pony, finally managing to get the leader dismounted. The Witch, too, unseats a lancer; rips him to pieces; unseats a second one.
And then it happens. As her claws keep thrusting, her body keeps charging ahead, and her head's flames keeps panning sideways across her target, in the corner of her eye she notices how Lancer 2, who did not seem like much of a fighter before, changes his composure. The man seems to find a sudden resolve, turning from quick, nervous, evasive manoeuvres to a more deliberate style. He readies his lance, and thrusts ahead, right into her charge. There could be some heavy damage coming up. Well this Lancer will come to regret his boldness soon enough!
But the Lancer, now unnervingly fearless, steps up his resolve. His lance hits, and he rolls the dice on the fumble table.
Snake-eyes.
The harm level increases by two, cracking open the Witch's Tremendous Flying Dragon chest. She gasps, and loses consciousness.
- Posted Mon Sep 16, 2019 11:27 pm
- David MurrayUnited Kingdom
Driffield
- Great write-up, thank you.
- GodRobUnited States
Gordonsville
VirginiaWhile primarily used for killing vampires, a wooden stake to the heart is also highly effective against most other opponents.Mr. Spacely was one crooked son of a bitch and I can prove it.
- Serious GamerUnited States
Apple Valley
California
A couple missteps with the rules.
When you use Absorb Essence, you retain that form
even when the spell is inert. So you would've stayed as a Dragon with or without the black color source.And while in monster form, you don't take wounds or fatigue because you're not considered to have any action chits while in monster form (including spell chits). Which means you wouldn't have been able to cast Remedy.
And in Advanced Combat, you can target the rider directly, bypassing the horse.
Edit: apparently I misinterpreted the intention of inert with that spell.
- Posted Tue Sep 17, 2019 4:42 pm
- Carel Teijgeler(anijunk)Netherlands
Vlaardingen
-
gexthegecko wrote:When you use Absorb Essence, you retain that form even when the spell is inert. So you would've stayed as a Dragon with or without the black color source. And while in monster form, you don't take wounds or fatigue because you're not considered to have any action chits while in monster form (including spell chits). Which means you wouldn't have been able to cast Remedy.I think you are mistaken here.
It is a permanent spell that activates when the required Magic color is present. So not present it is the normal character.
Otherwise a spell like Melt into Mist would limit a character in their actions as well.
-
gexthegecko wrote:When you use Absorb Essence, you retain that form even when the spell is inert. So you would've stayed as a Dragon with or without the black color sourceI disagree. When Absorb Essence is inert you return to your normal form HOWEVER the monster still remains a part of you and does not reappear.
Only if the spell is broken (or you are killed) does the monster come back into existence on its own.
- Brian Hoare(Miser)United Kingdom
Chippenham
-
gexthegecko wrote:A couple missteps with the rules.
When you use Absorb Essence, you retain that form even when the spell is inert.
Bizarre - I've never known that. I assumed that the rule beginning "The spellcaster and monster become one entity, even when the spell is inert..." just meant that the absorbed beastie doesn't become a proper monster again until the spell is broken.
EDIT --so many :ninja: these days.
- Posted Tue Sep 17, 2019 5:04 pm
-
gexthegecko wrote:A couple missteps with the rules.
When you use Absorb Essence, you retain that form even when the spell is inert. So you would've stayed as a Dragon with or without the black color source. And while in monster form, you don't take wounds or fatigue because you're not considered to have any action chits while in monster form (including spell chits). Which means you wouldn't have been able to cast Remedy.
And in Advanced Combat, you can target the rider directly, bypassing the horse.
Thanks for weighing in – Magic Realm is really complex, I have only recently come back to it after some decades, and in general I feel I can never be sure I have fully mastered all the intricacies of its rules, so all rules discussions are welcome.
Indeed, it appears I missed the Wounds rule for transmorphized characters, thank you for pointing it out!
It raises a further issue for me. I strongly believe in using the Serious Wounds rule. Following the 3rd edition rules wording, it applies to a character suffering harm equal to his or her vulnerability; no stipulation is written that makes an exception for transmorphized characters. If I read this correctly, this would imply that damage equal to monster vulnerability of a transmorphized character would let him or her live without consequences (as s/he cannot be wounded); but for a normal monster of the same type, it would kill. I think a case could be made (maybe for house ruling) to allow wounds for transmorphized characters when the Serious Wounds rule is active, after all. Either that, or make an exception to Serious Wounds for transmorphized characters, which would make being transmorphized become a whole lot more dangerous!
Going over the rules again, I see I made two other errors, though with negligible consequences for my game, such as that in the case of Absorb Essence, actually possessions are not transmorphized - which means: no problem at all using the Dragonfang Necklace while in transmorphized form. (And I think that a Tremendous Flying Dragon can simply carry a pony with its Medium weight, no?) Also, I missed that Flying Dragons cannot walk, they must always fly, but this would have changed the game in at most very minor ways too.
I do interpret the Absorb Essence rules the way Carel and Corwin do, however, which is in line with the rules for energizing a Permanent spell. It is a very strange spell though. Maybe you can think of it as you turning into a Were-[X]. (The phrasing in the rules is as follows: "The spellcaster and the monster become one entity, even when the spell is inert." – but also: "When the spell is energized, the spellcaster plays dummy chits and uses the monster's combat values instead of his own.")
As to Advanced Combat and horses, yes, I was aware of this possibility. However, it is not always the most prudent thing to do to target the rider directly, since in order to hit you have to intercept/undercut both horse and rider, and if you do, move times and undercut penalties apply for both horse and rider. When the horse is fast, and certainly when the rider is fast too, this may result in all attacks on the rider being futile.
Playing some mock battles with the Order (in order to decide whether it is at all sane to attack them: with two Dragons, chances of winning are not zero, but very slim), and some mock battles with the Lancers (to see if the tragic outcome, above, is indeed likely) I figured that in some cases, you want to target the horse first; in other cases, you want to target the rider directly. In general, I think against the Order you're more likely to want to target the rider directly, than against the Lancers. In any case it's really interesting to see how those rules play out!
(Finally I see I have Pentacle where it should be Pentangle – going to fix that!)
- Posted Tue Sep 17, 2019 6:06 pm
-
- Conor Mullin
Belfast
N.Ireland
- I've never played Magic Realm, but this writeup really inspires me to start! Now, to have a look at those PNP files...
-
easterncalculus wrote:I've never played Magic Realm, but this writeup really inspires me to start! Now, to have a look at those PNP files...
Great to hear, Conor. Learning the game is a challenge but I think you won’t regret it!
-
easterncalculus wrote:I've never played Magic Realm, but this writeup really inspires me to start! Now, to have a look at those PNP files...If you don't have a physical copy of the game then you should try using the RealmSpeak program first (before you invest weeks in printing, gluing and cutting).
You still need to learn the rules... but the program knows how the game works and will catch you when you make a rule error (and you will... lots... no matter how smart and experienced a gamer you are).
Basic learning cycle with RealmSpeak
(1) Something weird or unexpected happens that shouldn't have.
(2) You declare that the program has a bug in it.
(3) You eventually realise that the program was actually correct and that, once again, you've been "Magic Realmed" and that the rules are much more subtle than you thought!
- Conor Mullin
Belfast
N.Ireland
-
Corwin1999 wrote:Thanks for the heads up. I have managed to get RealmSpeak running on mac, so the next step is digesting the rules... wish me luck!easterncalculus wrote:I've never played Magic Realm, but this writeup really inspires me to start! Now, to have a look at those PNP files...If you don't have a physical copy of the game then you should try using the RealmSpeak program first (before you invest weeks in printing, gluing and cutting).
-
Samuel Vriezen wrote:Going over the rules again, I see I made two other errors, though with negligible consequences for my game, such as that in the case of Absorb Essence, actually possessions are not transmorphized - which means: no problem at all using the Dragonfang Necklace while in transmorphized form.When transmorphized, ALL of your non-transmorphized items become INACTIVE (except for color generators) and so you can't use your Dragonfang Necklace (or any other item) in dragon form.Samuel Vriezen wrote:And I think that a Tremendous Flying Dragon can simply carry a pony with its Medium weight, no?When you FLY you must leave your horses behind (the horses chart doesn't even list a weight for the different horse types).
The exceptions are (a) when they transmorphize with you (and effectively just vanish) and (b) the spell Hurricane Winds which explicitly does a variety of weird things.Samuel Vriezen wrote:Also, I missed that Flying Dragons cannot walk, they must always fly, but this would have changed the game in at most very minor ways too.Note that they CAN walk if they do a Follow action, for example of a Native Leader that you have hired (but not your Familiar which, sadly, the Witch can't follow).
-
Corwin1999 wrote:When transmorphized, ALL of your non-transmorphized items become INACTIVE (except for color generators) and so you can't use your Dragonfang Necklace (or any other item) in dragon form.
Thanks. Going over rule 4.6.9 I see it's slightly different again - 4.6.9b2 says that active belongings to remain active, but this is when the items themselves are transmorphized. Updating the main text accordingly!Corwin1999 wrote:When you FLY you must leave your horses behind (the horses chart doesn't even list a weight for the different horse types).
The exceptions are (a) when they transmorphize with you (and effectively just vanish) and (b) the spell Hurricane Winds which explicitly does a variety of weird things.
Thanks again! I see now this is in rule 7.3.3a3. If I had played this right, it would have meant one more day in the Crags - though no major change to the game's result.Corwin1999 wrote:Samuel Vriezen wrote:Also, I missed that Flying Dragons cannot walk, they must always fly, but this would have changed the game in at most very minor ways too.Note that they CAN walk if they do a Follow action, for example of a Native Leader that you have hired (but not your Familiar which, sadly, the Witch can't follow).
Yes, this I realize. So the Witch could, for example, have controlled the Tremendous Dragon; then Transmorphize into the Tremendous Flying Dragon; then simply follow the Tremendous Dragon. (But this would not give extra Search phases, one of the major motivations for controlling a monster.)
- Posted Wed Sep 18, 2019 9:11 pm
- Colin HunterNew Zealand
AucklandTo approach the Other in conversation is to welcome his expression, in which at each instant he overflows the idea a thought would carry away from it. It is therefore to receive from the Other beyond the capacity of the I...To approach the Other in conversation is to welcome his expression, in which at each instant he overflows the idea a thought would carry away from it. It is therefore to receive from the Other beyond the capacity of the I...
- Great write up. Need to get back to playing this. I might try it solo.
