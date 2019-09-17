Recommend
A Great War for Amateurs: July-August 1916
Risto Marjomaa
During this session we were able to finish June-July and then play through the whole the next period, thus conducting the end of turn twice, but action phase only once. The great news for late Summer 1916 was an embargo declared by the Commonwealth against neutrals who continue to trade with Germany (Pressure the neutrals). The results were excellent, with Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands cutting their trade by one resource level without any of them, or even Denmark, declaring war against the Allies. Our American player grumbled over losing a US chit, but this decision was mine to make and we really must have something done and not just keep looking over our shoulders for the Yanks to come. The second phase of the plan had the Home Fleet sail out to block US trade from entering Germany, which fortunately did not ruffle Wall Street any further but managed to bring the German fleet out of its lair for a major showdown. Neither side found the other, which might have been unlucky for me as while the Hochseeflotte turned out to be the larger one, it was surprisingly weak in firepower (90 against 119).
The Great Anaconda Plan to strangle German economy thus got to a good start, but other than that, Allied diplomacy was disappointing. The support we had already gathered in Rumania melted down and while we were unable to press Argentina from distancing itself from the Central powers, Japan veered slightly towards them as well. It seems that no additional powers are to be aligned to the war in foreseeable future, with the only one high enough in the political chart being Afghanistan, toward which the Central powers have shown no interest so far. US government finally started to gear up its military for war, but no immediate help for the Allies from that direction is likely either.
Elsewhere, things remained surprisingly quiet, although the weather was fair everywhere except in the northern monsoon area, where the ANZACs braved the storms on the decks of a cruiser pair waiting in wain for clear skies to invade another German port on the Pacific Islands. In the end they waited too long as the period ended abruptly before they had time to go ashore, ultimately costing the Commonwealth another morale level. Another humiliating setback was faced in Ireland, where troops send into the hills against IRA were deprived the big guns of HMS Barham, the battleship having been ordered back to the main fleet for the North Sea operation. Despite aerial support the campaign ended in humiliating disaster leaving the western part of the island into the hands of the Republicans. The sole Commonwealth success came in India, where the northwest tribes were beaten back into submission.
At sea, the German oriental squadron, now based in Dar es Salaam, failed to strike out against the Allied convoy lines, being increasingly bottled in not only by the Royal Navy (including the ANZAC fleet formed around HMS Sydney), but also by French and even Japanese squadrons patrolling the Indian Ocean. With relatively few new vessels build and abiding to a policy of not aggravating the US government, the German submarine war has become relatively ineffective allowing the Commonwealth to collect ample stocks of resources with which to keep also the Italian factories at full capacity. With France and Italy taking their share in providing both convoys and their patrols, submarine pressure is kept in easily manageable levels.
On land, Moltke continued his relentless push towards east, but although he was finally able to reach the outskirts of Riga and Kaunas, an attempt to cross the Niemen River ended in a bloody reverse costing the Germans their pioneer divisions, which is likely to make further offensives harder to succeed. Russians are taking heart in seeing their defences finally hold in the northern front and they even conducted an offensive of their own by pushing back an Austro-Hungarian force holding the southern end of the German line north of the Pripet marshes. The Habsburg Empire is still reeling from its devastating losses in early Summer and with plunging morale (down to refuse attack 1 level) it made no attacks giving a respite to the hard-pressed Italians and quieting things down in the Balkans. As the French continue to concentrate their troops in Greece under Petain, and with General French STILL waiting for his ammunition stockpile to reach acceptable levels, the only attack in this region was done by the Ottomans with Liman von Sanders pushing the Greeks slightly back in the Aegean coast.
In the meanwhile, the Western “front” has succumbed back into slumber after the Germans withdrew their last outpost in French soil. Both sides are sending their troops away from this sector, to the great relief of the Belgian government, which pursues neutrality and trade with both sides. With the Near East remaining quiet as well, the Allied resurgence of early Summer has faded and the two sides seem now equally balanced. But for how long? New offensives are being prepared everywhere and the big question remains; when shall USA declare war and what is going to be its contribution to the Allied war effort?
Jon Lindbekk
Great report!
I'm wondering, is there no way for France/Cw to launch some attacks in the west? even if progress would be slow, it will probably kill some German units and force Germany to send more troops westwards. France's morale level is probably robust, since losses (presumably) have been light and no home country cities and resources have been lost.
And how's Russia's morale, now that they have been the main target for Germany for two years?
And the Us, seems like a way to go still until they may declare war. german aggression has been moderate, but so it seems, has Allied aggression.
Will be exiting to see how this unfolds!
