Subject: ACIS: 6 Player 4 Epoch Epic
ACIS AAR and Review
Recently 6 of us plowed into ACIS for a full 4 Epoch game. We did not finish as we ran into a hard stop at the end of T3 of E3.
Short Summary
Positive
- Mechanics well worked out.
- No runaway players. Opposed to a game like Advanced Civilization (to which most of these games are compared), it is unlikely for a player to be “out of the game”. OTOH you don’t see a leading player get hit with a Civil War either.
- You can do well even if Barbarians frequent you and if you never had a Wonder.
Minuses
- Long. Keep in mind that the group has played Advanced Civ many times.
- Nothing really changes after the 1st Epoch land rush; no sense of advancement.
- A lot of deck shuffling. Really a lot, to the point of slowing the game.
====
More things to say:
Components:
There are wood pieces, cards, map board, Civilization mats and player aids (nice to have 1/player). The wood is fine.
We did not care for the cards as they are very stiff and given the repeated reshuffling of the draw deck were quite annoying. The cards absolutely need sleeving due to aforementioned shuffles. The card stock strikes me as the kind that will chip on the edges over time. A thinner/flexible set – while risking some bends would have allowed far easier handling. Finally, the cards did NOT need to have a gloss finish (as is the case in Spacecorp as well); they tended to slide all over making handling difficult. By now you have my point on the cards.
A missing component: the handy play aid covering Wonders, Events and Civilization stats is nicely posted on GMT’s site and since it is background color filled will used 1-2 cartridges of ink to print. GMT please note: It should have been in the box.
The AAR
NOTE: You can fashion the board to your liking – we had the full stretch East to West - and 10 Civs to choose from. You can shrink the area significantly but I won’t speculate as to the game impact.
Players chose Rome, Carthage, Minos, Troy, Phoenicia and Celts. Hand of five cards and off to the races. Each Civ has its own unique set of characteristics. E.g. my Celts, once with a city in my home area and another adjacent generated 3 white Talents (the all purpose pieces in the game) plus an additional Civ token each turn.
Backtracking just a bit, you also get 12 Civ tokens to start along with your hand of cards. Each token abstractly represents some aspect of your Civ that morph from a few farmers/craftsmen with 1 token in an area, to a settlement with 2 of them (producing more tokens next go) and lastly 3 representing cities and the height to which you aspire. The Cities provide two important things: for each 4 cities you have you draw another card during the draw phase and each City is worth a VP in the scoring phase.
There is no movement per se. When you gain your tokens at the start of a round (1 per settlement; min of 3) you may also remove tokens from the board as desired including 1 from each of your Cities. You also gain tokens from a trade abstraction of 1 token per Civ you share any border with even at sea. Your supply of token is then placed on board – into potential or actual conflicts (OK, competitions), small expansions to land or sea areas and creating the VP producing cities.
Placement is in turn order which goes from most VP to fewest forcing that lead player to guess who might have their number and want to use them as an archery target.
After all tokens have been placed, card play ensues – one card played per player in turn order. If you pass you take no further actions that turn, so it is play a card, build a Wonder or pass.
Ah, the Wonder(s) of it all… Wonders provide a substantial benefit: 1 VP per turn if they are not buried (run out of initially placed tokens or done in by the Sands of Time card) plus either more cards, growth (more tokens) and, in one case, some military support. However, Wonders are expensive – you pay 5 “items” – two on board tokens at a minimum, plus either more tokens, cards and/or Talents to take the Wonder. Then you place 5 (10% of available) tokens on the Wonder – these are removed 1 per use of the Wonder’s power. It is a substantial investment.
All of that is good except for the Sand of Time card which due to the constant reshuffling, came up frequently and the 7 Wonders were relatively quickly reduced to 2 or 3 by time we quit. A couple of players managed to hold 2 Wonders for a length of time however, the 5 tokens per Wonder “cover charge” if you will also takes 20% of your token force aside from other uses. The Event that allowed revival of a Wonder never made an appearance. Further note that these are not destructible nor can a conquering player take one over to their benefit. Said occupation settles for denial of a VP to an opponent that turn.
In our game, the 2nd place player never had a Wonder.
Gameplay
The rules are pretty simple and play aids helpful. A couple of items we missed: Looting when you destroyed an opponent’s city, the permanent discard of one of the cards out of the game and forgetting that certain Civs had in turn abilities such as adding those multi-purpose Talents (uh, mercenaries) to upcoming battles.
You had to pay attention to what other players were doing. I would describe the game as a knife fight in a phone booth (that phone booth can be shrunk in size by the fiat of taking space and Civs out of the game). So we all called them battles because that is what it looked and felt like. They certainly were not debating societies…
Cards (except the 1st turn) are gained in the last phase interestingly named the Reckoning Phase (aka cleanup) at the end of each turn. There are several steps – Sea Domination (having small effect in our game), the very important VP tally – sum of Cities and Wonders, Turn Order reset, Aneas step – raising your civ out of the dust (which we never had occur) and, finally, drawing of new cards.
Cards drive the game, so drawing is important which of course you have no control over so drawing more improves your odds of a better hand. You get a minimum of 3 cards, +1 per 4 cities on map (you rarely get under 4 cities once the game is up to speed) and 1 per Talent spent (they are ubiquitous, are they not). Since hand sizes are 6 cards and you may carry cards from a prior turn (but discard ALL at the end of an Epoch), you can usually get a hand full. Those over 6 are discarded.
Events – there are seven - strike and do so immediately. Cards are dealt per player in turn order and Events fire off immediately, being resolved in decreasing number value on the cards. You may get 2 or 3 events. Note my earlier comments on card shuffling which may not provide sufficient separation of these nasties from each other.
I have to say this: The Breath of God – unblockable – discards all subsequent Events, forces discard of all player hands with a redraw to a max of 4 cards was despised by all. IIRC this occurred twice while Phoenicia, exercising their ability to draw two cards and keep one resulted in a lot of grumbling players. That grumbling was not just misplaced gamer ire – it was another deck shuffle, you lost cards, which if you got yours earlier, you were all making plans on based on your hands. Then Poof! Start over. There was substantial sentiment to remove the card from the game. About the only positive aspect was that the upcoming turn might be shorter due to fewer cards in play.
Of the other 6 Events, Atlantis Rising provided some minimal benefit to those adjacent to those deeper E Med sea areas. The others brought on Barbarians: from the North, South, East or the Sea. None from the West as it’s a long swim from North America!
In our game the East bunch (Mesopotamia) appeared at least 5 times, 4 of which landed on Phoenicia. These guys will cause battles but do not expand or move, so you have a turn or two of attrition and you are back on your feet. Note that the Phoenician player came in second regardless of the denoted “Bumble Bee” wars (black Barbarian tokens vs. yellow Phoenicians = bumblebees).
You are limited in placing tokens to a stack of four in an upcoming fight. However, players are allowed to use Talents as ersatz units. So the Celts gained many Talents, Carthage put a couple in play if they had a fight and Troy had some special rules (which I forget) that impacted any direct assault on it’s capital.
By the end of the 1st Epoch, players had the bulk of their tokens on the map and frequently found they could produce far more (from Settlements and/or cards) than they had available. This leads to marginal wars: those involving little change the political boundaries and due to lack of those forces numerous conquest failures. You could fight at sea but that was mostly aimed at the players who gained VP for sea area control. If you advanced too far where your sea forces were adjacent only to opponents on land, they were removed during Reckoning.
Troy and a bit later Phoenicia, got out ahead – Phoenicia even with masses of Barbarians. Then the ‘from the rear’ sniping began in earnest. However, while possible, Civs such as the Celts would be hard pressed to directly contest even Troy or Minos much less a Civ at the other end of the Med.
So after the initial growth spurt in Epoch I, the game settled into a shoving/scrum match – less than a knife fight for sure – for the rest of the game. Due to distance, lack of tokens and useless cards all players were pressed to do anything like some ancient form of blitzkrieg. That was good from the perspective of the time – you just had a hard time projecting power. In that it resembled Advanced Civilization where warfare mostly had a tactical purpose and, if pressed too hard, was strategic suicide.
Seven VPs between 1st and last place; 2nd being back 2. A crowd of 3 five places back and the last place one further down. If you are lucky it is possible to score a dozen or more VP in a turn, this could have easily changed around…
Summary
The system is well worked out. Wonders are something of a 2 edged sword. No card seemed over powered but the Breath of God seems to have more annoyance than impact. Players are simply limited by their pool of tokens.
In a way that sums the game: you play and play but nothing changes much. You may get just as much out of playing 2 Epochs vs. 4 Epochs for less time investment.
If the game has a serious shortcoming it is that there is no “Advancement” from Epoch to Epoch. The most likely candidate to correct this would be adding (and/or removing) cards reflecting technological advances of the times. Others would be changes to the Civ specific abilities (Rome already has a bit of that in Imperial Rome) or addition of new Wonders (for the more pure who say “there were only 7 of them” then change their effects or allow their capture to benefit the conqueror).
I want to say that making trade less of an abstraction would be good but as to exactly how to do that is unclear; it certainly should not be an Advanced Civ style trade. Perhaps, exchanging your gaining trade based tokens for additional card draws or some similar mechanism.
Events that could change the number of tokens available – either up or down – over a turn or two – even if applied unevenly could add some challenge. Or one might gain the ability to keep your Talent tokens on the map over the turn end – they are currently removed.
Hope this was helpful – if you read this far…
Gamer 257(Gamer257)
Pennsylvania
- Great AAR. I enjoyed reading of your experience! Just one thing, a wonder does not become buried after the last token is used off it's card. Only card play can bury a Wonder. So as long as you hold on to your Wonder, it's gaining you a VP at the end of every turn!
Kevin Duke(kduke)
Wynne
Arkansas
-
Quote:However, players are allowed to use Talents as ersatz units. So the Celts gained many Talents, Carthage put a couple in play if they had a fight and Troy had some special rules (which I forget) that impacted any direct assault on it’s capital.Just to check—the phrasing sounds like it’s a controllable choice but the white disks are only placed in competition by card play.
Bill Koens(Xelvonar)
Watsonville
Californiamarks the spot.
-
I was going to write a review but you've hit upon my main criticisms of the game: partly the fiddliness of the constant shuffling you get in a 6 player game (we've considered burning the "Breath of God" events which makes all players discard their hands, reshuffle the deck, and draw two cards - which inevitably leads to more events) but mainly:
The game has no "arc": after the initial rush to fill spaces, there is little sense of development or growth - its all just tussling over land and ticking off points until the game ends.
I would not play this again with more than three players. Six is too long.
Carsten Bohne
Duisburg
NRW
kduke wrote:...but you can spend a talent from your treasury in lieu of losing a unit, can't you?Quote:However, players are allowed to use Talents as ersatz units. So the Celts gained many Talents, Carthage put a couple in play if they had a fight and Troy had some special rules (which I forget) that impacted any direct assault on it’s capital.Just to check—the phrasing sounds like it’s a controllable choice but the white disks are only placed in competition by card play.
White disks put on stacks by card play don't come from your treasury.
Gamer257 wrote:Great AAR. I enjoyed reading of your experience! Just one thing, a wonder does not become buried after the last token is used off it's card. Only card play can bury a Wonder. So as long as you hold on to your Wonder, it's gaining you a VP at the end of every turn!
Yep, missed that. As no one ever used a Wonder for its power much, they never emptied of their starting tokens...
dasher47051 wrote:kduke wrote:...but you can spend a talent from your treasury in lieu of losing a unit, can't you?Quote:However, players are allowed to use Talents as ersatz units. So the Celts gained many Talents, Carthage put a couple in play if they had a fight and Troy had some special rules (which I forget) that impacted any direct assault on it’s capital.Just to check—the phrasing sounds like it’s a controllable choice but the white disks are only placed in competition by card play.
White disks put on stacks by card play don't come from your treasury.
Well, my Celts used numerous Talents to take hits in combat. You are correct in that you do not place them on the board - which actually makes them more useful as you are not stuck deciding who goes where.
And, I forgot to mention that in scoring, you may trade 3 Talents for 1 VP. I scored 3VP one turn that way.
