There must be a universe where US militia members´ fears become real and wargaming with little cardboard counters, a small A3 map and easy rules is fun. It is into this universe that Kerry Anderson casts us with his new oeuvre Live Free or Die (LFoD).
He heavily borrows from a vintage classic of the hobby, Invasion America by SPI. This was an old idea of having the US under a simultaneous attack by South American dictators from the South, European Socialists from Cuba and the Pan-Asian League to liberate Disneyland and the Western US. Of course, the scenario was pretty bonkers, who would think that Europe would ever become socialist? But I digress….
The fun of the old game was in its replayability. Due to the fact that the map started basically wide open with only US forces present and lots of avenues were possible, the game had a following and led to the production of the famous Fortress America game by MB (the Saddam cover, you remember). Fortress America, the short expressionist version of IA since then has seen a reprint by Fantasy Flight Games. This was a joy to play with enough beer, chips and the mental ability to survive the terrible downtime. Given that it literally gave birth to the Ameritrash genre, I decide to keep an eye out for Kerry´s game.
The genius of LFoD is that Kerry took the freedom (ha) of using the units and the untried system model in three different scenarios. So, basically, you get three games in one package, like a series game with no series.
Let us dissect those scenarios. The most traditional enterprise is the Remember the Alamo scenario. Here, we have hordes of South American forces crossing the famous wall (that in this alternate universe, is built and a formidable barrier allowing for the negation of retreats) into Texas. The victory conditions force us to occupy oil and gas fields strewn out over the landscape plus San Antonio with the Alamo as ultimate prize and source of victory points. A scenario, where supply and the angle of attack play an important role. The US player needs enough time to gather his reinforcements to build several defense lines and ultimately defend San Antonio from the assault. This is a panzer pusher´s delight and allows for some interesting tactics.
The next one is the Asian Invasion which also could be named Los Angeles – D-Day at the Pacific Stalingrad if it were done by a different company. You have 60 infantry divisions plus sneaky Vietnamese infiltrators and rangers in an amphibious assault against LA. The US player sets up some coastal batteries and defenders and needs to protect his ports at all costs. The Asian player breaks through with sheer mass. The clever chrome rule allowing overstacking for the Asian player until the end phase lets him attack more than usual and makes the defense in the city tough. But there is hope, the US militia defends Disneyland with double strength. Yes, this will happen.
The third one of the bunch is Southern Discomfort, where a hugely overwhelming Warsaw Pact force including hordes of tanks is putting the US forces in a gigantic pincer operation with Amphibious assaults and Hovercrafts (full of eels). The terrain helps the US a lot, but this might be the toughest of the bunch on the US player…
You can combine the basic rules which are easy to learn and digest with additional rules for air combat and support plus NBC capabilities. This makes the game considerably tougher, chaotic but also allows for completely new tactics. I heartily recommend to just play through all three games without them first to get a hang of the situations.
A few more facts about the game:
The combat system has an interesting twist here, in clear terrain you can use a second die and thus increase the chances for DR results immensely. This is needed in the Alamo scenario to gain ground as the Alamo is at the end of the map.
Kerry goes back to the basics of the old SPI game and literally leaves the counters rather similar, so you have untried units with differing strengths who will be turned over in combat. Especially the Asians in the Asian scenario can be rather diverse.
All in all, the scenarios benefit from the greatest benefits alt-hist games have: you do not have to follow history at all. As Charley Vasey in his latest article in Battles Magazine 13 said, just because a hill was important in a historical battle does not automatically make the hill important. Here, we have a multitude of possibilities where a battle can rage for suburb of Los Angeles which gets bypassed in the next game. And both will feel good, because you have clear victory conditions set out and just those to take care of. The game is a grand operational depiction of very different but extremely challenging situations.
A few minor issues I saw where the rather small hex sizes for the maps which cause some constipation. The other problem (but also biggest plus as said before) are the wide-open situations which need a different mindset in every situation. Even the US player cannot just hang back and defend, he needs to aggressively build up strength for counter-attacks. The additional chrome of air and NBC rules also is not really necessary as it detracts a bit from the simplicity of the core engine, but who would not want to nuke Disneyland?
A hearty recommendation therefore from my side. The games are short (I reckon one evening each), brutal knife fights with enough variance to make this game a must buy for beginners in the hobby and the die-hards. It also fixes the stupid air system used in Invasion America, so maybe one day we will a redux of this monster with Kerry´s ideas applied. One can never stop dreaming of an invasion into the evil empire!
Last edited Fri Sep 20, 2019 5:56 pm
Posted Fri Sep 20, 2019 1:37 pm
Roberto
San Bernardino
California
- Nicely done. Thank you. My copy is on its way. I intend to hold Sleeping Beauty’s castle at all costs!
