In my gaming collection we have over 1,000 game. Surprisingly three of those games are games on the War of 1912. One is yet to be played (we pulled it down off the shelves while out in the garage this morning). One is the very fine Academy Games one on the land warfare in this war. The other is of course this one, Worthington Games Naval War of 1812. We daresay when it first came to us we said well did Army movers get ahold of this box? Totally beat so some reviewers might so shrug if that’s ALL they think of me…Me? I go thank you, thank you, thank you for THINKING of me. When one has many cats as do we, one learns, if not relearns humility at the paws of their feline minions.
Now if you would have told me I was craving the opportunity to play this game (again) one might not believe it. Some simple facts to get the scope and understanding of how I conducted this replay. For one, Naval War of 1812 is a card driven game. So how did I play it? Each side's cards that turn were played at random...as whatever I picked I simply had to make the best of it. This simple but deadly trick fully forced me to strategize on the sail so to speak. It allowed in my mind for the vagaries and whims of time, distance, space and politics both in America and the British Admiralty. I WILL TRY AND GIVE AN OVERALL SENSING OF EACH TURN HERE RATHER THAN EVERY SINGLE MOVE, UNLESS MY NOTES INDICATE ALL SHOULD BE OTHERWISE NOTED. Some things to note as the one scene in Master and Commander brought well to life, is that American ships move better. Is it because our hulls were better? Is it because the RN ones were more fouled due to having travel more?
There are five game turns. Each game turn is further subdivided into five rounds where cards are played and actions carried out. Low Movement Value moves first UNLESS superseded by notes on a card such as one having the Weather Gage.
The game set up the fact that our declaration of war caught the British in a more precarious position at first as that Bonaparte guy was seen as a far greater issue to deal with than those former ungrateful former colonists. We see that as in the beginning the American Navy is slightly favored in terms of numbers. However throughout the game, in terms of raw numbers and unless card play dictates otherwise, the Royal Navy (RN) is superior in terms of firepower. That is reflected in game terms of their firing one more die than the Americans. However, the American merchant ships can serve as privateers if card play allows it, which can allow merchant ships in that case to act offensively, as normally merchantmen of both sides only have defensive fire. The American government often issued letters of marque and reprisal which was a commissions or warrant issued to commit what would otherwise be acts of piracy against the enemies of the issuing government.
Set up - Blue are American Warships, Red the Royal Navy, White Merchant Ships American and Grey British (Patsy is bored waiting for something to happen – Buster is sniffing game baggie)TURN 1
The game set-up reminds you of those Milton Bradley Games where each side seems to set up in a fashion that parallels the other. Except here the American Player is a bit stronger in terms of warships. The US plays the Fast Frigate card that gives them more movement for movement done in a straight line. The RN played the Britannia Rules card that also affords them greater movement. The US moves towards center of the board. The RN countered with moving two merchantmen and several RN warships. The RN this turn lost one warship due to a crossed T and the US Navy willingness to go after it vs. moving its merchant marine.
Two crossing the T's here - the one on the merchant ship failed but the one on the Royal Navy warship was successful!
On its 2nd card, the British Player expended all seven movement points getting merchantmen out of the area. In general with another Britannia Rules card drawn with a 9 Movement value and an earlier 5 Movement value US card drawn, the RN should have had a better turn. The RN play was at best unfocused, not being certain if it should go toe-to-toe with the upstarts, or protect its national lifeline. The US Superior gunnery card also led to another RN warship sinking. The US inched ahead this turn and the British somehow didn’t fare as well at gunnery than their American cousins.TURN 2
How bad was last turn? The Royal Navy is off the seas in essence. But guess what – all the RN ships come back – else this would be a quick and pointless game to play! IT was on this turn we had about 5 minutes of searching for a ship that was whacked off the board by Ollie. We had the US draw Fast Frigates for a value of 8, that was matched by the RN’s Ship of the Line 8 Movement value. The US moved 4 warships and 4 merchantmen. The RN moved 3 warships and 4 merchantmen. The RN was trying to get back into the battlespace. The US got a great break with their 8 Movement value Ship of the Line card that affords them an extra die to roll for combat. On two critical RN attacks during the course of the turn, the RN rolled three 1’s each time. The US played its 9 Movement value French Navy card that could - but didn’t – send a RN warship back to port. The British laid down the 8 Movement value Aggressive Admiral card that means good things happen if you go against American shipping. The RN did sink one American merchant ship, and the US sank one. Two American crossing the T attacks against merchants failed.
The Free Trade card could I see be a decisive card as it “freezes” merchantmen in place. The British ganged up on two US merchantmen and got 1 hit. The US pulled an 8 Movement value card later in the turn for superior gunnery, allowing them to sink a previously hit merchantman.TURN 3
The British drew in my mind a stinky card, a 3 Movement value Marines card. It doesn’t seem to add much for the RN. Now the Us later laid down a 3 value Privateer card that allows US merchantmen to attack British merchantmen. Of course the RN got a 6 Movement value card in Britannia Rules, allowing them to try and sweep the seas of the scourge of Privateers. The US managed to sink 1 merchant ship via its warships over the turn. The RN dispatched a US warship. The RN rolls continued late in the turn to either be ineffective or end up in ties, whereas the US sank another merchantman. Overall my British strategy feels right trying to run a merchant ship or two in, and going after the thickest areas of American ships. But without above average die rolls to break us up to average here, we have found ourselves now in trouble.
Decisions, decisions - fight or try and get points by moving merchant ships to ports? Grey merchant ships need to move to the middle right - white American merchant ships need to move to their middle left to gain a victory point.TURN 4
The US drew a 4 Movement value Privateer card. Well…it’s better than a 3 Movement value Privateers card. Two privateers actually cross the T, for 1 hit and 1 tie roll, meaning no one absorbs a hit. The UK played its Ship of the Line card, receiving one extra die, neatly balanced out by the US play of Fast Frigate that allowed the US Navy more opportunity to move out of reach. The US got back to back hits on a RN warship while crossing the T. The US then played the 5 Movement value Impressment card (one of the reasons we went to war) vs. the RN Weather gage card that allows the player holding it to move first. Things were such for the RN that it even risked a warship with 2 hits to go after the US Navy – Master & Commander would have done the same. In this case it got a hit on the US warship. But later in the turn the US caused the 2 hit RN warship to strike its colors. The US ended its turn in anything but a blaze of glory as two crossed T’s on merchantmen produced zero hits and 2 crossed T’s on warships got one hit. However, that one hit did sink a RN warship.TURN 5
If the British had any hopes of winning, they needed a near perfect draw of their cards and so-so American cards. The turn started out poorly for the RN when the US drew a 5 Movement value OLD IRONSIDES card, meaning the US could ignore hits this turn. The US crossed 3T’s and got but 1 hit. The RN saw from the American chance to close the opportunity to grapple with and sink 2 American warships. The story of the turn is when the RN went after a 1 hit merchantman…and rolled three 2’s.
To win the British Player will need some extraordinary luck. Both sides play an 8 Movement value card, but the US gets the weather gage, meaning they move first. The US this turn would score 1 VP on a British merchantman. The US moved in to sink a Royal Navy warship and for its trouble took a hit. The US crossed the T – and superior British gunnery hit the US warship. But the US hit and scored a 2nd hit on a RN warship with a broadside. A combo attack by the US on a RN one hit warship caused it to strike its colors as it took two more hits.
The Royal Navy was out in full force here. They started trying to merchant hunt and to kill off any American ships with damage as they were behind early. The Brits if they keep close early will always take this game deep because they end up with more warships.
The British played a blockade card to the US Old Ironsides card. The RN focused on trying here to bring the US Navy to heel and to sink merchantmen as there are only 2 plays left in terms of cards. The US plays Don’t give up the ship for 8 Movement value. The RN rolls due to the play of its Blockade card to have a US warship return to port and was successful.
The RN crossed the T on a merchantman – FAILURE.
THE RN crossed the T on another merchantman – FAILURE.
The RN crossed the T on a US warship – another FAILURE.
Instead the US added 1 more VP by sinking another British merchantman.
At games end the score was 26-12. Both sides were relatively wary in terms of how to play and not wanting to get corned. Each side fought one rather spirted engagement, no Trafalgar, but the Americans held their own just enough. Of course the use of the card that allows them an extra die for combat is always nice to have…
Naval War of 1812 is a tense, well-balanced little game that forces the Player with each card to make ugly choices. The point-to-Point movement system works nicely here. Movement choices are compelling – do I go for extra movement with a ship when the card grants it if I keep going straight, or do we turn, negating that extra value granted by the card? Simply lots of fun, and one where you can easily build up a lather of sweat as the tension builds throughout this game. Although it’s a Session Report, it’s a game worth picking up on your dime. Fun against yourself, and probably a lot of fun with a friend after a GMT, MMP or Compass wargame marathon!
