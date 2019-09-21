

Naval battle between the U.S. frigate Constitution and the British warship Guerriere, 1812



Maggie ensuring all my moves comport with whatever she thinks is right here. Maggie ensuring all my moves comport with whatever she thinks is right here.



Game card with Current Movement Value and any special notes Game card with Current Movement Value and any special notes





Set up - Blue are American Warships, Red the Royal Navy, White Merchant Ships American and Grey British (Patsy is bored waiting for something to happen – Buster is sniffing game baggie)

TURN 1



Two crossing the T's here - the one on the merchant ship failed but the one on the Royal Navy warship was successful!

TURN 2

TURN 3



Decisions, decisions - fight or try and get points by moving merchant ships to ports? Grey merchant ships need to move to the middle right - white American merchant ships need to move to their middle left to gain a victory point.

TURN 4

TURN 5



The Royal Navy was out in full force here. They started trying to merchant hunt and to kill off any American ships with damage as they were behind early. The Brits if they keep close early will always take this game deep because they end up with more warships. The Royal Navy was out in full force here. They started trying to merchant hunt and to kill off any American ships with damage as they were behind early. The Brits if they keep close early will always take this game deep because they end up with more warships.