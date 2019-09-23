Recommend
- James Dean(Diggy18)United States
-
Ike Dalton, Ike
Ernie Barcle, Little Ernie
Noah Gamblone, Gambler
Billy Barke, Barkeep
Fred White, Marshal
Don Gardotsky, Guard
Banker from out of town, Banker
Marshal Fred White and his deputy Don Gardotsky had already been walking toward the saloon when the man ran up waving his hat and breathless. The dry, lip cracking heat of the day hadn’t let up even hours after sunset, and everywhere a man went it felt like standing by a fire. It’d been nearly a week of this, the kind of heat that dried up everything filled your mouth with the taste of road dust and horse shit all day. Food didn’t taste good anymore, and it was too damn hot to eat anyway. That left men to drinking on empty stomachs, trying to numb their minds to the discomfort. And that in turn led to busy nights for the marshal and his deputy. They’d already heard that Noah Gamblone, the faro dealer at the saloon, was cheating Ike Dalton again. Gamblone cheated often, and still Ike Dalton came. Ike was none too sharp. Gamblone didn’t even care when Ike caught him cheating. He entertained himself riling up Ike, and then just before things got out of hand he’d admit fault and right the wrong. This time was different.
The man gasped out that three men, one being the faro dealer, were on the verge of shooting at each other in the saloon. White and Gardotsky looked from toward the saloon just across the alley. The normally raucous saloon was quiet – and both lawmen knew a quiet saloon meant trouble. As they looked, one, then two, then one more figure bolted out the saloon doors and scattered into the darkness. The last figure slipped and nearly fell to all fours as it went. Fred White and Don Gardotsky immediately drew their Colts and broke into a run toward the saloon, with Fred White calling over to his shoulder to his deputy, “Stay near me and shoot anyone that looks to be drawing a bead on you!” The marshal ran toward an open window in the side of the saloon bellowing “This is the marshal put your guns down or I’m gonna kill you myself! That means you Gamblone!” And with that, BOOM! BOOM-BOOM! BOOM! Four shots in quick succession erupted from inside the saloon quickly followed by a great cacophony of yelling, screaming and shattering glass. (Gamblone inside the saloon drew first and fired one aimed shot followed by two quick shots, missing all. Dalton returned fire once, missing.)
The marshal stooped down next to the window in time to see Gamblone duck down on the other side of the bar as Ike Dalton hopped out the saloon doors. Uncertain where to focus in order to bring events to their most speedy conclusion, and unable to see if anyone had been hit yet, Fred White settled on what he could best see: Ike Dalton. “Dalton let it lie!”, the marshal yelled as he tracked Ike Dalton’s movements. As he turned, he noted in the periphery of his vision another man on the back side of the saloon aiming in his general direction. Two simultaneous shots pierced the shouting and the marshal saw Ike Dalton spin to his left and fall to the ground just outside one of the front windows of the saloon. (Gamblone and Ike fired at the same time. Gamblone’s bullet hit Ike Dalton in the arm and knocked him to his knee. Ike’s shot barely missed Gamblone’s leg.) The marshal jerked his head back to his left to see who’d shot Ike Dalton, just in time to see the gun held by the man at the back of saloon leap and belch fire, sending a bullet crashing through a shelf of whiskey bottles on the back of the bar and sending liquor spewing all over. (The Banker shot at Gamblone but missed terribly.) Before Fred White could process who was shooting at who, the man in the back disappeared into the saloon’s kitchen. Most other folks were either hunkered down or scrambling out windows.
Don Gardotsky threw himself flat up against the saloon wall and peered around the corner. Ike Dalton himself was there just feet in front of him, down on his left knee, his left arm hanging straight down and a blood stain growing around his left shoulder. Half of Dalton’s face was glowing warmly from the light spilling out the window, half was left in shadow. The men looked at one another, and Gardotsky hesitated even as he pointed his weapon at the wounded man. The street was mostly clear at this point, with just a few figures still running, crouched in the shadows, into alleys or doorways to escape errant bullets. One figure materialized from an alley across the street running full tilt toward the deputy and marshal, gun in hand. Dalton saw the deputy’s eyes shift to the coming threat and he raised his gun, the motion catching Gardotsky’s attention. The deputy fired, hit Dalton in the thigh and knocked him face first into the walking boards, then backpedaled furiously screaming, “Street street street!”
The marshal, who’d seen in a wall mirror a flash of movement, was waiting for Gamblone to appear at the end of the bar when he heard the deputy. He couldn’t tell what the hell Gardotsky was yelling over the gunshots and general commotion, but he looked over his right shoulder and saw Ike Dalton’s partner, Ernie Barcle, running across the street toward them. “Move!” the marshal yelled as he turned from the saloon window with his gun arm fully extended, tracking Ernie Barcle’s trajectory across the street. Barcle was screaming something, but Fred couldn't tell what.. Barcle fired on the run, a brief flash of fire lit the darkness and the marshal felt bits of glass from the window behind him land behind his shirt collar. The marshal didn't flinch, and his eyes didn’t deviate from their target. He gently squeezed the trigger. Barcle careened forward, tumbling over, crashing headlong into the dusty street with a bullet through his heart.
(Meanwhile Billy Bark had entered the rear of the saloon and tackled the Banker, upon which Billy began administering a most horrendous beating, the most painful part being a rib crushing bear hug.)
The marshal looked back to the window and saw the door leading from the saloon back into the kitchen swinging shut. “He’s gone through the back!” he called to Gardotsky as he himself rose and started running toward the rear of the saloon. With no more gunmen in the saloon proper, a general and disorderly exodus ensued by way of the front door and windows, amid much shouting and screaming. Gardotsky got to the rear of the saloon first, saw Gamblone’s back disappearing into the dressing room that lay directly across from the window at which the deputy stood, and snapped off a shot that went high, hitting one hanging pot then clanging off two others before ending up in a wall.
The deputy then dropped to a knee just a foot back from the window, exposing as little of his upper body as possible while extending his arm through the window and resting it on the sill. Gamblone’s voice, a pitch too high, came through the closed door “White, let’s just talk this out! You ain’t awares of what transpired!” (Gamblone took a moment to load a shell into his revolver.) “Come on out then and we’ll talk!” answered Gardotsky. The deputy’s eyes strained at the door through which Gamblone had just disappeared a second ago. He was breathing heavily. The deputy then heard the marshal start to say, “I got the corner covered, eas-- “ but the rest of the words were drowned out as Gamblone’s head and Colt appeared around the edge of the door spewing flames and sending a bullet cracking into the window sill by Gardotsky’s head. The deputy involuntarily jerked his head only just slightly to the side but kept his arm steady and squeezed the trigger. Gamblone fell back into the room.
“I’m going in after him!” and Gardotsky hopped through the window and lunged toward the dressing room door. The marshal turned to cover him.
Before Gardotsky got more than three steps into the kitchen he saw Barke running outside the saloon. “He’s coming!” called the deputy as he stopped and pointed his gun at the door leading outside. But Barke charged right by the door bellowing something incoherent, not realizing the deputy had entered the kitchen until he got a glimpse at the window. The marshal stepped back and covered down on the corner, expecting to see Barke’s infuriated frame emerge into view, then heard the crash of wood and glass. Barke had clumsily launched himself through the window and raised his gun to strike the deputy, who stood his ground and fired a shot that gazed Barke’s side.
Barke was so angry the bullet hardly slowed him down. The deputy stepped back out of the way as he was cocked his Colt 44 and saw Barke point his weapon at the window through which he’d just come. Two shots erupted simultaneously and Barke collapsed at his feet. “Gawd dangit Don, I told you easy does it. Running into that building like a fool . . .”
