OPERATION POINTBLANK WINGING YOUR WAY

Operation Pointblank by War Drum Games is a strong contender out of the box for the one game not to miss this year, but is it really? Now I suppose one might quibble with the name of the game. The key take away for you the reader here is the fact is that Operation Point Blank is simply a rich and amazing game, awaiting further discovery by the World War Two gaming community. War Drum Games certainly produced a dark horse contender in terms of almost every facet of what you hope any war game will contain.COMPONENTS
My only complaint with components is the United States Postal Service hates having this company send games to me. This is the second box that was seriously mangled in shipping. That aside, inside the box you will find a set of simply high-quality components, ranging from the map, to the rule book to the counters themselves. The counters dismounted without a single issue. Every game to date from War Drum Games has continued to excel in that regard. If there is a single element that makes me feel good about a game going forward, it is when all the counters cleanly dismount.
Now it would have been nice had WDG included a city of counters or markers to mark damaged German cities. I used counters from Operation Olympic to show what cities had been hit, but it’s a bit of an oversight here that someone should have caught or thought about in terms of making the game package complete. OPB comes with a small MOUNTED mapboard which impressed me. I normally won’t think of a game this size doing so, but they have included mounted mapboards in several other game offerings.
Turn 1 - the Luftwaffe deploys to keep the Allies from gaining Air Superiority to deny them the ability to strike deeper into Germany. Maybe a bit off in the historical sense but this design decision works really well in the game sense in forcing both sides to make ugly choices right then and there.RULES
My biggest problem with the rules was…my cats shredded two copies of OPB. Maybe it was the FW-190 on the cover they found so enticing but the third copy of the rules got placed in plastic binder at nighttime. You will need to download rules off of BoardGamegeek to play the game. As of this time, OPB doesn’t ship with English rules. It’s one reason why it took us so long to get the game, as I have several other games languishing here for lack of English rules. I seldom find that OCR works as well as we hope in terms of translating rules. It certainly held up our playing to date of Naval Battle of the Sino-Japanese War from Banner of War.
GAME PLAY
The game board is divided into a total of five sectors with only three target cities per sector. As the USAAF Player, you won’t have enough bombers to strike every city every game turn, so you have to consider how and what your strategy is to win. Hitting the cities with a Red aircraft symbol allows you to remove permanently one Luftwaffe unit of your choice from play. Successfully targeting a city of each color group will allow you to increase your Victory Point total. The objective for the Allies is to win by reducing the amount of time the war goes on. In that sense the Victory Point track reflects how the strategic air war is going. Combat is accomplished by a simple system. Units are rated on a descending scale who gets to fire by a speed rating with units rated higher firing first until you get the whole way down to the bombers being able to fire. Reflecting the brittleness of the Luftwaffe is the fact their units are only one-step.
The first game turn seems to be for both sides a watershed event. For the Allies you want to establish air superiority. It’s that pure and simple. Should you fail in that on Turn One, you want to then at least rock the Luftwaffe back enough on its heels to achieve that in Turn Two, with the resultant impacts felt in Turn Three. The Luftwaffe Player will dread the moment when air superiority is lost as it now means the USAAF Player can freely roam the board with near impunity once they have achieved air superiority. Historically the Luftwaffe was never short of platforms, i.e. fighter-planes. What it was short of was well-trained pilots, platforms in numbers that were peer competitors with those of the USAAF and FUEL for purposes of both training and being able to challenge every raid. We read starting in late spring of 1944 raids often went unchallenged.
So how do you fight off that onslaught. With luck because they will shoot you out of the sky early in the game. The question is solely one of how soon. Do you fight for the deep areas solely and abandon the areas the P-47’s can reach? Do you try and head fake the USAAF and keep the Luftwaffe as an air force in being to make the USAAF Player stay their hand somewhat? Or do you wait for that massive influx of reinforcements to try and win back the skies in one blow? All Luftwaffe strategies are crippled though in the sense that the USAAF reinforcements just keep rolling into the air war meat grinder.
So what is an enterprising Luftwaffe Player to do if they hope to win the Ritterkreuz des Eisernen Kreuzes mit Eichenlaub, Schwertern und Brillanten (Knight's Cross of the Iron Cross with oak leaves, swords and diamonds)? Well it’s going to be a hard one to win folks. The rules are such that victory seems hard and elusive with your forces at hand. What will help though is perhaps the placement of your night-fighters over individual cities and your Flak. Employing them in the tactical sense over your unbombed cities might allow you to survive and beat the historic timetable.
Things you could quibble about is the fact that here P-47’s only are able to escort into the first two zones. You might ask about drop tanks an such. Well I think the game designers really got this right when I did further research. First I recalled in Matrix awesome PC simulation of the strategic air war from 1943-1945 the P-47 was limited. Moreover, because of its ruggedness, the P-47 was used before the D-day and post D-day to scourge the French and Benelux regions in both a tactical sense and to dry up the German logistical tail. But the real fact is that until the P-47D-25-RE that was redesigned with an extra 100 gallons of internal fuel tanks, it did lack range.
CONCLUSIONS
Operation Pointblank by War Drum Games is the one game to buy this year for as Bill Murray said in Stripes “That’s a fact Jack”. I simply found this an extremely satisfying playing experience though we lost every game with the Luftwaffe. There are optional rules to limit the effectiveness of the ME-163 which frankly are much more in line with its operational reality. However, we choose to use the ME-163 in a more fun role to see what would happen. Using it without the optional rules helps the Luftwaffe and they need all the breaks they can get. This was a game I pursued for over a year until we got a copy and am glad we never wavered in our pursuit of finding a copy of OPB. OPB is highly recommended as nowhere else will you find a game that is so enjoyable that without a huge time investment which will satisfy your WW II USAAF bombing campaign hunger. It’s a must have.
I will note and thank Gavin Hu of War Drum Games for graciously providing a review copy.
