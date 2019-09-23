Recommend
Dispatches from Normandy - 11 June 1944, Ceresy Offensive
David Tsui
Renton
Washington
-
From: Commanding Officer, Able CO
To: Executive Officer, 1st BTN
CC: S-3, 1st BTN
I. Events up to PL1:
1. 1st Platoon advanced along the company left flank and took light casualties to assault team from enemy arty.
2. 2nd Platoon advanced along the company center, no casualties.
3. 3rd Platoon advanced along the company right flank. Light casualties to one assault team, sniper paralyzed another assault team. Sniper fire stopped, sniper apparently fell back.
4. CO 1SGT hit by enemy platoon LMG fire while moving 0.50 HMG off LOD. Lightly wounded, but unable to direct 0.50 HMG assigned to him.
II. Events up to PL2:
1. Advancing beyond PL1, one 2nd Platoon assault team pinned in marsh area by fire from 88mm gun. 2nd Platoon opted to maneuver around the marsh and received sniper fire. 1st Platoon dispatched an assault team to take out the 88mm gun. The 88mm was seen to fall back to the farm in OBJ2. Meanwhile, another 2nd Platoon assault team moved into woods, suddenly receiving intense HMG and platoon LMG fire from long range, beyond the company's right boundary.
2. 3/AT team dispatched to sweep bocage on the company right flank. Received a barrage of arty suffering heavy casualties.
3. 1st Platoon assault team hit hard, received casualties just short of OBJ1. 3rd Platoon fired on by LMG and platoon LMG, light casualties, but their advance along the right slowed, as 3PLT HQ took hits.
4. CO XO moved up with Arty FO to support 1st Platoon attack on OBJ1. Arty FO wounded, fell back. XO pushed on and joined with 1PLT HQ. 1st Platoon managed to spot the defenders of OBJ1 (woods outside a farm) and put a rifle grenade into their foxholes. Enemy fire stopped.
5. 3rd Platoon reported the long-range HMG off company's right boundary displaced and moved out of the fight. Only fire received was the remaining platoon LMG.
6. 1st Platoon and 2nd Platoon ready to move forward to take objectives. However, Battalion reported trouble on the flank--no forward movement. (We're losing daylight!) XO takes command of 1st Platoon after 1 PLT HQ hit by LMG fire; 1st Platoon takes out LMG. 1/2 PLT squad pinned down and took hits in orchard on the company's center-right. 3rd Platoon split up; 3rd PLT HQ moved to left to reinforce 2nd Platoon for coming assault on OBJ2; 2/3 PLT squad stayed in woods, but received long-distance fire from enemy LMG platoon from right.
7. Battalion cleared us to move forward for the last push before sunset. Remnants of 1st Platoon move on to OBJ1 and OBJ2. (2nd Platoon unable to make up ground and push into OBJ2.) OBJ1 secured, with enemy WIA taken prisoner. OBJ2 occupied but not cleared; enemy 88mm gun crew held position. Heavy casualties taken by the assault team and supporting squads. Offensive was stopped as night fell. Able CO ordered back to LOD.
III. Casualties
1. 1st Platoon sustained greatest casualties. One-third of the platoon KIA or serious WIA requiring replacements.
2. 2nd and 3rd Platoons had no KIA, nor serious WIA. With rest, they will return to full strength.
3. Of weapons teams, 3/AT lost and will require replacement. Other teams lightly wounded, require rest.
4. Both 1PLT HQ and CO 1SGT should be able to return to duty.
IV. Mission Assessment
1. All ground between LOD and OBJs cleared of enemy.
2. AP occupied and cleared.
3. OBJ1 occupied and cleared.
4. OBJ2 occupied, but NOT cleared.
5. I believe Able CO would have cleared OBJ2 and achieved mission success, were it not for trouble on the flank, and orders to halt forward motion. The 1SGT was lost to wounds early in the offensive, and unable to provide the jeep-based, mobile base-of-fire with the 0.50 HMG. Loss of the attached Arty FO also prevented the company from bringing heavy fire onto the enemy's main line of resistance. These factors slowed the company advance enough to prevent clearing OBJ2 of the enemy in time.
6. I recommend the Silver Star medal to the CO XO for his courage under fire, binding the wounds of the Arty FO, taking charge of 1st Platoon after 1PLT HQ was raked by LMG fire and put out of action, and directing the assault on OBJ1 and OBJ2. He saved the offensive, and nearly completed Able CO's mission goals.
Very Respectfully,
CAPT T. Miller
Gina Willis
Santa Rosa
California
-
Outstanding AAR.
It really shows how deep, detailed and realistic a narrative Fields of Fire can generate. And it does all that while creating amazing fog of war and an intelligent AI solitaire opponent.
