This mission sees an American company with a platoon of Sherman’s attacking a village held by a strengthened German platoon and a Panther. The US need to control 10 building points to end the scenario (each building worth 1 and the church worth 3) and having a score of 40 or less will give them victory. The building points don’t count for the final score only the time and casualty track do.
Deployment:
I’m playing this mission solo and to create a little surprise of where the Panther is, I wrote down 3 possible locations and then put the Panther along with 2 concealed markers in a cup. When the Germans wanted to activate one of the locations they had to draw to see if it was there, also if the US would have revealed a hidden unit in one of the locations then a chit would also be drawn. This also made deploying the US a little more realistic as they couldn’t plan for where the Panther would be.
The Germans took up positions mostly in the woods surrounding the village with a couple squads providing stronger points of defence in the village to fall back on.
The US deployed with 1st platoon on the east with a couple of Sherman’s, 2nd Platoon in the centre and 3rd Platoon on the west also with two Sherman’s.
Both sides also had the ability to call upon support from a mortar section.
9 Minutes into action:
Jones’s 1st platoon called in some mortar fire to drop some smoke shells to screen their left flank as the platoon advanced towards the woods ahead with armoured support from 2 Sherman’s on their right. As the platoon entered the woods 2nd squad took fire from a German section disrupting them. As the Sherman’s advanced, one of them moved into the sights of the German Panther who was waiting in ambush and reduces the Sherman to a flaming hulk.
Jackson’s 2nd platoon advanced to the woods in the centre with covering fire being provided by an MG crew stationed in the Platoons jump off area. During the advance over open ground and into the woods all 2nd platoons’ squads were able to shake off all German efforts to slow their progress. The German section in the centre seeing this becomes very nervous.
Phillips 3rd platoon advanced out of the woods on the eastern flank with support of 2 Sherman’s. Though not long after advancing 1st and 3rd squads were caught in the open under intense mortar fire called in by Haupt. 1st squad suffered casualties while 3rd disrupted. The Sherman’s split with one flanking the church with Haupt and the MG inside. Still in the open Phillips and 2nd squad follow one of the Sherman’s for some protection.
18 Minutes into action:
Jones' 1st platoon remain in the woods and have been exchanging fire with the Germans for the past 9 minutes, taking MG, tank and small arms fire . They have held up fairly well so far, with most of the platoon recovering effectively when receiving well targeted concentrated fire, though the MG crew and 1st squad took some fresh fire forcing them to lay low. The Sherman in support has been a little shy after watching his buddy go up in flames but has helped the platoon in disrupting the German section to their front.
In the centre 2nd Platoon continue their success overrunning the German section defending out front in the centre. They are now in a position to support either 3rd or 1st platoons advances, though some small arms fire has forced 2nd squad to disrupt.
Over on the left Phillips platoon has managed to recover from the mortar barrage and was able to shake off another volley of shells. Combined with the Sherman support they were able to pour a whole lot of lead into the church, so the MG and Haupt had to make themselves very small. The Germans now seeing their centre is weakening are starting to send 3rd squad from the flank defending against 1st platoon to sure it up.
26 Minutes into action
1st Platoon continues the fire fight from the woods, receiving small arms, MG and fire from the Panther. Eventually the Platoon is able to concentrate enough fire on the German section to their front who decides to withdraw to a better defensive position. The platoon was also able to silence the German MG crew for a bit which allowed Jones, 1st and 2nd squads to take up positions in the buildings abandoned by the German section.
In the centre Jackson’s platoon also had to hunker down for a few minutes with an exchange of small arms fire taking place there also. An exchange of mortar fire also took place in the centre but with little effect on either side. Though with perseverance, 2nd platoon were able to disrupt some of the Germans in the centre.
3rd Platoon with some coordination from the supporting Sherman’s poured some heavy fire into the church and then assaulted the MG and Haupt’s position forcing them to fall back in disorder. Haupt took up a position in the centre of the village to try and get a better handle on the situation. The MG crew fell back to defend the Germans flank but failed to rally and was eliminated due to continuous fire from the Sherman out on the flank.
2 of the Sherman’s now attempted to take on the Panther, with the Sherman in the centre crashing through a wall getting a shot off. The Panther noticed this Sherman’s action and trained its main gun also getting off a shot. Though with the Panthers attention directed towards the centre, the Sherman on the US right emerged from around the woods and was able to target the Panthers flank destroying this thorn in the US advance. Though it came at a price as the decoy Sherman was also left as a smoking wreck.
34 Minutes in to the action:
The Germans manage to take the initiative but with so many disrupted they have no option but to attempt to recover which allows the US to react all across their font. This in turn sees the US recovering the initiative after a few minutes.
Jones 1st Platoon dig deep for the next 8 minutes with 2nd and 3rd squad with Jones leading the way assault the German MG in the woods who just recovered. In support of the assault the US MG crew and the Sherman nearby pepper the Germans with automatic fire while 1st squad relocate the the building just left by the assaulting party. The fire and numbers of US rushing the gun position is too great and the Germans are completely overwhelmed. Jones and his men still with adrenaline flowing continue on and bare down on the German section still holding the woods in their fox holes. Some small arms fire from 1st squad disrupts and attempts to supress the section. The Germans are able to fire on the troops assaulting them and managed to disrupt a squad but are overrun by the rest of the US forces. The US MG crew relocates into the woods for a firing position into the village. The Sherman revs up its engine and starts to move around the woods towards the rear of the village.
Jackson’s 2nd Platoon are now getting a little frustrated being held up in the woods for some time now. Perhaps fatigue from their earlier efforts along with the constant small arms and mortar fire being directed on their position have helped slow their progress. The Germans continue to harass the platoon with mortar fire, disrupting them but they are able to recover. They then are able to continue their fire on the village while Jackson directs some mortar shells on top of a German squad helping disrupt them. 3rd squad and the MG crew are able to shake off incoming rifle fire as they redeploy from the woods to behind the wall ready to help in the attack on the village.
Phillips 3rd platoon continue to suffer a little more than the rest of the company. After their successful assault of the church Phillips and 3rd squad rush over open ground and occupy the buildings on the flank of the village but are disrupted by German fire coming from the rear of the village. The fire is relentless and despite the Sherman and 2nd squad trying to suppress the Germans, 3rd squad takes casualties and Phillips is forced to lay low. A section from 3rd platoon now moves in to the church also ready for an attack on the centre of the village.
The net is now starting to close in on the Germans in the village, though time is staring to run out for the US to take their objectives in the time frame set out by Battalion HQ. Their semi careful, methodical approach may need to speed up with a little more risk taking.
Mission ends after 43 minutes of action.
3rd platoon under Jones command move up through the woods while 3rd platoon with some encouragement from Jones recover. The Sherman continues moving behind them and takes up position to control the building at the rear eastern part of the area of operation. The Platoon hearing the sound of gun fire and yelling continue to move out into the open and into the village from the rear. The Sherman from its position of control provides fire support to the attack in the village.
In the centre the German section and crew wielding a Panzerschreck fall back deeper into the village after seeing the concentration of US forces ready to attack their position.
Jackson and his 1st squad rush to assault the German squad’s position while his 3rd and 2nd move up and occupy the newly vacant building. The MG crew behind the wall opens up to provide some covering fire as Jackson advances. To Jacksons left a squad from 3rd platoon also assault the same position, enveloping it. As the squads cover the open ground, they are fired on by the desperate Germans who are able to inflict casualties on 3rd platoon’s 2nd squad, with all of 3rd platoons’ squads having suffered causalities now. In the ensuring melee the German squad is forced to retreat and find themselves regrouping in some buildings in the rear of the village.
The western flank has somewhat stalled apart from the Sherman making its way round the woods. Phillips just can’t get his section to get their head back in the fire fight.
Back in the centre 2nd Platoon dig deep once again and continue their assault through the village. Some confusion set in and they split their assaulting force to focus on 2 German positions (though only one more building is required to end the scenario). Jackson along with 2nd and 3rd squads rush Haupt and his squad but are forced to withdraw from the assault from the furious defence mounted by the Germans and are sent back to regrouping in the church. Next door 1st squad with some help from some well-placed covering fire is able to dislodge the German section who suffer casualties on their retreat past 1st platoon in the rear.
Mission completed
Baker company's attack has managed to secure the village after 43 minutes of action though thanks to the casualties they have inflicted this will reduce their score by 4, So Baker company are able to take the village within Battalions expected time frame with a score of 39!!
They gain a victory by just 1 point!!
Mark Buetow


- Sweet write up! Need to play this one again. That Panther is a beast.
mark selleck


- sure is, two shots, two kills
Marc P(Marc_P)

- Nice AAR, I played it yesterday and the outcome was quite different, the Americans did a massive assault (maybe more soviet style ) massing all their troop on the right side of sector 3. The Germans have been totally overwhelmed in a few minutes, being unlucky to secure a Mortar support and totally lacking initiative. Also they position the Panther on the top left corner of sector 11, very far from the action and it tooks him almost 15 minutes to come in contact with the enemy, killing one Sherman after 2 shots, too little, too late. In the end German exceeds their casualty limit after 26 minutes of exhausting combat, with a final score of 17 for the Americans. Meaning a Victory even if they hold only 5 buildings in the village at that time. I should play it again with a different strategy for the German. I especially love the way how victory conditions are designed in this game, it gives room for different strategy and a lot of replayability
Mark Buetow


- I looked back at our first play. Americans lost by exceeding their CDL...in twelve minutes!
