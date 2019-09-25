Recommend
Subject: (24092019) Somewhat historical, somewhat ahistorical
Kris Van Beurden
Yesterday, Merely Human
Given that I started the game with Franz Ferdinand in hand, I decided to go for the "regular" start of putting 1 of my setup SP in Vienna and the other in Budapest. The remainder of my setup SP would eventually be put in Italy, Poland, Constantinople and St Petersburg. Pluizebol put her support (IIRC) in French Writers, Moscow, Ortodox Church, Bosnia, Switzerland and Paris.
Turn 1: While Franz Ferdinand made sure Austria-Hungary was safely controlled by the Authoritarian, the Separation of Church and State in France remove Authoritarian presence from France. Most other cards in this turn went into SP and I ended up taking control over Kiel and the French Colonials. She started the Naval Arms Race in her last action round, taking the lead.
Turn 2: I had both the France and Russia scoring cards. Neither of us had domination in Russia (I had more BGs but Pluizebol had more spaces in total), so I sat a little on that card and first went for France with Dreyfus Affair. Pluizebol followed this with placing no less than 11 SP in France without using OPS (Radical Party founded, Entente Cordiale and during the scoring also the Left Wing Governments stability card)! The France scoring bloodbath was prevented somewhat thanks to the Colonials and the independent spaces of Tunisia, Algeria, Italy and Belgium which were all controlled by the Authoritarian. As my stability card I used Secret Treaties to discard the Russia scoring (which was a bit in my favour but not enough to risk a Stability card such as Anarchist Attack).
Up until now, I have hardly drawn any Liberal cards (with Pluizebol having some difficult Authoritarian choices so far).
Turn 3: Pluizebol (who is already at the second space of the Naval Arms Race which reduces my 3+ OPs cards to 1 fewer OPs) plays Stymied, and that is how I feel the entire turn, with a hand full of liberal events. Austria-Hungary scoring nets me a ton of points, though. Admiral Tirpitz goes to the Naval Arms Race (not sure if she sat on that one until after the reshuffle, but in either case I am really far behind on the Naval Arms Race, having failed a roll while she is at the 3rd space already after this turn).
Turn 4-7: I don't fully remember what happened in these turns and in which order. Tension was kept low in the Victorian Era (twice people even gained VP due to reducing Tension below 0) and starts rising to 3 (the maximum post-Franz Ferdinand as I still control Vienna and Budapest).
Rosa Luxemburg gets the Revolution of 1905 going, Legacy of 1848 gets her Victor Chernov and Russia starts slipping away.
I take over most of the Balkans (minus Bosnia and Montenegro) and score a massive amount of points with the Balkans scoring, but have to give a lot of points through the Russia and France scorings - respectively dominance and control - to Pluizebol (Authoritarian presence in Russia is by now reduced to Finland, Second Duma disbanded opening St Petersburg the same turn of the scoring). Germany scoring is in the last cards of the deck and gives dominance to the Authoritarians, but not after Wilhelm is shot by an Anarchist.
Both the sixth and seventh turn I succeed in getting a hand with a single scoring card (Balkans and Germany respectively) and EIGHT liberal cards.
We reach the Georgian era with a board where most Independent Spaces are Authoritarian (I think Pluizebol only had Switzerland, and Norway for a single action round before I support checked it via control over Denmark, Sweden, Kiel and Finland).
Turn 8: The Georgian Era is not kind to the Authoritarians. After I play another France scoring (bringing the score to -1 VP in my favour), Gavrilo Princip kills Franz Ferdinand and the Great War occurs. With the Entente ahead on the Naval Arms race, Perfidious Italy abandoning the Central Powers, Pluizebol wins the Great War and the subsequent final scoring.
Notable things about this game:
The game ended with both Nicolas II and Kaiser Wilhelm spaces Liberal-controlled. This was the first time I had ever seen that happen!
The first card played this game was the Franz Ferdinand card. The last card played this game was the Gavrilo Princip card, assassinating Franz Ferdinand. That was pretty cool .
Mark Greenman
Very enjoyable read of your report. And agree that very cool on your start/end cards!
Still figuring out how to beat my 22 year old in this gem, but what a great time... Love the new (excruciating!) Stability mechanic.
