Subject: First Game Ever... NOT Played on a Protoype or PnP
Brian Herr
I apologize for not posting this right away, but this past Saturday, the first ever game of Admirals' War - using the actual professionally produced physical components - was played in my basement. We used the preliminary copy that Jon sent me to approve for press, and we employed the oversized map, of course. I played the British, and my friends Steve, Rob, and Chris played Japan, the US, and Germany, respectively. We agreed to play "vanilla", with no optional rules in play save one. "Pocket Pride" was included at Chris' request.
While setting up in advance of the session, I had to procure a little more Plexiglas to cover the entire map, and thank goodness I have two old dining room tables in the basement, because this sucker takes up pretty much all the combined surface of both. We didn't have the set-up sheets, since the pre-production copies were missing them, but I had all the counters punched and sorted into a craft/bead box ahead of time, so this was not an issue.
We deployed our forces to their initial bases, with the British and French having the only significant decisions to be made at start. Once everyone was on the board, I placed at least one patrolling ship pretty much everywhere in my area except the Barents and the Eastern Seaboard in an attempt to deny the UBoats and their buddies any free lunches, and still had a pretty good force left for the Home Fleet and Force H on raid. Rob and I agreed to have the French take care of the Med, reasoning that the Italians wouldn't want to get bloodied against ships that would likely disappear anyway at the end of the turn. The reasoning worked... sort of... because the Italian fleet decided to sail en masse for the South Atlantic. This was not completely unexpected, nor exactly unwelcome, because it often ends up making Italy vulnerable to capture earlier than normal. In any event, nobody apparently notified the Italian engine room maintenance guys that this plan was in the works, because only one BB made its speed roll. British carriers backing up the French gleefully reenacted the Taranto attack on the stragglers, but rolled no higher than a two, so no effect.
The Axis rolling 6's, and the British rolling low quickly became a very sad pattern, not only in the South Atlantic, but pretty much everywhere in the ATO. Casualties mounted way too quickly. Over the first three turns, the Royal Navy took it in the teeth, losing 2 carriers, 5(!) battleships, and 4 cruisers, all in exchange for one (I forget which) Italian cruiser, the Andrea Doria, and - the lone bright spot - the Deutschland, which had not been renamed and would thus result in an extra Russian cruiser later on. I had also managed to hunt down one tanker and two HKs, but the UBoats themselves remained unscathed. About the only thing going my way dice-wise was my ability to roll 5's proved even more amazing than my inability to roll 6's. I managed to win a lot of battles by kicking the can down the road, as it were. Now I know how Congress feels at budget time.
The return to base after turn 3 - and yes, Japan joined in the fun right on schedule - showed all four German BBs fully operational and most of the Italians still operating happily out of the Neutral Port. I say only "most", because something happened on turn three that had I had never seen happen before: a 4-ship Italian task force, raiding in the Caribbean and hoping to snag the Ranger as she conducted ASW, ran headlong into location uncertain group Z. Turns out the Americans got in a little torpedo practice on their way to the Panama Canal, and the Italians decided maybe the water was a little bluer in the South Atlantic going forward. Even with this glorious victory, manpower shortages still prevented me from creating any sort of blockade, around either Germany or Italy, and things were looking rather grim. Rob and I were pretty much forced to leave the entire US Atlantic Fleet at the Brits' disposal, just for sheer survival. Even so, thanks to my plentiful fives, I was only down 4VP.
So who should ride to the rescue on turn four...? But the Russians! I finally rolled well, and the entire Soviet fleet sortied. Even with the Italians getting whacked a bit last turn, Chris was feeling pretty cocky at this point, and decided that he would put away the Russian threat in one fell swoop. The Kriegsmarine sailed (on patrol, no less, just to rub it in) to meet them. He used massed air and UBoats to keep the Barents open and the blockade still incomplete. I hoped to get an air action to be able to scatter the fleet and retreat, at least saving the cruisers, but no such luck, and I resigned myself to losing my rear-area threat. But now it was the German's turn to catch a bad case of disable-itis. He disabled all four Russian ships with a total of 1 point of damage. All that firepower, wasted. But he knew better than to complain about the dice. This also turned into a pattern: for the rest of the game, at least one, and usually two, Russian ships sailed bravely forth to meet the Germans... and it got in the German's head in a big way, especially once the Petropavlovsk showed up.
Meanwhile, in the Pacific, Steve and the IJN went for the jugular and Pearl. Long story short, it worked, mostly due to the lack of Atlantic Fleet reinforcements, but also because of two key battles where the USN apparently took gunnery lessons from the Royal Navy. Steve ignored the Indian Ocean areas, content to stop at Indonesia and Singapore, while he mopped up the north half of the board. The IJN and the USN basically traded carrier for carrier for a while, and Rob was unable to break into the perimeter in time to regain all the lost VP. It actually played out a lot more like a classic game of VITP than anything else.
With the plucky - and quick to retreat - Russians distracting the ever more obsessed Germans, the British took advantage of the diversion to regain control of the South Atlantic and thus split the Italian fleet in two. The conquest of Italy was shortly underway, ably aided by a couple Free French ships and two American BBs. Once the Italians fell, it was pretty much down to the UBoats, as the British were now free to concentrate on a blockade of sorts. By this time, though, there were just too many German subs. In our universe, UBoat recruiting posters probably had phrases like, "Moms! Worried about your son's safety? Sign him up for the UBoats!" Fortunately for me, British spies must have smuggled British shell designs into the German torpedo bureau, because from about turn 7 on, they couldn't buy a hit to save their souls.
Britain, now with a VP lead after T7, transferred as much strength as possible to the Pacific, but it was too little, too late, and too far away from the action. Japan held on, and despite the British having more VP, won the game. It all took almost eight hours (including the pizza break), but a good time was had by all, and everyone agreed this would not be the last time this foursome would fight World War Two at Sea.
So, my official record in my own game: 0-1.
Christian Beijner(ChrisB)
Unspecified
A good read. Replays often bore me, not so this.
Turn 3=Turn 1 in Victory in the pacific?
Brian Herr
ChrisB wrote:Turn 3=Turn 1 in Victory in the pacific?Essentially, yes.
