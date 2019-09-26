Recommend
Subject: First game with 2 Players: Germany vs USSR scenario
Carl Dockhorn(dockhorn)United States
San Jose
California
Here is our first taste of the amazingly crafted War Room.
The attention to detail of how the components are designed makes it a joy to experience. Thank you to my host who let me enjoy his new game with him. Much appreciated!
For everyone looking forward to enjoying their first game, you can get a small taste of vicariously seeing how ours unfolded.
Both my opponent and I were playing our first game. We had started by watching the three tutorial videos on youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrFfX7wQLUE&t=654s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3D2jKVQExdo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGZK96wnUs0
And reading much of the rule book
The videos were great for easily learning most of the rules
Turn 1: Opening moves
USSR won the bid for turn order with a bid of 1.
USSR elected to go second
Germany executed all but one of its orders, bringing all of its reserves to the front line, but not going offensive. The order that was not executed was an illegal move from Finland to the Baltic states. The error was due to a misunderstanding of how amphibious moves work. Units in sea transports can move 2 but both spaces need to be as sea. You cannot move to sea and then land in a single turn.
The USSR's orders were a complex web of reinforcing moves designed to bring the bulk of its forces to whichever spot the German's attack. With no attack coming, the only orders executed were those that brought up reserves and those that helped get armor to or at least closer to the northern front for purposes of force advantage calculations.
Board after turn 1:
Turn 2: The Action begins!
Germany bid 1 for turn order, and the USSR bid 2. USSR elected to go second. Germany had wanted to go first anyway.
Germany launched attacks on R-4 Leningrad and the north fleet. (This was a learning game, so we wanted to have a naval battle).
Some of the USSR's orders were cancelled due to pinning, and some for the air were not executed since the fighters were already in the combat zone.
The USSR executed its orders to invade Ukraine, taking advantage that most of the forces had been shifted north to backfill Belarus while its commands marched on Leningrad.
Middle of turn two, right before resolving conflicts:
The naval conflict involved both fleets plus to USSR fighters. Both navies were completely destroyed, with only the fighters surviving.
The battle of Leningrad involved an air phase that wiped out a couple fighters on each side and a ground phase with close to 30 dice max on both sides. The USSR survived with 3 of 15 divisions surviving. The Germans had around 9 divisions left out of 15. The difference in casualties was probably due to Germany bringing 8 fighters, at least half of which were on ground attack.
The USSR captured Ukraine barely. It was huge coup, because the Germans had 4 land units under construction that the USSR got added to their forces.
The stress from the loss of Ukraine and all the combat losses pushed Germany one step toward defeat on the morale chart, costing it three resources a turn.
Turn 3 Attempt to avoid total disaster
With Bulgaria Romania empty of units and Hungary with just two land units, the Germans were desperate to go first to pin the USSR before it could take more territory.
Germany's oil bid of 4 was successful to go first.
Germany pinned all the USSR units in Ukraine to prevent advances, but in doing so abandoned Belarus leaving it vacant and ended up in battles with the USSR have force advantage. Force advantage is huge since the wild black and white dice are very effective and finishing off units.
The USSR had attacked Belarus with a command of 8 units.
Map in the middle of executing USSR moves:
57 and maybe 21 joined the forces in Ukraine before the battle
In Ukraine the USSR deployed its entire air force and managed to hold onto the territory with 1 surviving infantry division. Had this battle gone slightly better for the Germans it would have tipped the game back into balance, but luck was not favoring the Germans. Casualties felt like they were about average.
Turn 4 the beginning of the end
USSR bid more oil than the Germans had to assure it went first. USSR exploited its superior numbers of units to pin all the land units of the Germans, freeing units in engaged territories to exit the territories rolling forward to advance deeper into Germany.
The battle of attrition continued, but the German situation was becoming hopeless
End of turn 4 situation
Turn 5: the fall of greater Germany
Again USSR bids more oil than the German's have, goes first and throws everything forward setting up a battle in Germany that would likely win the game, and it did.
Remarks
This was a good learning game.
The battles seemed extremely deadly with high casualties on both sides.
With units able to inflict about as many hit points as they have, it sets up battles to major attrition meat grinders. Having the black and white dice apply to any color let players balance out the random distribution of colors to finish off the rare to roll colors.
We left the game confused about force advantage.
How we played it:
If both sides have equal ground or surface types (no force advantage), then black and white dice count as hits.
Only if one side has force advantage, for the side without force advantage the black and white dice count as misses for the ground/surface battle.
In the air battle black and white dice were always treated as hits.
We wondered if our battles were so deadly because of some misunderstanding of the rules.
The high casualties do make the game finite, but it feels extremely deadly as often both sides get nearly wiped out.
Once the balance tips, it is very difficult for the losing side to reverse the trend.
In any case this is an exciting game that I would describe as Axis & Allies like but with simultaneous written orders of Diplomacy added.
I can't speak highly enough of the craftsmanship of the components. The game clearly a lovingly crafted artwork making it fun to immerse ourselves into the war room of WWII. Thank you to the design team!
Björn EngqvistSweden
Goteborg
Unspecified
Thank you very much for posting this report. For those of us who are still waiting for our games (now 23 days spent in Germany without budging) it is some relief at least.
I would like to comment on the thoughts on deadly battles. First of all there is no way to read the rules other than that you are right, if no advantage, all dice count, but as was said in another thread, whites only hit damaged units.
Second, until proven otherwise I always assume that the design team and playtesters know what they are doing and that the deadly battles are intended. That would mean that they want the game to be short, rather than prolonged. This aspect is probably felt even more in a small scenario like yours (which most of us won't be playing anyway going straight to the big one, let's face it). It could be that some of us will want to extend our games and create variants (anyone else thinking a 1939 start?) for longer games.
Third, as we play the game, we will learn to adapt to the deadly battles and not put it all on the line needlessly if we do not feel that we have the upper hand. If the enemy is gathering all his force in one place then slow him down there and attack in other places...I think. This again becomes less of a factor in a small scenario with limited cares outside the immediate area of operations.
Fourth, there are some aspects that I think may have been missed (just speaking theoretically here):
Stances - if you select defensive stances for your units they will roll fewer dice but survive longer. The interplay here between how to form your battle lines intrigues me.
Production - in hindsight, I think producing in the Ukraine is probably too aggressive. An enemy capturing a territory with units under production is enough of a threat for you to never produce at the front.
Air units - again, which stance to use? Kill off enemy air or add to the destruction of land unita?
Just some random thoughts that may be completely irrelevant.
Joshua GottesmanUnited States
Las Vegas
Nevada
The game length is listed as 1 hour per player, so I suspect you're correct about intending to have deadly battles.
Or the game length estimate is a lie, as happens often.
Nicholas C(blitz40k)United States
California
-
I've managed to play this same scenario with my brother.
It took us about 5 hours to play, checking and learning rules as we went. (though we read the rules days in advance in prep)
In our battle we had a big stalemate in the middle as forces kept being sent to the Russian front to hold the line. A small force of infantry was sent by Germany through the southern sea zone in a flanking manouver. Russia couldn't divert forces away from the front to deal with it and they were able to sneak into Moscow from behind!
As far as force advantage goes- it looks like you played it correctly mostly, Air units don't count for Calculating Force Advantage. BUT if you have FV with your surface troops. Your blacks are wild and your whites hit damaged units, and black and white for your opponent are misses.
If its just Air vs Air then blacks would be wild and Whites would only hit damaged units for both sides.
Pinning is a very important concept for this game! Use it!
Our game played very smoothly. IT did take a long time. But it wasnt a grueling long time of tediously trying to figure out a million rules.
